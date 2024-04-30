Aena S.M.E., S.A. (ANYYY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.17K Followers

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCPK:ANYYY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Gallego - Head, Investor Relations
Ignacio Castejon - Finance Director

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Mark, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Aena First Quarter 2024 Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand it over to Carlos Gallego, Head of IR. Carlos, over to you.

Carlos Gallego

Thank you very much, Mark, for the introduction and instructions. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our results presentations for the first quarter of 2024. It’s a real pleasure being with you – all of you today again. We are going to cover some of the main topics explained in the results presentation that is already available at our website and in the CNMV website. And we’ll finish with a Q&A session as explained. So, if you have any questions, please send it to our email, ir@aena.es. Our Finance Director, Ignacio Castejon, and myself will host the call.

Now, I’ll give the floor to Ignacio. Thank you.

Ignacio Castejon

Thank you very much, Carlos. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Ignacio Castejon speaking. I would like to have my very first words and thoughts for Jose Leo. I’m sure many of you already know that Jose passed away 17 days ago. I would like to ask you for 30 seconds of silence in honor of Jose, so all of us can remember and think of all the good interactions that we had with him, and we can send him our best wishes. Rest in peace, Jose.

Hello, this is Ignacio again. Thank you very much for your sympathies. Well, let’s start. I’ll begin commenting the key highlights of the first quarter, and then I

Recommended For You

About ANYYY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANYYY

Trending Analysis

Trending News