Amcor plc (AMCR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 10:10 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR) Stock, AMCCF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.17K Followers

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tracey Whitehead - Head, Investor Relations
Peter Konieczny - Interim Chief Executive Officer
Michael Casamento - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird
Daniel Kang - CLSA
Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs
John Purtell - Macquarie
Richard Johnson - Jefferies
James Wilson - Jarden Australia
George Staphos - Bank of America
Brook Campbell - Barrenjoey
Keith Chau - MST
Cameron McDonald - E&P
Anthony Longo - JPMorgan
Andrew Scott - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Jay and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Amcor Third Quarter 2024 Results Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Tracey Whitehead, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Tracey Whitehead

Thank you, operator and thank you everyone for joining Amcor’s fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings call. Joining today is Peter Konieczny, Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Casamento, Chief Financial Officer.

Before I hand over, a few items to note. On our website, amcor.com, under the Investors section, you’ll find today’s press release and presentation, which we will discuss on this call. Please be aware that we’ll also discuss non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations can be found in that press release and the presentation. Remarks will also include forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions. The second slide in today’s presentation lists several factors that could cause future results to be different than current estimates. Reference can also be made Amcor’s SEC filings, including our statements on Form 10-K and 10-Q for further details. [Operator Instructions] With that, over to you, P.K.

Peter Konieczny

Thank you, Tracey

Recommended For You

About AMCR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMCR

Trending Analysis

Trending News