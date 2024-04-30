Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Fildes - Vice President, Investor Relations
Andy Jassy - Chief Executive Officer
Brian Olsavsky - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan
Ross Sandler - Barclays
Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley
Youssef Squali - Truist Securities
Justin Post - Bank of America
Ron Josey - Citi

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Amazon.com First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Teleconference. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After a presentation, we’ll conduct a question-and-answer session. Today's call is being recorded.

And for opening remarks, I will be turning the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Dave Fildes. Please go ahead.

Dave Fildes

Hello, and welcome to our Q1 2024 financial results conference call. Joining us today to answer your questions is Andy Jassy, our CEO; and Brian Olsavsky, our CFO. As you listen to today's conference call, we encourage you to have our press release in front of you, which includes our financial results, as well as metrics and commentary on the quarter.

Please note, unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this call will be against our results for the comparable period of 2023. Our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today, April 30, 2024, only, and will include forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in today's press release and our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

During this call, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. In our press release, slides accompanying this webcast, and our filings with the SEC, each of

