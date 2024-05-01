Chevron: The Fast Way To Hot Spots

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chevron is considering an acquisition offer for Hess, which could benefit shareholders in the long run.
  • The profitability of Hess is heavily reliant on the Guyana production boost, making it a valuable asset for CVX.
  • Chevron is strategically acquiring acreage near the Venus discovery in South Africa to reduce offshore exploration risk.
  • Most of Hess's reported profit is from the Guyana partnership with Exxon Mobil.
  • The Company also has an ongoing cost reduction and rationalization program.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

It is really interesting to watch money talk when the corporation is considered a major oil and gas company. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from time to time makes money talk plenty. Shareholders are likely benefitting from all that chatter for

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
21.45K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM HES AOIFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News