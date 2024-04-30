FPL: Merger Arbitrage Opportunity In The MLP CEF Space

zhengzaishuru

Thesis

It looks like the MLP CEF space is finally capitulating and taking various forms of corporate actions to close the discount gaps. After relentless pressure from Saba capital, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO) engaged in significant share repurchases last year, while the First Trust MLP CEFs, including the First Trust New Opps MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), are now shedding their leverage and CEF structure, being merged into an ETF.

I previously covered FBL in Aug. 2022. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at FPL's structure and portfolio, go through the conversion process, and derive an opinion on why a retail investor would be well served to buy FPL here.

Historic context

CEFs as structures are well-known for layering leverage on top of other securities. In the case of FPL, the underlying portfolio is formed by MLP equities. MLPs are companies which operate in the energy space, and usually own the infrastructure that transports and stores oil and gas. They are a form of corporation that allows for more advantageous tax treatments.

Historically, MLPs were spun out from large oil companies in order to focus on the infrastructure aspect, and in order to make operations more efficient. MLPs operate with multi-year contracts, thus have a fairly stable and visible cash-flow, making them a fairly stable asset class.

During COVID-19, however, when WTI oil went negative, the MLP asset class suffered a severe beating, with many names close to bankruptcy due to balance sheet liquidity issues. While MLPs have visible and stable cash flows, poor balance sheet management allowed some MLPs to have a significant portion of their debt financing due during COVID-19. The feat of refinancing was burdensome on the equity, with some of them having close encounters with restructuring processes.

As MLP equity plummeted, MLP CEFs fell even more:

Data by YCharts

In the above graph, we are plotting the unleveraged Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) against FPL. We can see how the CEF fell by more than -60% from its pre-Covid peak to its lows, while AMLP fell by a more 'modest' -50%.

Many MLP CEFs were in this situation, and some of them had to deleverage at the bottom, thus destroying value permanently for shareholders.

The market never forgot this event, and MLP CEFs have ever since traded with large discounts to NAV. Until the recent corporate action, FPL had been trading with an average discount to NAV of -15%:

Data by YCharts

We can see how the CEF re-set to a permanent large discount to NAV after COVID-19 of -15%.

Merger timeline - what is actually happening

The merger into an ETF has been approved, and is slated for May 2024:

WHEATON, Ill., April 25, 2024-First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that the mergers of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE American: FEN), First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE: FEI), First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE: FPL) and First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: FIF) (the "Target Funds" or each, individually, a "Target Fund"), each a closed-end management investment company managed by FTA and sub-advised by Energy Income Partners, LLC ("EIP"), into FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF ("EIPI"), a newly formed actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that will be traded on the NYSE Arca and will be managed by FTA and sub-advised by EIP, are expected to close, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, on or about May 6, 2024. No assurance can be given as to the exact timing of the closing of the mergers. Upon the completion of a merger, shareholders of the applicable Target Fund will receive shares of EIPI with a value equal to the aggregate NAV of the Target Fund shares held by them immediately prior to the merger and such shareholders will become shareholders of EIPI, with the Target Fund thereafter terminated.

If you are an FPL shareholder, you do not need to do anything at this point in time. After May 6, you will see in your brokerage account shares of EIPI instead of FPL, in an amount that yields an equivalent market value. You will still have exposure to the MLP asset class, but in an unleveraged fund.

The ETF structure constantly creates units throughout the trading session; thus there will be no concept of discount for EIPI. Furthermore, ETFs do not allow for leverage on top of the asset portfolio, thus EIPI will be less volatile.

From an FPL standpoint, the CEF will need to liquidate some of its holdings to pay down the leverage that currently exists in the structure, and then purely close down the operating company.

What is the case for a 'Buy' rating

There are two points to be made for a 'Buy' rating here - one structural, namely the discount to NAV, and the second is asset class specific.

The structural aspect is fairly straightforward - the CEF is still trading with a -2% discount to NAV, a discount which will disappear once the merger is complete. As mentioned above, ETFs continuously create units throughout the day, thus eliminating the possibility for large premiums and discounts.

Secondly, in a sticky inflationary market, energy is set to continue to perform, which is going to percolate down to the MLP asset class. In fact, MLPs only need energy to stay in a range rather than outperform in order for the asset class to do well. At this stage in the macrocycle, most MLP companies have fixed their balance sheet, thus MLP equity investments are more of a dividend play. Unless WTI and gas prices collapse below historic norms, MLPs will continue to deliver. Some names will end up outperforming, especially the ones banking on the growth in the Permian, but overall the asset class does not need higher energy prices to do well from here on out. In fact, the asset class got an endorsement from an unlikely source, namely the former bond 'king' Bill Gross.

Conclusion

FPL is an MLP CEF. The fund is set to merge into a newly created ETF, namely EIPI. The current shareholders do not need to take any action since they will automatically receive shares with an equivalent market value. New capital looking at the space can make an additional 2% from the existing discount to NAV which is set to disappear, while also buying into a less volatile structure with no leverage.