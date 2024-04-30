Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 9:27 PM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Stock
Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Varant Shirvanian - Director of Investor Relations
Michael Morrissey - President and Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Senner - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
P.J. Haley - Executive Vice President, Commercial
Amy Peterson - Executive Vice President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer
Dana Aftab - Executive Vice President, Discovery and Translational Research and Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Catanzaro - Piper Sandler
Jason Gerberry - Bank of America
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim Partners
Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets
Joyce Zhou - TD Cowen
Andy Hsieh - William Blair
Jay Olson - Oppenheimer
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs
Derek Archila - Wells Fargo
Silvan Tuerkcan - Citizens JMP
David Lebowitz - Citi
Jeffrey Hung - Morgan Stanley
Lukas Shumway - BMO Capital Markets
Peter Lawson - Barclays

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Exelixis First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Towanda and I will be your operator today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today Mr. Varant Shirvanian, Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Varant Shirvanian

Thank you, Tawanda. Thank you all for joining us for the Exelixis First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are Mike Morrissey, our President and CEO; Chris Senner, our Chief Financial Officer; P.J. Haley, our Executive Vice President of Commercial; Amy Peterson, our Chief Medical Officer; and Dana Aftab, our Chief Scientific Officer who together will review our progress for the first quarter 2024 ended March 31st, 2024.

During the call today, we will refer to financial measures not calculated according to

