10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 11:32 PM ET10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) Stock
10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cassie Corneau - Director of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance
Serge Saxonov - Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Justin McAnear - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mason Carrico - Stephens, Inc.
Patrick Donnelly - Citigroup
Daniel Arias - Stifel Financial
Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research
Dan Brennan - TD Cowen
Matt Larew - William Blair
Matthew Sykes - Goldman Sachs
Subbu Nambi - Guggenheim Partners
Michael Ryskin - Bank of America
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley
Luke Sergott - Barclays
Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the 10x Genomics First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. And I would like to turn the call over to Cassie Corneau, Director, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. Please go ahead.

Cassie Corneau

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, 10x Genomics released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. If you have not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to investors@10xgenomics.com. An archived webcast of this call will be available on the Investor tab of the company's website, 10xgenomics.com, for at least 45 days following this call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause results to differ appears in the press release 10x Genomics issued today and in

