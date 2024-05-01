Sundry Photography

Arista Is An AI Networking Leader

As a growth investor, I must admit I didn't fully understand Arista Networks, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANET) bullish thesis early on, allowing me to capitalize on it before it surged to its recent highs. I focused on analyzing semiconductor behemoths like Broadcom (AVGO), NVIDIA (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and TSMC (TSM). However, I missed one of the most important areas underpinning data center construction and the growth inflection in AI: networking.

I provided a technical analysis article on ANET in September 2023. I admit I was too cautious on ANET, as its bullish momentum helped the stock outperform the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) markedly.

Arista Networks investors are likely keenly aware of ANET's highly scalable Ethernet technologies. ANET believes that its technology stack allows Ethernet to be deployed in the cloud, data centers, and enterprises more efficiently, reducing the total cost of ownership for its customers. As a result, Arista Networks' commitment toward relying on merchant silicon compared to proprietary hardware has contributed to its remarkable growth and gains. In addition, Arista's strategy in driving innovation in ANET's software stack has enhanced its reliability in "building large AI clusters."

Could Nvidia Threaten Arista's Moat?

Observant AI networking investors should be aware of Nvidia's threat in its space through its proprietary InfiniBand solutions. However, Arista accentuated that Arista's tech stack specializes in "AI networking across servers" rather than intra-server connectivity. Consequently, Arista's main role is to help facilitate "server-to-server communication and integration."

Wall Street is concerned as analysts assess whether Arista Networks can benefit from the AI hype. Rosenblatt Securities thinks Arista "may not be a significant player in the AI race," suggesting ANET's relative overvaluation isn't justified. The analyst thinks that Nvidia could make further gains against Arista, as the Jensen Huang-led company "has access to the largest and highest volume of Ethernet switching fabrics."

Despite that, Evercore believes that Arista Networks' market leadership should expand, anticipating "Ethernet to become a larger percentage of the back-end network over time." Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) also have a "deep existing relationship" with Arista, bolstering Arista Networks' competitive advantage.

Arista Networks provided robust guidance in achieving $750M in AI back-end revenue by 2025. Management highlighted the ongoing momentum from trials and pilots, allowing Arista to demonstrate its ability to address scalability challenges. Arista has also been developing solutions to prepare for more intense scalability requirements as GPU clusters are expected to scale up.

OpenAI is reportedly keen on utilizing Ethernet for its $100B data center project with Microsoft. OpenAI's concerns about the cost-effectiveness and reliability of InfiniBand were highlighted as critical concerns. Moreover, there are concerns about over-relying on Nvidia for the full tech stack, potentially concentrating too much clout on a single supplier on critical data center development. As a result, I believe Arista Networks will likely continue to feature prominently in AI networking contract discussions, suggesting the competitive concerns of ANET could be overstated.

Is ANET Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Arista Networks is a fundamentally strong company, as ANET is assigned a best-in-class "A+" profitability grade. Arista's near-term growth is expected to normalize, as visibility has also been reduced to six months in 2024. Therefore, I believe the market has priced in higher execution risks for 2024 as ANET pulled back from its March 2024 highs.

Relative overvaluation risks to its tech sector peers ("D" valuation grade) and communication equipment peers must also be considered. Accordingly, ANET is valued at a forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 27x, well above its peers' median of 10.8x. Therefore, potentially weaker execution attributed to lower clarity over its outlook could lead to a further valuation de-rating.

Notwithstanding my valuation concerns, ANET stock's robust buying sentiments ("A" momentum grade" supports ANET's bullish price action.

I assessed a bullish reversal last week, helping ANET to bottom out following ANET's bear market decline from its March 2024 highs. As a result, ANET buyers have returned at a pivotal moment, suggesting it seems to be on track to regain its 2024 highs.

While ANET's valuation risks shouldn't be ignored, I assessed that the risk/reward profile has shifted back toward the bulls. The market has likely given Arista's market dominance in the growing AI networking space the benefit of the doubt as it continues to scale. Arista's ability to respond competently to Nvidia's challenges and customers' willingness to reduce their reliance on Nvidia remains critical.

With that in mind, I assessed it as apt to upgrade my ANET thesis.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

