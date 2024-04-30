georgeclerk/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this year, the market environment was not especially accommodative for value-focused strategies. But at some point this April, as longer-duration equities have somewhat lost steam, value investors have started cranking up their bets on a profound market correction driven by the reinflation trade, assisted by a recovery in cheaper stocks.

Nevertheless, in my recent article on the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) I warned that earnings surprises from the Mag Six might send ailing growth equities back into high gear. And while value investing enthusiasts might still point to all the uncertainties of the inflation question, there is no denying that earnings surprises from Alphabet (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) made it much more complicated to construct a persuasive bear case for the S&P 500.

However, while looking rather weak tactically, the style remains one to consider for long-term conservative investors. And today, I would like to cover yet another exchange-traded fund that is representing this style, the Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV). My intention is to present a balanced overview of pros and cons, with a slight tilt toward the latter.

What is PWV's strategy?

To begin with, as we know from its website, PWV has a passive strategy, with the quarterly reconstituted Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index being the basis for it. From the fact sheet, we know that it

...is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Style Intellidexes apply a rigorous 10 factor style isolation process to objectively segregate companies into their appropriate investment style and size universe.

It is important to note that the index will be reconstituted in May; after that, the next recalibration is due in August and then in November and February.

PWV basket is dominated by undervalued old-economy bellwethers

PWV cannot boast a class-leading depth and breadth of exposure with just 49 common stocks and one partnership interest in the portfolio as of April 26. Additionally, we see that around 34% of the net assets are allocated to the 10 key stocks. This obviously does not help with diversification. However, while too much weight placed on just a handful of stocks frequently means an ETF's value characteristics will disappoint, PWV's case is different. It does deliver an interesting value story, with most holdings being inexpensive, old-economy bellwethers. Let us look at the key metrics that I have calculated using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF:

Metric Holdings as of April 26 Market Cap $156.9 billion EY 7.1% P/S 2.61 EV/EBITDA 9.51 Quant Valuation B- or higher 19.15% Quant Valuation D+ or lower 56.56% Click to enlarge

Financial data as of April 30

It is not surprising to see an almost $157 billion weighted-average market cap, assuming around 53% of PWV's net assets are allocated to mega-caps, with its chief holding (3.75% weight) ConocoPhillips (COP), an oil & gas E&P heavyweight, being no exception.

Nevertheless, what is interesting is that its earnings yield is above 7%, 1.78x that of the S&P 500 index. Is it reliable? Mostly so. PWV has almost no exposure to loss-making companies, with just one such name in the basket, Micron Technology (MU). Outliers with overstretched EYs are also absent, as the largest figure is a 20.5% EY delivered by General Motors (GM). So what can be the key contributor then? Most likely, it was the sector mix, with financials and energy occupying the top spots.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF website

However, the EY is just the tip of the iceberg. We also have other ratios that point to the fact this portfolio is deeply undervalued, like Enterprise Value/EBITDA. But a necessary remark worth making here is that this metric is inapplicable for most financial sector stocks (16.8% of the net assets), so they were excluded from calculations.

Next, it is worth elaborating on the Quant Valuation data. We see that the bulk of holdings are actually overpriced from that perspective. However, I would like to explain that this is most likely the consequence of the size factor. The issue here is that bellwethers tend to trade with above-median multiples in their respective sectors, in part resulting from the quality premia that I will address shortly, but they nonetheless can easily remain grossly undervalued compared to the market. The Quant Valuation grade is partly based on the differences between a stock's multiples and sector medians.

As a brief digression, this is an exceptionally complicated task to find an ETF with an over $100 billion WA market cap and the overweening majority of the holdings sporting a B- Quant Valuation grade or higher. So if investors are seeking such a vehicle, a possible solution is to focus on large caps instead, with the Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) being a good place to start. As of my April 14 article, RDIV had almost 87% of the net assets parked in such stocks.

PWV's quality is close to excellent, though there are nuances worth discussing

Portfolios heavy in mega-caps typically score excellently when it comes to profitability and capital efficiency factors, which contribute to their valuations. This phenomenon is sometimes called the quality premium. PWV is not an exception.

Metric Holdings as of April 26 ROA 6.3% Adjusted ROE 17.5% ROE 28.8% Quant Profitability B- or higher 92.8% Quant Profitability D+ or lower 5.3% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF

As we can see, almost all companies have a B- Quant Profitability rating or higher. I do not see any problems on the EBITDA or net income front, as just one firm is profitless while all have delivered positive EBITDA in the last twelve months (except for a few financials that do not have such a metric).

Nevertheless, I am not impressed with Return on Assets, though I should acknowledge that this is something to tolerate in a financials-heavy portfolio. For context, the median for 11 financial-sector stocks in this basket is 2.6%; the median for the sector as per Seeking Alpha is 1.06%.

Regarding Return on Equity, it is always worth treating this figure gingerly, as overleveraged companies skew it easily, something I have addressed countless times in the past. Today, I am providing the as-is ROE and adjusted ROE, with the latter figure not showing the impact of HCA Healthcare (HCA). While HCA has just a 1.34% weight in this portfolio, its ~846% ROE resulting from burdensome debt and small shareholder equity has an outsized impact on the weighted-average figure. A 17.5% adjusted ROE looks much more realistic and still fairly robust, though I would prefer it closer to 20%.

PWV's growth exposure is an Achilles heel

It would be strange to expect that a value investor would set a bar for growth characteristics too high. However, even here, a basket should have a healthy growth profile, as ignoring the factor completely might result in the portfolio being overcrowded by stocks that are destined for consistent underperformance. And there is a lot to criticize on that front, as PWV's weighted-average growth rates are depressed and its allocation to companies with declining revenues, EBITDA, and EPS is worrisome.

Metric Holdings as of April 26 EPS Fwd 3.7% Revenue Fwd 0.7% EBITDA Fwd 0.3% Companies with negative forward revenue growth rate 39.6% Companies with negative forward EPS growth rate 32% Companies with negative forward EBITDA growth rate 33% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF

Was PWV capable of achieving alpha in the past?

In the past, PWV did have a few robust periods, chief among them being 2022, when it outperformed the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) by almost 17% as it declined by just 1.2% amid rapidly rising interest rates. However, when it comes to annualized return, PWV has meaningfully underperformed IVV since its inception in March 2005.

Portfolio PWV IVV Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $57,580 $64,278 CAGR 9.65% 10.29% Stdev 14.70% 15.19% Best Year 32.63% 32.30% Worst Year -27.22% -37.02% Max. Drawdown -43.17% -50.78% Sharpe Ratio 0.6 0.63 Sortino Ratio 0.9 0.93 Market Correlation 0.93 1 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer. The period is April 2005–March 2024

To give a bit more color, it had a 5-year-long underperformance streak in 2017–2021. In 2023, it was also a mere disappointment, as it lagged IVV by almost 16%.

Besides, in the cohort of value ETFs I cover, PWV's returns look just average. For instance, while the 5-year median total return in the 21-strong group is 58.8%, this ETF has delivered 70.4%. This might look impressive. However, it still underperformed six funds in this cohort, chief among them being the Distillate Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) which returned over 101% over the period concerned. Next, its 10-year total return of 136.1% is marginally below the median of 136.8% in the 12-strong ETF group (it is smaller as a meaningful share of value funds I cover were launched later in the 2010s).

Final thoughts

PWV is a rather concentrated bet on undervalued old-economy bellwethers. Investors seeking low-EV/EBITDA, high-EY large-cap and especially mega-cap names will find them aplenty in this portfolio. At the same time, quality investors will likely not be disappointed with this mix, in sharp contrast to growth- or GARP-style enthusiasts, though it is strange to anticipate them searching for a worthwhile vehicle in the Large Value sub-class. There is nothing special about PWV's past performance, as it did a great job during the 2022 bear market but significantly underperformed the S&P 500 ETF since inception. And its edge over peers is questionable. So all in all, while I believe the ETF has a solid EY and robust quality, I initiate coverage with a conservative Hold rating.