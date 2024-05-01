Volkswagen: Right Vision But Hold Out For Long-Term Gains

Ryan Ang profile picture
Ryan Ang
65 Followers

Summary

  • The automobile industry is one that is vulnerable to external events and investor sentiment, both of which are highly volatile as of late.
  • In the previous year, Volkswagen focused on restructuring and realigning its role in the automobile supply chain.
  • The company's financials show healthy progress, but it faces tough competition and lower trading multiples compared to its peers.
  • With VWAGY's strong brands, targets to strengthen influence in key regions, focus on pillars of electrification, and programs to optimize operations and manufacturing, it is in a healthy position to maximize gains in an industry with immense electric and autonomous vehicle potential.

Lisbon, Portugal - January 27, 2019 A close-up of a titanium dis

Ivan Kyryk

Market Environment, Systematic Risks And Investor Sentiment

Be it the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, uncertain outlook of interest rate cuts in the US, tensions between the EU/US and China, Israel and Hamas conflicts and even OPEC+ production cuts to the end of 2024, many

This article was written by

Ryan Ang profile picture
Ryan Ang
65 Followers
An independent Singapore-based investor researching in trending sectors of macro markets such as Technology, Clean Energy and Communication services.I greatly appreciate constructive feedback on how to improve my articles and theses so as to gain experience, understanding, and most importantly advice on how to present a more nuanced point of view in my writing. These comments will enable me to gain maturity in my quantitative and qualitative analysis; quantitative via the substantiative data towards a company's current and potential performance, qualitative through insightful narratives into a stock's prospects that is fresh and thought-provoking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VWAGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VWAGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VWAGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News