Shares of Spanish multinational banking giant Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) have done well since my last update following FY2023 results, returning around 27% in that time (with dividends) despite a slightly negative market response to first quarter results.

While the shares are currently down around 3% on the day in Madrid, Q1 figures look robust to me, with the bank ultimately posting a healthy 14.9% return on tangible equity ("RoTE") notwithstanding the strong seasonal headwind from the Spanish windfall banking tax. As such, Santander is tentatively on track to meet both 2024 guidance as well as wider medium-term profitability targets.

With the stock up sharply since previous coverage, Santander's discount to tangible book value has narrowed meaningfully, moving from around 0.75x to approximately 0.95x as I type. While the current multiple makes the stock a tougher 'Buy' call than it was before, I think the likely structural step-up in Santander's profitability more than supports this. As such, I keep my 'Buy' rating in place.

Earnings Still In A Sweet Spot

As with many of its European peers, Santander's Q1 results show that it is still in something of a sweet spot, enjoying the benefits of both higher interest rates without a meaningful tick-up in loan impairment charges. This is especially true in core European markets like Spain (~25% of group net profit in Q1, excluding the corporate center).

Of course, what separates Santander from peers is its significant geographic diversity, with LatAm (that is, South America plus Mexico) accounting for around 38% of net income based on first quarter figures (excluding the corporate center). Europe (~48% of first quarter net profit) and the United States (~8%) account for much of the rest, with some additional European exposure in the form of its separately disclosed digital consumer bank segment (~7%).

While these regions are at different points in their respective economic cycles, Santander has seen improvement in previously weaker geographies like Brazil, while core European markets like Spain and the UK are either surprisingly strong (in the case of the former) or just about holding their ground (the latter).

As a result, Santander reported first quarter net income of €2.85 billion (€0.17 per share; $0.18 per ADS), mapping to a strong RoTE of 14.9%. While technically below 2024 guidance of a 16% RoTE, and slightly below 2025 ambitions of 15-17%, Q1 figures now incorporate a strong seasonal headwind in the form of the windfall Spanish banking tax. As a reminder, this is essentially an extra 4.8% levy on domestic net interest income and net fee & commission income applied to Spanish banks above a certain size. As Q1 absorbs the full charge, quarterly earnings and associated metrics are distorted. Annualizing this levy increases Santander's first quarter RoTE by around 130bps, clearing both near-term and 2025 profitability targets.

Running through some key markets, Spain was the standout performer, with the bank earning a meaty 18%-plus RoTE there last quarter. Note, this figure again fully incorporates the above windfall tax, so the underlying performance is stronger than it looks (~23% RoTE after annualizing). Santander's Spanish deposit franchise is enviable, amounting to circa €300 billion in total deposits but with a heavy concentration of cheap demand accounts. Supported by higher interest rates, deposit margins there have exploded over the past couple of years.

While the bank has seen headwinds from both deposit migration (from demand to term accounts) and higher costs, these have been relatively modest and offset by asset repricing. Spanish deposit costs ticked up just 4bps sequentially last quarter to just 1.03%, with the rate of increase continuing to moderate as this headwind eases. At the same time, Spanish loan yields advanced 19bps sequentially to 4.64%, widening the customer spread. Santander's sequential NII performance was the best of the big Spanish banks I track, with the circa 4.5% sequential increase a little above peers BBVA (BBVA) (up ~2%), CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY)(OTCPK:CIXPF) (up ~1.2%) and Bankinter (OTCPK:BKNIY)(OTCPK:BKIMF) (up ~0.3%).

Last time out, I highlighted a couple of Santander's relatively weaker performers: Brazil and the UK. Starting with the latter, Santander is essentially a residential mortgage lender in the UK, with these loans accounting for around 85% of the total ~£204 billion British book. The UK mortgage market is ferociously competitive, resulting in a strong headwind to lending margins. While the bank has a nice deposit franchise in this relatively concentrated banking market (controlling around £64 billion in current accounts), higher funding costs have nevertheless eaten into profitability in recent quarters, with UK RoTE having fallen from around the mid-teens (in Q1 2023) to around 10.4% (Q1 2024).

Positively, funding cost pressure shows further signs of easing, with deposits stable sequentially last quarter and UK current account balances down just 1.7%. While UK net interest margin slipped 4bps to 207bps, the rate of decline likewise continues to ease off. Asset quality remains a bright spot, with cost of risk landing at just 8bps as the bank's UK macro outlook has improved.

In Brazil, Santander is at a very different point in the cycle, with interest rates now off their peak and the bank looking forward to lower cost of risk and a boost to lending volumes. This was flagged last time out as a potential pillar of support to 2024 earnings, with the bank duly reporting a 14% increase in Brazilian net income (in Euro terms), boosting Brazil RoTE by 130bps year-on-year to 15.4%.

Additional Re-Rating Potential Still Possible

As I type, Santander shares trade for around €4.57 in Madrid (~$4.89 per ADS), meaning they have gained around 24% since previous coverage in February. With tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") advancing by a more modest 2% to €4.86 per share (~$5.20 per ADS) in that time, the stock's TBVPS multiple has re-rated from around 0.75x to approximately 0.95x.

While this has moved the shares closer to my 1.1-1.2x TBVPS fair value target, Santander remains reasonably valued. As I mentioned last time out, the bank's historical RoTE profile has not been bad by European bank standards, with the headwind from zero/negative Eurozone interest rates offset by its LatAm exposure, ultimately resulting in a circa 11% average RoTE between 2015 and 2021. Indeed, the current valuation is actually still a quarter turn below that seen in 2015-2017.

As this period incorporates both a significant down year (2020, due to COVID), plus a period of very low interest rates in a number of its markets, I feel it represents a fairly conservative figure by which to measure the group. Indeed, while a current ~23% Spanish RoTE is clearly unsustainable, "higher for longer" is also very much on the cards, with Eurozone rate cut expectations down to around 75bps this year based on the current forward curve. As such, I remain comfortable with my 13% mid-cycle RoTE figure, with this reflecting increased structural profitability in Europe, but with a margin safety relative to management's mid-teens ambitions. This allows for some leeway should the bank fall short on target items like cost of risk or efficiency measures.

At a 13% across-the-cycle RoTE, Santander theoretically offers investors a similar low-teens internal rate of return at its current valuation multiple, easily clearing its slightly higher cost of equity due to material LatAm exposure. For the stock to be fair value, we would essentially need to see a return to the late 2010s level of profitability, affording prospective investors a meaningful margin of safety. I would note that, in addition to generic headwinds, Santander does face the prospect that the Spanish windfall tax becomes permanent rather than temporary, which will have a greater impact on earnings once macro conditions become more challenging in the country. Even so, with the market still slowly playing catch-up to the bank's earnings power, these share remain attractive below tangible book value, and I remain comfortable with my 'Buy' rating as a result.