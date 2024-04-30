Eoneren

Elevator Pitch

I rate Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) stock as a Buy.

My earlier write-up published on February 2, 2024 drew attention to SF's "capital appreciation potential." This update reviews Stifel Financial's latest quarter financial results.

SF's above-expectations revenue and earnings for Q1 2024 give me the confidence to think that the company's full-year performance should be good. In particular, the investment banking business, which drove Stifel Financial's bottom line beat in the first quarter, is likely to achieve a strong set of results for the remaining quarters of FY 2024. As such, my Buy rating for SF remains unchanged.

Q1 Top Line And Bottom Line Exceeded Expectations

Last week, SF published a press release revealing the company's financial performance for the first quarter of the current year.

As indicated in its recent quarterly earnings release, revenue generated by Stifel Financial increased by +5.1% YoY to $1,163 million in Q1 2024. Its actual first quarter top line turned out to be +2.3% higher than the consensus revenue projection of $1,137 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). SF also achieved a +4.0% earnings beat for Q1 2024. The company's normalized earnings per share or EPS rose by +6.4% YoY to $1.49 in the latest quarter.

The investment banking business was the key star for SF in the first quarter of this year.

As revealed in its earnings presentation slides, Stifel Financial's actual Q1 2024 investment banking revenues amounting $214 million came in +16% better than the $185 million consensus forecast. SF highlighted at the Q1 2024 results briefing that the company is "beginning to see increased activity levels" for its investment banking business.

In summary, Stifel Financial's most recent quarterly revenue and earnings surpassed expectations due to the better-than-expected performance of its investment banking business.

Positive Financial Prospects For 2024

I see Stifel Financial delivering a good set of financial results in full-year FY 2024.

At the company's recent first quarter earnings call, SF emphasized that it "would expect to see increased revenue growth and improved operating efficiency throughout the remainder of" 2024. Stifel Financial's bullish management commentary is aligned with Wall Street's estimates regarding the company's financial performance this year. The sell side analysts anticipate that SF's top line and bottom line will expand by +9.9% and +42.2%, respectively for the current year as per consensus forecasts.

Stifel Financial's favorable expectations of its 2024 performance assume that trends like "improved sentiment for investment banking, strong year-to-date equity market performance and increased client transactional activity" are sustained as per its earnings briefing comments.

S&P Global Ratings indicated in a recent April 24, 2024 research commentary that "we expect conditions to improve for debt and equity underwriting, equity trading, and advisory" this year. This is consistent with SF's disclosures in its earnings presentation slides that the investment banking business benefited from "stronger advisory revenue" and "equity & fixed income underwriting revenue" for the recent quarter.

In a nutshell, I have a positive view of Stifel Financial's 2024 prospects, taking into account SF's Q1 results, the company's management comments, and third-party market research (S&P Global Ratings).

Potential Shareholder Yield Appears To Be Attractive

SF offers a reasonably decent consensus FY 2024 dividend yield of 2.1%. More importantly, the company's shareholder yield for the current year could be boosted by share buybacks.

The company spent $441 million repurchasing 7.2 million of its own shares for full-year 2023, which translated into a historical buyback yield of approximately 5.3%. In the first quarter of this year, Stifel Financial bought back 2.3 million of the company's shares for around $159 million.

Stifel Financial mentioned at its Q1 2024 results briefing that the company is "generating a lot of excess capital and thinking about balancing some of the buyback versus balance sheet growth." On the positive side of things, SF has the financial capacity to continue with share repurchases considering its comment on "excess capital." On the negative side of things, it is possible that Stifel Financial chooses to allocate more capital to growth investments at the expense of a slower pace of buybacks.

Assuming a conservative forecast of FY 2024 buybacks at $220 million (half of that for FY 2023), SF's estimated buyback yield for this year will be 2.7%. As such, the stock might potentially offer a forward FY 2024 shareholder yield (dividends and buybacks divided by market capitalization) at the mid-single digit (2.1%+2.7%) percentage level based on my assumptions.

Variant View

Stifel Financial has certain downside risks worthy of attention, notwithstanding my bullish view of SF.

The company's investment banking business might underperform going forward assuming that the interest rate environment becomes unfavorable. In the event of a longer-than-expected wait for a rate cut or even a rate hike in the worst case scenario, actual demand for investment banking services could turn out to be weak.

Another risk factor to watch is SF's shareholder capital return. If the company's actual amount of capital set aside for dividends and share repurchases is way lower than what the market anticipates, investors might choose to seek other investment choices offering higher shareholder yields.

Closing Thoughts

I stick to a Buy investment rating for Stifel Financial. SF's better-than-expected Q1 2024 financial performance has reinforced my positive opinion for the stock. The company is well-positioned to achieve good results for the remaining quarters of the year, considering the investment banking business' outlook. Moreover, I anticipate that Stifel Financial could possibly offer an appealing mid-single digit percentage shareholder yield this year.