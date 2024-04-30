Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Service Corp. International (NYSE:SCI) is reaching a more normalized state of growth in the post-pandemic era. Topline growth is turning to the final innings of exceptional growth through excess deaths as a result of medical practices resulting from the 2020 pandemic, and should not be expected to grow at those high-single-digit to mid-double-digit rates experienced in 2020 & 2021. At a broader scale, growth has reached a more normalized state if following 2019 growth figures. Management anticipates a healthy 2-5% same-store-sales growth range for eFY24 as the firm makes the necessary changes to inventory to cater to the growing demand for cremation and other funeral-related services. I believe this normalized growth through natural occurrences and M&A paired with management’s disciplined return of capital approach makes SCI a viable investment for an investor seeking slow and steady growth with some yield. I rate SCI with a BUY recommendation and a price target of $76.30/share at 12.43x eFY25 EV/EBITDA.

This earnings preview should allow for the investor to make a decision going into earnings. Given that earnings releases are oftentimes followed by short-term periods of heightened volatility, I recommend considering acquiring shares after the release as my forecast is constructed for a longer-term outlook.

SCI reports earnings on May 2, 2024, at 8AM CST.

Service Corp. International Operations

SCI operates in one of the few industries that has a nearly guaranteed clientele. This is relatively baked into the firm’s growth strategy with an additional few factors thrown into the mix. In terms of natural growth, the company’s revenue can be expected to grow over time as the aging population nears the end of their circles of life. Though the US has reached a relatively stalled-out birthrate, with 2024 starting in a 12bps decline from 2023, SCI can still realize growth through other avenues. In terms of long-term growth for SCI, this can be a significant macro signal; however, the birth/death decline likely won’t significantly impact the firm for a number of years. Despite the dismal long-term outlook for the natural population decline, SCI will continue to be positively impacted by the baby boomer generation as this population reaches retirement age and inevitably, the age of requiring SCI’s services.

Macrotrends Birthrate

Though it may be too soon to include these figures into the model for growth, I do anticipate the impacts to start strengthening in the latter part of the decade into 2035. The CDC suggests that the average lifespan is 79 years, which modestly aligns with the age of the baby boomer population for the mid-2030s. Until we reach that point, or if we experience another major infectious crisis or a major geopolitical occurrence, I expect SCI to remain in the low, single-digit growth rate for the time being.

Other avenues for growth in which SCI is very experienced is in M&A. SCI’s strategy is quite simple: acquire small, independent funeral homes which are oftentimes family owned & operated, and roll them into the broader services strategy that SCI has to offer. Similar to small medical practices, bringing in regional and independent funeral home providers allows for stronger operational efficiencies with centralized back-office operations, digital sales and marketing, and an experienced internal sales team. I believe this strategy will remain successful for SCI as it scales with the centralized concept; i.e. I do not anticipate general corporate operational costs to increase in tandem with regional growth, leading to both revenue improvements and stronger margins. This may also allow for the firm to create a stronger targeted marketing strategy in which the firm can use predictive analytics to assess the trends in future demand for plots vs. cremation services and adjust inventory accordingly. This would allow for leaner working capital, sales optimization, and stronger margins. Given that SCI commands 16% of the market share by revenue in the deathcare space, I believe scale has enabled SCI to grow at a sustainable rate. As of FY23, SCI has $15b in backlog with $2.6b in preneed sales. Total funeral homes have reached 1,322 locations with 477 cemetery locations in the US. Total US and Canadian locations have reached 1,972 at the end of FY23.

Another pillar of growth is upselling funeral services. FY23 experienced a 2% increase to the average revenue per funeral service. These tailwinds along with the population churn and M&A activity are primary drivers for SCI’s core revenue stream. Management discerned on their q4’23 earnings call that the firm has experienced significantly higher volumes in high-end consumers, or customers that spend $80k+ on services. The level of $200k/customer sales have doubled since 2019 from 400 to 800 in volume, which management believes is correlated to the housing and stock market performance. Given that each of these markets has remained resilient YTD, I expect that this level of consumer to continue to grow and benefit SCI in the mid-term.

Corporate Reports

In terms of operations, I expect the topline to grow at the 1.25-2.25% pace for the duration of eFY24 and increase to 2.25% in eFY25 as the firm continues to broaden their regional reach by acquisition and population circulation. I expect margins to be somewhat pressured in eFY24 as the firm may face inflationary pressures paired with higher interest costs due to their floating-rate debt. Management denoted that the firm should experience some marginal tailwinds as a result of a leaner sales team and fewer compensation-related expenses tied to performance.

Corporate Reports

I also expect management to continue buying back shares at a similar pace to retain interest by shareholders. This feature should offset the slowdown in growth as the firm faces the back half of the Covid excess-death phenomenon.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

SCI shares currently trade at 12.33x trailing EV/EBITDA. I believe that the firm has some room for multiple expansion as the firm proves that they can sustain strong margins in the post-Covid era. My recommendation for SCI is a BUY rating with a price target of $76.30/share at 12.43x eFY25 EV/EBITDA. I believe that the three scenarios laid out below outline the probability potential for the shares given a variety of macro and geopolitical risks.

Management has done a phenomenal job at managing operations and returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. In q4’23 alone, management repurchased 3.6mm shares for $204mm. As per their 10-k, management targets a dividend payout ratio in the range of 30-40% of net earnings with the intent to grow the dividend in line with operations. Management also intends to continue repurchasing shares going forward, which was also denoted in the 10-k.

SCI Dividends (Seeking Alpha)

How Do I Value SCI Shares?

On the geopolitical front, the world appears to be teetering on the brink of a broader war, whether it remains between Ukraine & Russia or Israel & Hamas. With tensions rising between Taiwan & China and Iran & Israel, an escalation that involves the US may drive additional business towards SCI and their related services, leading us to the blue-sky scenario. Given the sensitivity of the topic, I will elect not to further discern any thoughts or opinions on the matter.

The gray-sky scenario will be driven by health improvements and longevity as driven by nutrition and medical intervention. I believe the popularity of Ozempic has proven that there is a certain degree of interest for weight management, whether through diet and nutrition or medicinal means. I believe that whether or not this drug is used has provided the US population with a general target for weight management for the sake of health purposes, which I believe will lower the population’s risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other obesity-related illnesses.