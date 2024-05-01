MJ_Prototype

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for JD Health International Inc. (OTCPK:JDHIF) [6618:HK] shares is a Hold.

I previously wrote about JD Health in an initiation article published on April 16, 2021. With that write-up, I identified potential catalysts for JDHIF and compared the stock with its Chinese online healthcare peers.

I have a negative view of JD Health's short-term financial prospects. But my opinion is that the company's long-term growth outlook is still favorable, with its focus on the elderly care segment to take advantage of opportunities relating to China's aging population. As such, I retain a Hold rating for JDHIF.

The trading liquidity of JD Health's Over-The-Counter or OTC shares is limited. But investors can trade in JD Health's Hong Kong-listed shares, which boast a three-month average daily trading value of $18 million (source: S&P Capital IQ), with US stockbrokers like Interactive Brokers.

Near-Term Outlook Is Unexciting

JD Health's prospects for the short term are lackluster in my opinion.

The company is anticipating a +13% expansion in top line for full-year FY 2024 as per a March 21, 2024, Morningstar (MORN) research report.

JDHIF's expectations of a low-teens percentage revenue growth in the current year are disappointing, if one takes into account a number of factors.

Firstly, the sell side analysts had previously forecasted that JD Health's top line will increase by +20% to RMB64,040 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) in FY 2024, prior to the company's FY 2023 results announcement on March 20.

Secondly, JD Health's earlier guidance was that it could deliver sales growth of around +30% for product and service categories unaffected by the high base for the COVID-19 outbreak, as indicated in Morningstar's March 21 report.

Thirdly, JDHIF achieved a much faster pace of top-line expansion in the past, before the COVID-19 outbreak. As a reference, JD Health's actual 2018 and 2019 revenue growth rates in RMB or local currency terms were +47% and +33%, respectively.

Stiffer competition is likely to be the major factor affecting JD Health's revenue growth outlook. At the company's FY 2023 earnings call (transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) on March 21, 2024, an analyst from Goldman Sachs (GS) shared his observation that JD Health has to deal with "increasingly fierce competition." JDHIF also noted at the latest fiscal year earnings briefing that the company had "proactively implemented a low-price strategy initiated by (its parent) JD Group (JD)." These comments from the management and the sell side provide support for the view that JD Health is facing significant competitive pressures.

Separately, the market anticipates that JD Heath's normalized net profit attributable to shareholders will increase by a mere +2.3% for full-year FY 2024 with an expected -90 basis points net margin contraction this year. These numbers are obtained from S&P Capital IQ's consensus data.

In response to a question on shareholder capital return at the fiscal 2023 results briefing, JD Health noted that "it still takes time for us to build up a structure to ensure stable dividend." JDHIF also emphasized at the 2023 earnings briefing that "we want to be a good investor" and "a good market accelerator" to capitalize on "market chances, opportunities."

It is reasonable to infer from JDHIF's management commentary that a dividend initiation in the near-term is unlikely. Also, investments will most probably remain as the company's key capital allocation priority, which explains why the analysts are expecting weaker profitability for JD Health in 2024.

To sum things up, JD Health's 2024 outlook is unimpressive, taking into the expectations for revenue growth and profit margin.

The Focus On Elderly Care Is A Positive Long-Term Growth Driver

There are signs suggesting that JD Health is placing a greater emphasis on elderly care, and this has positive read-throughs for the company's long-term growth.

In January this year, JDHIF published a blog post revealing that "unveiled an elderly care channel on its app, aiming to establish a comprehensive platform catering to various healthcare needs for China’s aging population." In the middle of last month, JD Health disclosed that it "established partnership agreements with ten industry-leading brands" to drive "innovation in eldercare services and products."

It is easy to understand why JD Health has chosen to focus more on the elderly care segment. At its FY 2023 analyst briefing, JDHIF stressed that "we are seeing the trend of aging population that is going to create more revenue." In its January 31, 2024, blog post referred to earlier, the company cited government statistics indicating there are roughly "280 million" people in China who are 60 years or old and noted that about 9 in 10 of them are "preferring home care."

On its investor relations website, JDHIF claims to be "the largest online healthcare platform in China." If JD Health can leverage on its scale and devote more resources to growing its operations in the elderly care segment going forward, there are good reasons to be optimistic about the company's long-term prospects.

Q1 Preview

May 17, 2024 is the expected date of JD Health's first quarter business performance update.

As a Hong Kong-listed company, JD Health only discloses key financial metrics such as top line, operating profit, and bottom line in its Q1 and Q3 updates every year. The company will only release its complete financial statements for its first half and full-year results.

I take the view that JDHIF's Q1 performance will be unfavorable. According to Morningstar's March 21 research report, JD Health has guided for a "high-single digit" percentage contraction in its top line for the first quarter of 2024. The company also appears to be competing on price while being committed to continued investments as per its recent management comments highlighted above, which isn't good for its future profitability.

Closing Thoughts

A Buy rating for JD Health is unwarranted, as the company's upcoming Q1 business update could be a negative surprise and its full-year outlook isn't favorable. On the other hand, JDHIF appears to be making the right moves for the long run with its recent initiatives associated with elderly care. Therefore, the decision to assign a Neutral or Hold rating to JD Health is fair.

JD Health is also trading at a fair valuation based on its Price-To-Earnings Growth or PEG ratio of close to 1 or 1.1 times to be exact. As per S&P Capital IQ data, the stock's consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple and consensus FY 2024-2026 normalized EPS CAGR forecast are 18.3 times and 16.6% respectively.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.