Macerich: Increased Headwinds And Higher Valuation Reduce Investment Appeal (Rating Downgrade)

May 01, 2024 2:02 AM ETThe Macerich Company (MAC) Stock
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.96K Followers

Summary

  • Macerich's Q1 2024 results were below expectations, with a big miss on funds from operations (FFO) and a slight decrease in same center net operating income (NOI).
  • The company faces persistent challenges including high interest rates, a weakened consumer, and increased competition from online retailers and overseas markets, all of which are pressuring traditional mall revenues.
  • Refinancing debt at higher interest rates and pressures on consumer spending further contribute to the company's challenges.

Women in Business: a Smiling Young Businesswoman on her Way to Work

miniseries

The last time we covered Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was about nine months ago, and at the time we were very optimistic given the low valuation and signs of receding headwinds. Since then, shares have outperformed even the mighty S&P 500

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.96K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News