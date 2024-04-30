Oleh Stefaniak/iStock via Getty Images

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) specializes in photomask production. Photomasks are critical components for the manufacturing of semiconductors, including flat panel displays (FPD). In the manufacturing process, photomasks work as templates that transfer the circuit design to the semiconductor wafer or flat panel display. That is the way to scale semiconductor production by facilitating the construction of complex designs through a process of manufacturing circuit layers.

Therefore, the main clients for the company are electronic manufacturers, which ends up being a two-sided knife. On the one hand, the addressable market is limited, and the clients are highly, very sensitive even to the slightest variation in quality. On the other hand, for their clients, changing suppliers poses the risk of disrupting the entire manufacturing process if the new supplier fails to live up to the task, which means customers tend to stick around. Especially since the COVID-19 outburst that ended up creating bottlenecks in chip producers, and made the whole supply chain scramble for reliable suppliers.

There is another interesting feature in Photronics which is the fact that the company serves both high-end and mainstream demand. The high-end is basically constituted by the lower sizes (28nm and smaller), while the mainstream is constituted by bigger formats. The presence of the high-end and mainstream segments allows the company to make heavy investments in high-end manufacturing and as the equipment depreciates, it is moved to the mainstream segment, which allows for a better investment cost dilution.

Sales and Revenue Trends

Let's now see how our review translates into actual numbers. Photronics pulled off slight sales growth year-over-year, boosting numbers in both Integrated Circuits (IC) and Flat Panel Displays. However, a dip in mainstream demand partially offset that.

Going straight to the figures, the company posted a revenue of $216.3 million, showing a 2% increase year-over-year but a 5% decrease from the last quarter. That breaks down into Integrated Circuits (IC) revenue which stood at $157.6 million, marking a slight 1% increase from the previous year, and Flat Panel Display revenue which was $58.7 million, an 8% improvement year-over-year.

During the 1Q24 earnings call, Photronics highlighted a shift among its Asian customers towards 28 and 22 nanometers to bump up performance, which in turn reinforces demand for its high-end services. Additionally, the demand for premium smartphone displays seems to be growing, pushing panel makers to keep investing in equipment, which in turn will likely trickle down to suppliers like Photronics.

Even facing some headwinds in the top line, the gross margin stood at 36.6%, showing a slight increase year-over-year.

Turning our attention to the bottom line, the net income for the quarter came at $26.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share. In non-GAAP measures, the net income rose to $29.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, marking an improvement from last year.

Operating cash flow was significantly higher at $41.5 million, 50% above the previous year, benefiting from higher net income. Capital expenditures totaled $43.3 million, aimed at growth initiatives focused on high-end and mainstream integrated circuits. The annual CapEx guidance is now set at $140 million.

The quarter ended with a cash balance of $508.5 million, and a relatively low debt level of $23.4 million.

Looking at Q2 revenue guidance, it ranges from $226 million to $236 million. Also for Q2, gross margins are anticipated to improve to around 38%, an increase from Q1 figures. Non-GAAP earnings per share for Q2 are estimated to be between $0.50 and $0.58 per diluted share.

Financials and Outlook

The outlook provides good hints about what to expect going forward, but the management seems cautiously optimistic. That seems baked into the current estimates, as you can see below. In this macroeconomic climate, hitting these estimates is crucial for stock appreciation. Companies that miss the mark often face a violent reaction in the market, Tesla is a good example. In Photronics' case, our thesis is that they're getting the spillovers from the AI megatrend, which demands more computing power which trickles down and ends up also benefiting equipment suppliers like them. The current revenue forecasts below seem to back this up.

On the operating side of the equation, the company has managed to build solid gross, operating, and profit margins, and those have even been improving during the last 5 years.

Now, turning to the balance sheet, as we mentioned the company ended Q1 with a relatively low debt level, while also maintaining ample cash reserves, as is visible in a quick ratio close to 4. This is a positive sign given the company operates in a cyclical industry.

Looking at the cash flow, we can see that the company has enjoyed positive operating cash flow in the last 10 years. Additionally, cash flow has surpassed CapEx by a healthy margin, even though the industry is prone to cyclicality in capital investment.

To wrap up, if our analysis was just about the operating performance, the company would be an outright buy, but we now need to also consider valuation.

Valuation & Risks

Let us now frame the company's performance by bringing some peers into the comparison. The company was a top performer in the last 3 years, as chip shortages brought higher demand and better margins. Photronics was clearly capable of capitalizing on that trend, as we have seen, it improved margins significantly. The market got the memo and even against a backdrop of industry peers, the company had a superior performance.

After this strong performance, one could expect that the valuation could be out of line with the sector. However, that is not the case, the company is actually below the sector median in most metrics.

Even when we look into the historical evolution of the company's valuation ratios, we can see that the metrics are in line with previous highs and lows. The P/S ratio is on the high watermark level, but the P/E ratio is far from it.

In my perspective, the mix of solid growth expectations, strong operating performance, and reasonable valuation makes Photronics a compelling story. It's particularly attractive for those looking to tap into AI trends, without embarking on stocks with exuberant valuations. While Photronics isn't a direct beneficiary of AI, the broader demand for chips is expected to benefit even the basic equipment suppliers in the industry. This spillover effect is encouraging for the company's top line.

The biggest risk facing Photronics, as far as I can tell, is the infamous industry cyclicality that's always a menace in this sector. In a downturn, we could see margins take a serious hit and revenues shrink dramatically. Naturally, this would also put downward pressure on the stock price.

Looking back in time, the Great Recession offers a good example of what can happen in a severe downturn. Back then, Photronics traded below $1 for a brief period.

That said, given the current valuation levels and the prospects for the sector, I think the company deserves a serious look from long-term investors.