On 29/04/2024, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) released its Q1 trading results and, more importantly, resolved the Respironics personal injury and medical monitoring pending litigation in the United States. As a reminder, the company recalled CPAP machines in 2021, and Philips's stock price significantly declined.

In our last assessment, following the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, the CEO refrained from commenting on timelines for potential outcomes of the consent decree but explained that Philips is in dialogue with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Despite our positive view on top-line sales backed by an aging population and resilient market demand, we estimated a potential $3 billion lawsuit based on 100,000 complaints with a minimum past expense of $30k each. This was based on an analysis of past pharma lawsuits.

Looking back, in Q1 2023, Koninklijke Philips set aside €575 million ($631 million) as a litigation provision. The company announced that it agreed with the FDA for a total settlement of $1.1 billion. This is 63% less compared to our estimates, and we are not surprised that the company's stock price increased by 17% since our last coverage. This removed a significant overhang on Philips's equity story, and by combining the Q1 results analysis, our team decided to raise the company's estimates. This also has positive implications for Exor's NAV per share (OTCPK:EXXRF).

Q1 results and Respironics Business Details

Between January and March 2024, the company delivered a turnover of €4.1 billion, with a minus 1% compared to Q1 2023 results. Looking at the comparable growth and excluding FX changes, Philips' top-line sales increased by 2.4%. This performance was supported by the Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health segments. The company's adjusted EBITDA reached €609 million, which is equal to 14.7% of sales (vs. a Q1 2023 of 13.8%). Orders were then down 3.8% due to a weak performance in the Chinese market. Going down to the P&L analysis, Philips's net income was heavily impacted by additional provisions. Despite better operational performance, the company recorded a loss of €998 million.

Regarding the Respironics scandal, it is essential to report that the US. Philips and Philips Respironics do not admit any fault or liability or that any injuries were caused by Respironics’ devices. In 2021, the company recalled its device for a potentially toxic and carcinogenic foam. With the latest settlement, we see the light at the end of the tunnel. Cross-checking Wall Street expectations, analysts were forecasting a payment in the €2/4 billion range with a worst-case scenario of €10 billion. In addition, there are two essential news to price in:

On a positive note, Philips has reached an agreement with the insurance companies and will get a reimbursement of €540 million;

On a negative note, the 29/01/2024 press release states that the company will not be able to sell its devices in the US until the necessary regular changes are made. According to our estimates, Philips will comply with FDA medical equipment decrees within a five-year time horizon. In detail, the company will provide a roadmap to demonstrate compliance before restoring the business.

Philips restore plan

Source: Philips Q1 results presentation

Earnings Changes and Valuation

Consequently, the company now forecasts higher 100 basis point costs in 2024, with mid-single-digit top-line sales growth and low teens on Philips' adjusted EBITA margin. Compared to our previous 2024 expectation, we leave our sales estimate at €19.2 billion unchanged, but we are lowering our EBITA margin by 50 basis points. In our numbers, we forecasted an EBITA margin of 11.5%/12%, while we now lower our EBITA by approximately €100 million. Therefore, our EBITA moved from €2.21 billion to €2.11 billion. Considering the Q1 net loss, our net income declined from €1.35 billion to €348 million (we were not forecasting litigation and restructuring costs). That said, rolling forward our numbers in 2025, we arrive at sales and EBITA of €19.6 and €2.3 billion. This implied an EPS estimates of €1.63. Considering a restoring dividend payment, Philips has deleverage capabilities of €1 billion per year. A limited offer from the public sector backs our positive sector view. This is a result of a shortage of medical personnel with new equipment ability to increase healthcare productivity. Our estimates are also supported by Philips' management team. The company has a financial outlook until 2025 with mid-single-digit sales growth and a €1.4-1.6 billion range in free cash flow.

Last time, Philips traded at an average 40%/50% discount to the EU MedTech sector. This gas has not yet closed. On our numbers, the company trades at 15.3x, while Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Siemens Healthineers AG are trading at 22x and 39x P/E, respectively. Here at the Lab, we believe this steep discount is not justified. Applying a 16x P/E multiple on the company's 2025 EPS, we arrived at a valuation of €26 per share. Therefore, we decided to maintain a neutral rating status.

Philips 2024 guidance

Risks

The DOJ's litigation is still pending. Downside risks also include 1) currency impact, 2) post-merger integration costs related to Image-Guided-Therapy Devices and Connected Care bolt-on acquisitions, 3) execution risks to comply with the Consent Decree, 4) lower order intake, and 5) higher spread between reported and adjusted earnings.

Conclusion

Here at the Lab, we roll over Philips EPS on 2025 numbers. We also decided to raise our target price to €26 per share, maintaining a neutral view. DOJ litigation risk is still there, and even if the company traded above €40 per share before 2021, we believe current guidance justified our stock price.