Adidas AG (ADDYY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 7:00 PM ETadidas AG (ADDYY) Stock, ADDDF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.15K Followers

Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sebastian Steffen - SVP, IR
Bjorn Gulden - CEO
Harm Ohlmeyer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Piral Dadhania - RBC Capital Markets
Zuzanna Pusz - UBS
Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley
Monique Pollard - Citigroup
Cedric Lecasble - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company
Aneesha Sherman - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.
Jurgen Kolb - Kepler Cheuvreux
Jonathan Komp - Robert W. Baird & Co.
Geoff Lowery - Redburn
Aurélie Husson-Dumoutier - HSBC
Warwick Okines - BNP Paribas Exane

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the adidas AG Q1 2024 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Alice the chorus call operator. [Operator Instructions]. The conference will be recorded for publication or webcast. At this time it is my pleasure to hand over to Sebastian Steffen, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Sebastian Steffen

Thanks very much, Alice. Hello, everyone, from sunny Herzogenaurach. Welcome to our Q1 2024 Results Conference Call.

Our presenters today are our CEO, Bjorn Gulden; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer. Before Bjorn and Harm will take you through the puts and takes of the quarter and explain our expectations for the rest of the year, [Operator Instructions]. And now, without any further ado, over to you, Bjorn.

Bjorn Gulden

Thanks, and hello, everybody. I hope you're all in good shape and good mood. I think the picture on the screen is an important one. It shows both the men and the female team of Real Madrid, playing in the Y-3 Yamamoto design, and I think that mirrors a little bit of what we are trying to do to merge lifestyle and sport [indiscernible] And of course, tonight is a special night with Bayern playing Real and I hope you'll all cheer for the Bayern because that's where we are a

Recommended For You

About ADDYY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADDYY

Trending Analysis

Trending News