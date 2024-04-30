FPL: Merger Arbitrage Opportunity In The MLP CEF Space

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • MLP CEFs are taking corporate actions to close discount gaps, with some engaging in share repurchases and others merging into ETFs.
  • FPL, an MLP CEF, is set to merge into the FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI) in May 2024.
  • Buying FPL now offers a 2% discount to NAV that will disappear after the merger, and investors will have exposure to the MLP asset class in an unleveraged and less volatile structure.
  • It is encouraging to see MLP CEF managers finally taking drastic actions to close the discount gaps.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Thesis

It looks like the MLP CEF space is finally capitulating and taking various forms of corporate actions to close the discount gaps. After relentless pressure from Saba capital, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.4K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FPL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News