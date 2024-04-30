NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 11:33 PM ETNMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.17K Followers

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Swenson - Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury
Bradley Shuster - Executive Chairman
Adam Pollitzer - President & Chief Executive Officer
Ravi Mallela - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Hughes - Truist
Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America
Rick Shane - JPMorgan
Doug Harter - UBS
Scott Heleniak - RBC

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the NMI Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. After today's presentation there'll be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Swenson. Please go ahead.

John Swenson

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the 2024 first quarter conference call for National MI. I'm John Swenson, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining us on the call today are Brad Shuster, Executive Chairman; Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ravi Mallela, Chief Financial Officer; Andrew Greenberg, our senior Vice President of Finance and Nick Realmuto, our Controller. Financial results for the quarter were released after the close today. The press release may be accessed on NMI's website located at nationalmi.com under the Investors tab.

During the course of this call, we may make comments about our expectations for the future. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Additional information about the factors that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from those discussed on the call can be found on our website or through our regulatory filings with the SEC.

If and to the extent the company makes forward-looking statements, we

