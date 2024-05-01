Koninklijke Philips: Major Overhang Removed

May 01, 2024 12:41 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Stock
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.16K Followers

Summary

  • Philips resolved the Respironics litigation, settling for $1.1 billion.
  • Additional provisions heavily impacted Q1 2024 net income results.
  • Philips forecasts higher costs in 2024. However, with lower litigation costs, we decided to increase our target price.

Philips Healthcare office in Pleasanton, CA, USA

JHVEPhoto

On 29/04/2024, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) released its Q1 trading results and, more importantly, resolved the Respironics personal injury and medical monitoring pending litigation in the United States. As a reminder, the company recalled CPAP machines in 2021, and Philips's stock

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.16K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PHG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PHG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PHG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News