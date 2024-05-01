Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (NSKFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCPK:NSKFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 2:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Jan Hoff - Investor Relations
Geir Haoy - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mette Bjorgen - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jan Hoff

Good morning, and welcome to Kongsberg’s First Quarter 2024 Presentation. Today’s results will be presented to you by President and Chief Executive Officer, Geir Haoy; as well as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mette Bjorgen. This is a webcast-only presentation, but you are able to ask questions through the cast frame.

And with that, Geir, the floor is yours.

Geir Haoy

Thank you, Jan Erik. So welcome to Kongsberg’s presentation of the first quarter of 2024 results. I want to start this quarterly presentation by thanking our colleagues and partners around the world for your trust and efforts you all have put in so far in 2024. Kongsberg’s growth and strong performance are a testament to everyone’s efforts.

So in terms of the results, Kongsberg has continued its positive trend from 2023, and we continue to deliver growth, solid results and strong order intake during the first quarter of 2024. As a global company with presence in 40 countries, we are influenced and live with and by the ongoing and current international context. There is no doubt security and sustainability are now on the top of the global agenda. People and nations of the world cannot have sustainability without security, nor can they have security without sustainability. The two broad global objectives have become increasingly more important in the recent years. Both have broadened their meaning with response to the evolving landscape of security, climate and energy concerns. And they’re insurable interconnections become – are becoming evident to the global society. These objectives aligned seamlessly with solutions and services from Kongsberg.

