Since I wrote about mainland China’s biggest Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) franchise owner, DPC Dash (HK:1405, OTCPK:DPCDF), in December last year, its price has declined by 15%. This was expected. The stock had run up significantly since its IPO earlier in 2023. This raised its market multiples to levels that weren’t justified, especially since it doesn’t have a history of profits.

But now that the stock has declined, and the company also released its annual results a few days ago, the question is whether there’s an upside to DPC Dash now. Here I assess the latest figures, the outlook for 2024 and the stock’s current market multiples to determine the likely future course of its stock price.

Revenue growth accelerates

The company’s sales stayed strong for the full year 2023. It reported revenues of RMB 3.05 billion, a 51% year-on-year (YoY) rise. The number came in slightly higher than my projection of RMB 3.02 billion, which was based on the assumption that per-store revenue growth will remain constant at the same level as that seen in the first half of the year (H1 2023), of 14.5%. This assumption indicated a 49.5% total revenue increase in 2023.

However, the revenue per store growth accelerated to 15.5% for the full year, and the company also achieved its target store numbers of 768 too driven by its expansion into 13 new cities in China. In fact, the new growth markets’ revenue more than doubled, bringing the segment's revenue close to that of its biggest markets, Beijing and Shanghai (see chart below).

Reported losses, but adjusted profits improve

However, the company’s profits are another matter. After a reported profit in H1 2023, it has fallen back into losses for the full year on account of a decline in the fair value of financial liabilities (see table below).

It did report an adjusted net profit of RMB 8.8 million compared to a loss last year, as the adjusted EBITDA increased by almost 2.2x. In fact, the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 6.9% in 2022 to 9.9% in 2023, though the adjusted net margin is minuscule, at under 0.3%.

The outlook

There are two reasons to be more hopeful on the profits front this year, however. The first is the company’s revenue potential. It continues to be encouraging with the “Go Deeper, Go Broader” strategy. The strategy's two strands, as encapsulated in its title, aim at opening more stores in its existing strong markets of Beijing and Shanghai while also entering new cities.

As noted earlier DPC Dash's revenue jump in growth markets has been impressive in the past year. The chart below shows that this is supported by the opening of 141 stores in these markets in the past year, while just 39 were opened in Beijing and Shanghai together.

Whichever way we look at it, though, it's clear that more store expansion can be expected. DPC Dash expects to open 240 new stores in 2024, which will increase the gross number to 1008 by the end of the year. It targets opening another 300-350 stores each during 2025 and 2026 as well. This means that in another couple of years, its store count could rise to as much as 1,708.

This, in turn, implies that robust revenue growth can continue. If the revenue per store continues to grow at the same rate as in 2023, the total revenue for 2024 would come to RMB 4,626 million. This is a 51.7% increase from 2023.

Even if the adjusted net margin were to remain constant, the absolute figure would grow to RMB 13.4 million. I’m hopeful that higher margins could be visible in the foreseeable future, though.

In its latest earnings release, DPC Dash mentions its “relentless focus on cost management initiatives,” which also explains its improved adjusted EBITDA margins. This cost management has already trickled down into an adjusted net profit as well, and if the EBITDA margin keeps improving, so can the net margin.

The market multiples

For now, however, the earnings levels are too low. The adjusted net profit for the year translates into USD 1.9 million, resulting in an exceptionally high non-GAAP forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 486.3x. However, I’d de-emphasise this number for now, considering that the company isn’t as earnings focused at present as growing the top line.

Instead, it stays appropriate to consider the price-to-sales (P/S), much like the last time I checked. The trailing twelve months [TTM] figure is at 2.1x, which has declined a bit from the 2.3x level the last I checked.

But its forward P/S has fallen more to 1.4x, also from 2.3x in December. This is partly on account of the improved revenue estimates for 2024, considering the better than estimated results for 2023. And partly due to the price fall in the past months.

The stock’s P/S is also improved compared to peers like Yum China Holdings (YUMC) and China’s restaurant chain, Haidilao International (OTCPK:HDALF). In December, both its TTM and forward P/S were at levels higher than peers. Now, the TTM P/S is at par with HDALF at 2.1x, though it still stays higher than YUMC at 1.5x. The forward P/S has improved even more. It's almost the same as YUMC at 1.3x, while it is lower than HDALF at 2x.

What next?

Despite the improvement in P/S, however, on average, there’s still little upside to the stock. This in turn implies that the rating remains unchanged at Hold.

However, DPC Dash has become more interesting than it was earlier. Its revenues have exceeded expectations in 2023. And the market multiples are more attractive, partly due to accelerated sales growth and partly due to a decline in price.

If the price continues to decline or if its next set of results comes out stronger than expected again or both, it can easily become one to Buy. But it’s not there yet.

