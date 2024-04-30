MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 9:33 PM ETMiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.17K Followers

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Notarianni - Head of Investor Relations
Joe Capper - Chief Executive Officer
Doug Rice - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chase Knickerbocker - Craig Hallum
Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets
Anthony Petrone - Mizuho
Carl Byrnes - Northland Capital Markets
Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright
John Vandermosten - Zacks

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MiMedx First Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Matt Notarianni, Head of Investor Relations for MiMedx. Thank you. You may now begin.

Matt Notarianni

Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the MiMedx first quarter 2024 operating and financial results conference call. With me on today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Joe Capper and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Rice.

As part of today's webcast, we are simultaneously displaying slides that you can follow. You can access the slides from the Investor Relations website at mimedx.com. Joe will kick us off with some opening remarks and Doug will provide a summary of our operating highlights and financial results for the quarter, and then Joe will conclude with some additional updates. We will then be available for your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our comments today will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future sales, EBITDA, free cash flow and cash balance growth, future margins and expenses, and expected market sizes for our products. These expectations are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from

Recommended For You

About MDXG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDXG

Trending Analysis

Trending News