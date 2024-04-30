Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Martin - Chief Financial Officer

Ken Booth - Chief Executive Officer

Douglas Busk - Chief Treasury Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Wildhack - Autonomous Research

Ryan Shelley - Bank of America

Thank you. Good afternoon. And welcome to the Credit Acceptance Corporation first quarter 2024 earnings call.

As you read our news release posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com, and as you listen to this conference call, please recognize both contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those spelled out in the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information included in the news release. Consider all forward-looking statements in light of those and other risks and uncertainties.

Additionally, I should mention that to comply with the SEC’s Regulation G, please refer to the Financial Results section of our news release, which provides tables showing how non-GAAP measures reconcile to GAAP measures.

At this time, I will turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Ken Booth, to discuss our first quarter results.

Ken Booth

Thanks, Jay. Our GAAP and adjusted results for the quarter, as compared to the first quarter of 2023, include the following. First, related to earnings, adjusted net income of $117 million, which is an 8% decrease from the first quarter of last year and adjusted earnings per share of $9.28, which is a 4% decrease from the first quarter of last year.

Secondly, the collections, a decrease in forecasted collection rates that decreased forecasted net cash flows from our loan portfolio by $31 million or 0.3%, compared to stable forecasted collection rates during the first quarter of last year that increased forecasted net cash flows from our loan portfolio by $9 million or 0.1%.

Also, forecasted profitability for consumer loans assigned in 2020 through 2022, that was lower than our estimates at March 31, 2023, due to a decline in forecasted collection rates since the first quarter of 2023 and slower forecasted net cash flow timing during 2023 in the first quarter of 2024. This was primarily a result of a decrease in consumer loan prepayments, which remained at below average levels.

Then related to volume, the unit and dollar volumes grew 24.1% and 20.2%, respectively, as compared to the first quarter of last year. And the average balance of our loan portfolio is now the largest it has ever been. On a GAAP and adjusted basis, it increased by 12% and 15%, respectively, as compared to the first quarter of last year.

Additionally, an increase in the initial spread in consumer loan assignments to 22%, compared to 21% in consumer loans assigned in the first quarter of 2023. Also, an increase in our average cost of debt from 5% to 7%, which was primarily due to higher interest rates on recently completed or extended secured financings and recently issued senior notes, coupled with the repayment of older secured finances and senior notes with lower interest rates.

Finally, a decrease in common shares outstanding since the first quarter of 2023, due to stock repurchases of approximately 728,000 shares or 6% of the shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023.

At this time, Doug Busk, our Chief Treasury Officer, along with Jay and I, will take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Rob Wildhack from Autonomous Research. Your line is now open.

Rob Wildhack

Hi, guys. Maybe just start out. I just wanted to ask about April unit volume slowing from 11% or to 11% from 24% in the first quarter. Could you talk about what’s driving that or is it just difficult to compare or maybe something else that’s contributing?

Ken Booth

It’s a little difficult to say. There really hasn’t been a material change from our perspective in the competitive environment. We do think our accounts are a little bit tougher. So that could be why.

Rob Wildhack

Okay. And then on the competitive environment, and in your experience, once competitors have pulled back like they seem to have done or be doing now, what does it usually take to get them to re-enter the market?

Ken Booth

I think it’s a big decision when someone pulls out. I don’t know the exact timing of when competitors would go back in. But it doesn’t seem like something you would take lightly or you would come back in quickly. I would think they would need to stabilize their business more and maybe get better access to funding. But again, we’re really speculating here. We tend to focus on ourselves. But it’s definitely favorable from our standpoint if our competitors pull out.

Rob Wildhack

Okay. Thanks.

Rob Wildhack

Hey. Maybe just one more on the buyback in the quarter, which was pretty punchy. I think you said before the preferred use of capital is to originate loans and then to share repurchase. So just wondering if there’s anything to read into around the elevated buyback in the quarter and the origination growth you’re expecting going forward?

Ken Booth

So, not really, I will say that, we raised a fair amount of new capital in the last part of 2023. We did a $500 million securitization during the first quarter. So, we are growing, but we’ve raised a significant amount of capital. So, we felt good about deploying some of that capital in the form of buybacks.

Rob Wildhack

Okay. Thanks.

Ryan Shelley

Hi, guys. Thanks for the question. Just one here on the forecasted collection percentage for the 2022 vintage. I noticed that’s down 5.4%. Do you guys have any color there? Is there anything with that specific vintage that you could point to? That’d be great. Thank you.

Ken Booth

Yeah. I mean, I think, the first thing I’d point out is, based on our understanding, that’s a subprime auto finance industry phenomenon. So nothing unique about our experience there. I think there are a variety of contributing factors there. Those loans originated in a very competitive period, which tends to hurt loan performance. Those consumers finance vehicles at pretty close to peak valuations. Vehicle prices have subsequently come down.

And then, of course, there’s the impact of inflation on the subprime consumer. Inflation is lower than it was a couple of years ago. But the cumulative effect, means that, things cost a lot more today than they did a few years back. So, I think, it’s probably the combination of those factors.

Ryan Shelley

Got it. Thank you very much.

Jay Martin

We would like to thank everyone for their support and for joining us on our conference call today. If you have any additional follow-up questions, please direct them to our Investor Relations mailbox at ir@creditacceptance.com. We look forward to talking to you again next quarter. Thank you.

