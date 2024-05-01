FBTC: The Case Against Self-Custody

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.18K Followers

Summary

  • Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US market have experienced significant growth in assets under management (AUM) in the past three months.
  • Though it's heresy to say so, longing ETFs actually make more sense than self-custody in certain scenarios.
  • At $10 average network transaction fees, nearly 19 million of the 54 million non-zero BTC wallet addresses can't move funds.
Fund bitcoin etf dollar map binary financial technology revolution in world of cryptocurrency and digital finance services, connecting investors to growth and stability of digital assets

LagartoFilm

We're now three months since the approval of spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETFs in the United States market. I don't think it's a stretch to say these funds have been an enormous success from an AUM growth standpoint. Even after adjusting for

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.18K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, FBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FBTC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FBTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News