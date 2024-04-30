Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Johnny Lai - SVP, Corporate Development and IR
Greg Garrabrants - President and CEO
Derrick Walsh - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Spector - Raymond James
Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler
Kelly Mota - KBW
Edward Hemmelgarn - Shaker Investments
Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Axos Financial, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Johnny Lai, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Johnny.

Johnny Lai

Thanks Kevin. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for your interest in Axos. Joining us today for the Axos Financial, Inc.'s third quarter 2024 financial results conference call are the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Garrabrants; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Derrick Walsh. Greg and Derrick will review and comment on the financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, and we will be available to answer questions after the prepared remarks.

Before I begin, I would like to remind listeners that prepared remarks made on this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and that management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Please refer to the Safe Harbor statement found in today's earnings press release and in our investor presentation for additional details.

This call is being webcast, and there will be an audio replay available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website located at axosfinancial.com for 30 days. Details for this call were provided on the conference call announcement and in today's

