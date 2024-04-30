Denny's Corporation (DENN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 10:27 PM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.17K Followers

Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kayla Money - Senior Director of Investor Relations.
Kelli Valade - President and Chief Executive Officer
Robert Verostek - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Tamas - Oppenheimer
Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities
Todd Brooks - the Benchmark Company
Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities
Aisling Grueninger - Piper Sandler

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Denny's Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only-mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Kayla Money, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Kayla Money

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for Denny's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today from management are Kelli Valade, Denny's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Verostek, Denny's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to our website at investor.dennys.com to find our first quarter earnings press release along with the reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on the call today. This call is being webcast and an archive of the webcast will be available on our website later today.

Kelli will begin today's call with a business update. Then Robert will provide a recap of our first quarter financial results and a development update before commenting on guidance. After that, we will open it up for questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995, the company knows that certain matters to be discussed by members of management during this call

Recommended For You

About DENN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DENN

Trending Analysis

Trending News