Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Evans - VP, IR
Jon Vander Ark - CEO
Brian DelGhiaccio - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley
Michael Hoffman - Stifel
Bryan Burgmeier - Citi
Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer
David Manthey - Baird
Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets
Tony Bancroft - Gabelli Funds
Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities
James Schumm - TD Cowen
Mike Feniger - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Republic Services First Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call. Republic Services is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, RSG. All participants in today's call will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Aaron Evans, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Aaron Evans

Thank you. I would like to welcome everyone to Republic Services first quarter 2024 conference call. Jon Vander Ark, our CEO; and Brian DelGhiaccio, our CFO, are on the call today as we discuss our performance.

I would like to take a moment to remind everyone that some of the information we discuss on today's call contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties and may be materially different from actual results. Our SEC filings discuss factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

The material that we discuss today is time sensitive. If in the future, you listen to a rebroadcast or recording of this conference call, you should be sensitive to the date of the original call, which is April 30th, 2024.

Please note that this call is property of Republic Services, Inc. Any redistribution, retransmission

