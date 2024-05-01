Ivan Kyryk

Market Environment, Systematic Risks And Investor Sentiment

Be it the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, uncertain outlook of interest rate cuts in the US, tensions between the EU/US and China, Israel and Hamas conflicts and even OPEC+ production cuts to the end of 2024, many factors of production crucial for making vehicles, on top of investor sentiment on oil and interest rates have become shaky in recent years.

Brent oil prices spiked an average of 19.7% within 2 weeks since the beginning of these events, while the March CPI report showed a series of upside inflation surprises, stalling the Fed's progress against inflation due to resilient household demand but reduced inventory, trade, and government spending leading to slowed economic growth albeit steady consumer demand. This explains the shift in tone towards keeping interest rates maintained. The outlook on interest rates has also taken a turn for the worse, with the general consensus that hikes or zero rate cuts are more probable than three or more cuts in 2024.

Automobile Industry Share Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Since the beginning of these major events in 2022, nearly all major automobile companies have suffered in their share price returns with the exception of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd (NYSE:HMC) of 21.7% and 17.45% respectively.

A common consensus amongst industry outlook reports is that the automotive industry, which includes Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY), will face a subdued year of sales, with a potential saving grace being demand in the electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicle (AV) market. Even then, EV and HEV combined sales have experienced slowed growth of 31% in 2023, as compared to the more than 200% in 2021 and 62% growth in 2022, according to BloombergNEF.

Thus, how will the VWAGY navigate uncertain long-term disruptions and keep up with rapid digitalization and e-mobility developments?

Investment Thesis

EVs are the future of automobiles, and with the shift towards electrification, the industry is bound to see an explosion of growth in due time. VWAGY's conviction to diversify supply chains in key regions as well as developing ones like APAC, visionary plans to create proprietary technology in the key pillars of mobility solutions through its NEW AUTO strategy, and programs for better operationalization is impressive. With strong branding, I am confident that it can eventually become a market leader of electrification through realistic, yet impressive long-term targets. However, this transformation will take time, and now will be an appropriate time to hold given the conflicts and volatilities the world is facing.

VWAGY's Immense Restructuring

In their most recent shareholder letter, VWAGY has emphasized their focus on electrification, slowly shifting its focus towards e-mobility through its portfolio of hybrid and electric vehicles. VWAGY thus started its NEW AUTO initiative (2021), comprising the 12 Group initiatives. These initiatives of the NEW AUTO strategy streamlines the focus on Mechatronics, Software, Battery Technologies, Mobility Solutions and 8 other areas, creating highly scalable, standardized platforms/networks that are shared across all groups under VWAGY.

One other notable initiative of the 12 is the "Group Steering Model'', which gives each brand the direct responsibility for their own financial targets, brand identity and automobile strategies. This enables the name brands (Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and more) to set better targets in brand-level development but with the help of group-wide systems such as modular toolkits and the aforementioned standardized platforms. The strategy balances brand synergies with brand differentiation and personalization to specific regions.

VWAGY's New Auto Strategy (VWAGY)

To optimize margins and cash flows to support this transition, the Top-10 program was conceptualized as a means of operationalization: demarcating key targets for performance, products, regions, digitalization, software, architectures, battery, mobility solutions, sustainability as well as team & organization.

All in all, the overarching strategy cultivates greater intra-brand responsibility across all brands, maximizes economies of scale from manufacturing and software platforms and adopts a holistic, measurable approach towards cost-cutting and investments into future technologies.

Solid Branding and a Unique Product Portfolio

From Volume to Sport & Luxury Brand Groups for Passenger Cars, to Commercial Vehicles and Power Engineering, VWAGY boasts 10 core brands and 5 other brands and business units. Each brand has distinct vehicle types that are clearly positioned to address precisely defined market segments, regions and consumers, offering the best of diversity and synergy across brands at levels unprecedented to other competitors. Because VWAGY taps into collaborations with other companies to better understand respective markets, it can push out vehicle models suited to regional preferences, maximizing its appeal and strengthening its global positioning.

VWAGY's Brand Portfolio (Investor Presentation)

Declining ICE Business: The Shift Is Happening

A market capitalization of $70B does not come by luck. Being second in sales globally with the most number of brands under it, VWAGY was previously a legacy maker of ICE vehicles before the imminent EV boom. In terms of TTM revenues, VWAGY emerges at the top with $19.76B in net income. This is considering it's still ICE heavy vehicle portfolio (8.6% BEVs, 91.4% ICE vehicles in terms of total sales in 2023).

VWAGY still dominates in the ICE vehicle market and continues to be a staple for consumers. This started in the 1960s with the Volkswagen Microbus and Beetle Compact, to the modern T-Roc, Polo, Golf and Tiguan models that are highly sought after today. By offering ICEs and EVs, it offers "maximum flexibility" as it transitions to e-mobility as its priority.

In VWAGY, the dots are lining up for this transition. After the major restructuring in 2023, VWAGY will ramp up its investments (especially R&D) into its aforementioned electrification and digitalization capabilities in 2024. On top of that, the final phase of ICE invest aims take place in the same year.

Combining these elements, automotive investments are said to peak in 2024 and begin to reduce after more group synergies, efficient R&D processes and reduced ICE investments take its effect according to the Q1 2024 earnings call. Hence, the majority of planned vehicle model releases in 2024 and 2025 (more than 30 and 25 respectively) are still ICE vehicles to "build up its financial position for an accelerated transformation".

VWAGY's Automotive Investment Ratio (Annual Press Conference Slides)

On an industrial level, each automaker has committed to the Science-based Target Initiative (SBTI) according to International Energy Agency's (IEA) 2023 EV outlook as part of ESG goals. This emphasizes the strong link between e-mobility and sustainability to scale up innovations in EVs that significantly reduce carbon emissions. VWAGY has and will keep focusing on sustainability, as shown by the regenerate+ program. Thus, the shift towards EVs is inevitable moving forward.

Emission Reduction Targets for Automakers (IEA)

Greater Market Share Amidst Intensified Competition Through M&A In Major Regions

As seen above, all automakers are focusing on EVs as part of electrification narratives, VWAGY included. However, VWAGY's ability to draw on regional synergies, notably for China and the United States (US) is what sets it apart from its competitors.

Responsible for 60% of global EV sales in the realm of PHEVs, HEVs and BEVs, Chinese companies have been rapidly developing their capabilities, becoming the largest exporter of automobiles globally. Within China, these companies have climbed from less than 40% market share in 2020 to 56% market share in 2023. This trend follows into other regions, where Chinese automotive exports were 4.91 million in 2023, a 57.9% increase than in 2022.

Yet, VWAGY (inclusive of Audi and Škoda brands) did what no other European or US counterpart could accomplish in 2023: raise its vehicle sales in a cut-throat market like China by 2%. Whilst modest, it is impressive that VWAGY and its subsidiary Audi maintained its automobile sales through joint ventures, namely SAIC and BEV collaborations with XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). Part of VWAGY's 'in China for China' strategy, these partnerships have enabled VWAGY's products to establish deeper roots in a foreign market like China, increasing its influence and brand notoriety with relatively smaller but localized Chinese companies. On top of this, it enables both sides to share their novel designs, integrate EV technologies (such as XPeng's connectivity and ADAS software integrated with VWAGY's SSP and MEB architecture) and scale up production to produce vehicles that are more affordable and appealing to the Chinese audience.

With the desire to be the largest international original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in China, targeting megacities specifically broadens the expanse of VWAGY's customer base in emerging economies, which have greater potential for expansion in the longer term.

Next, VWAGY also aims to become a full-fledged volume supplier and expand its market share by offering products tailored to the North American market.

In 2021, its truck-arm TRATON completed merger agreements with Navistar International, a leading US manufacturer of medium and heavy-duty trucks, collaborating to produce zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). With trends shifting towards ZEVs on the commercial side, this merger enables them to increase profit margins through better density and centricity of operations, lower operating costs and boost efficiency in SG&A, crucial to reducing core operation costs.

Since 2021, TRATON has experienced healthy growth in core metrics, notably revenue and operating growth.

VWAGY's TRATON Statistics (Annual Press Conference Slides)

Moving forward, VWAGY will further tap into the US market with Navistar International through "Scout", a brand initially created by Navistar but was discontinued in the 1980s. VWAGY intends to focus on this revitalized brand to offer tailor made products like an all-electric pick-up and a robust SUV model to be released by 2026.

Hence, these mergers highlight VWAGY's dynamism to utilize its acquired and organic brands that specialize in specific vehicles, localizing investments into a particular region or type of vehicle to meet current and future consumer trends.

With such steadfastness in driving the group towards steady progress, how is VWAGY's recent financials in the saturated automobile market?

Great Potential, But Hold To See Impressive Financials

VWAGY's progress in FY2023 has shown to be healthy, with substantial increases in net cash flows, a strong rise in BEV market share in China and a consistently high payout ratio hovering at 25-29% ranges. According to Seeking Alpha's rating system, VWAGY has the highest overall rating amongst its peers, with 2 "Strong Buy" and 1 "Buy" rating.

Quant Ratings of Automobile Comparables (Seeking Alpha)

In addition, VWAGY has mostly beaten EPS estimates over the past 4 quarters, with the exception being Q2 2023.

Historical EPS vs Estimates of VWAGY (Nasdaq)

However, amidst cyclical forces within the industry, VWAGY does not seem to outshine its competitors distinctly. It saw a -24.07% fall in share price since the beginning of significant global events, placing 7/10 of its comparables from above.

Excluding Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), VWAGY's trading multiples and operating statistics are generally lower than the mean of its comparables, especially for its TEV/EBIT and NTM forward P/E multiples.

Trading Multiples of Comparables (CapIQ)

In addition, with VWAGY's product launches, battery/software developments and its ICE invest program, they expect investments to peak at 14.5% in 2024, declining towards 11% by 2027. Yet, its ROC is below the mean of its comparables, signaling relatively inefficient capital allocations, so are its ROA and ROE. This can be explained by the decrease in operating margins from 8.1% in 2022 to 7.0% in 2023.

Operating Statistics of Comaparables (CapIQ)

These comparisons imply that VWAGY is not doing ideally, however considering that such metrics do not vary much (less a massive company like TSLA) in relation to competitors, it should not be a major cause of concern for shareholders. Furthermore, with the aforementioned restructuring, VWAGY's operations, including upfront battery strategy costs, as well as plans to release a line of over 30 launches in 2024 has ramped up costs drastically, and has yet to experience the full benefits of its performance measures.

Golden Opportunity for the European Powerhouse to Grow Elsewhere

Political uncertainties could be a blessing in disguise for foreign automakers like VWAGY. Recent calls by US president Joe Biden for higher tariffs of 25% on certain Chinese steel and aluminum products, and the barrage of trade restrictions on China in light of anti-subsidy investigations into the clean energy market, including EVs. Thus, the current sentiment towards China is hawkish as the EU and the US are unhappy with Chinese industries being buoyed by its government through subsidies, tax incentives or investing more into infrastructure.

In turn, the protectionist measures provide more leeway for companies like VWAGY to dominate non-Chinese markets, as Chinese exported vehicles will have premiums tagged to them, which reduces their demand and influence in other regions. Thanks to VWAGY's aforementioned joint ventures that localized supply chains in China, VWAGY has a solid advantage as it has the means to fight competitors within China with its collaborations with SAIC and XPeng, and non-Chinese regions through TRATON, Scout, (rest of APAC, US, EU), a combination that only a privileged few in the industry can emulate.

While some countries in the EU region such as France, Serbia and Hungary are currently interested in establishing ties with the Chinese's EV industry, the overwhelming EU consensus is that the Chinese government is still under US and EU scrutiny for boosting their key economic sectors to spur cheap, rapidly competitive exports. Hence, only time will tell whether more of the EU grows sympathetic to China.

Clear Steps Toward Healthier Margins

Sales and Margins of VWAGY Vehicles (Annual Press Conference Slides)

Despite the hype behind EVs being the next generation of passenger vehicles, the common consensus is that EV pick-up rates will slow in 2024, attributed to limited charging infrastructure in most countries, reduced convenience and the saturation of EV vehicles due to so many competitors. Hence, more global consumers are dipping their toes into HEVs than EVs.

While the current industry is manufacturing more EVs, HEVs have experienced greater YoY percentage increase in sales in 2023 according to the IEA. For instance, China's plug-in HEVs (PHEV) sales have evidently greater sales growth YoY than EVs in Q1 2024 (60% more). causing HEVs to gain market share at a higher rate than EVs, with similar YoY trends reflected across other regions such as Germany, the UK (both no specific data) and the US (almost 35% more), all key regions that VWAGY operates in.

This is because HEVs appeal to environmentally savvy customers with its great efficiency, yet offers more convenience through refueling versus charging the vehicle, and at a lower base price than EVs. Hence, while EVs are still evolving into mainstream vehicles, HEVs offer a temporary "best of both worlds" solution to prospective buyers. TM is a leader in these types of vehicles.

Ultimately, regardless of vehicle type, the way forward for automakers must be to optimize its manufacturing processes, minimize overhead costs and improve gross margins so that HEVs or EVs can be cheaper and take over gas-powered vehicles.

VWAGY has not missed a beat, recognizing the need to make its non-operating processes more efficient, especially for passenger vehicles. Announcing a cost-cutting program for its primary brand, VWAGY intends to cut both operating and non-operating costs. For operating costs, besides the restructuring plans that facilitate better cooperation between brands, it also aims to optimize product development cycles and cut production times of its vehicles. This already led to operating profits increasing from 3.6% in 2022 to 5.5% in 2023 for the group's core mass-market brands. For non-operating costs, it has established plans to cut administrative costs, implementing a part-retirement program for workers in the baby-boomer generation. This reduction is aimed to cutting admin costs by 20%, by 2026.

VWAGY's Cost Cutting Program (Annual Press Conference Slides)

Key Risks

First, Economic Uncertainties Hindering Automobile and Related Industries

Global uncertainties have always been a systematic risk that the automobile industry has to bear. With index funds such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 falling nearly 5% each from all-time highs only one month ago, these events will not only affect sentiments, but also other industries crucial for automobile manufacturing. A crucial turning point would be cleaner energy being cheaper than other common energy types, which would be expedited if interest rates return to lower levels. For instance, persistently high-interest rates could add $36 billion to UK energy bills by 2050 assuming current borrowing rates of private industries remain at 9%. Considering a 5% borrowing rate would reduce green energy costs of installing transitions towards cleaner energy usage, these high costs would negate the efficiency of green measures such as transport electrification. This goes not just for electricity, but the costs to manufacture EV charging stations.

Considering VWAGY's emphasis on cost reduction (especially operating margins) to make the manufacturing process for future vehicle models more efficient, it is especially vulnerable to unideal economic conditions. VWAGY's vertical integration of manufacturing processes (from battery production to the final vehicle assembly) is currently one of the most developed in the industry. As its NEW AUTO strategy continues to iron out components in its various stages of production such as software integration platforms to encapsulate the whole supply chain process, the group will be relatively more sensitive to commodity, energy, or other manufacturing-related disruptions than its competitors.

The bigger picture view is when the transition to electrification takes full effect. However, for the medium term (next 2 to 3 years), regardless of which automobile group or company flourishes in which region, the industry's performance will follow that of the global market, making a principal consideration how well the global economy handles current and potential economic, political and environmental issues.

Second, Political Uncertainty causing Volatility Within the Industry

China is a crucial market that VWAGY has a stronghold in, at least for the time being. However, whether it can keep its market share stable in China will be a different story. Albeit its stellar performance against expectations in China, its market share still slipped from 14.8% to 14.2%. Within China, this is something all foreign automobile competitors will have to contend with because local policies that significantly boost domestic EV manufacturers in their scaling and influence result in exponential growth of China's up-and-coming EV brands, for instance BYD. If protectionist measures against China (from the US and Europe) persist, Chinese EV brands would focus more on their domestic influence to not contend with disadvantages to their exported automobiles, placing greater pressure on VWAGY to stand strong in China.

On top of this, China as a whole is facing economic hardship. The poor economic outlook, US announced tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum, the ongoing real estate crisis, and ongoing 301 investigations have painted a bleak economic outlook starting 2024. VW, which operates via joint ventures in the Chinese market, has guided for its proportional share of operating profits of 1.5 and 2 billion euros for 2024 ($1.6 to $2.2 billion), down from 2.62 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in 2023. The company's thin margins are also a concern. For the last year, VWAGY's consolidated operating margins stood at just 7%, down from 7.9% in the year-ago period, with its core brand group reporting a 2023 operating margin of 5.3%. Thus, VWAGY must secure improved margins to

Because VW's joint-ventures follow Chinese regulations and thereafter establish local supply chains, these tariffs would inadvertently affect VW's raw costs of production, hindering future profitability goals unless it can work around these restrictions.

Third, Industrial Trends: Overall Hype Towards EV Has Come, and May Go For Now

While EVs are undoubtedly the future of automobiles, the truth is that the hype around it has diminished since 2021 highs. We are in the buffer period before the next phase of "evolution". Manufacturers still cannot avoid premiums on EVs, which deters cost-conscious drivers who are skeptical of buying vehicles more expensive than ICE vehicles. EVs are on average 30 percent and 27 percent pricier in Europe and the US respectively compared to ICE ones. Subsidies and tax breaks that governments across the world offer to drive sales can dry up in times of economic shakiness, where funds are focused on more important areas of the economy, such as fiscal measures.

The time for explosive growth is yet to come. According to Goldman Sachs estimates, the rate of EV adoption will reach a defining point in 2025, with rates between 2021 and 2024 being relatively consistent. In the long run, I also concur with their strategists that technology innovations will supersede the aforementioned obstacles like rising electric prices and material inflation. However, I believe technology will take more time to reach this level, especially with current cyclical forces occurring in the overall economy that the industry is vulnerable to. Here, automakers are positioning themselves to release a slew of groundbreaking technologies and vehicle models from 2025 onwards, and most will stand to benefit from this eventual EV boom.

EV Sales Ratio Outlook (Goldman Sachs)

Forecasted Expectations

VWAGY's 2024 Outlook (Annual Press Conference Slides)

With the above expectations in mind, VWAGY has well established plans to launch over 30 vehicles in 2024, and more than 20 vehicles in 2025 combined from all of its brands. Notably, it releases its first vehicles manufactured under the premium platform PPE, a standardized, modular car platform pioneered by Porsche and Audi which serves as the early stages of the brand standardized SSP platform, showing the robustness of the "Mechatronics" group initiative in the NEW AUTO Strategy. This is a testament to VWAGY's strong conviction towards innovating through its strategies, setting clear milestones to progressively enhance its manufacturing capabilities.

Combined with a great vision in the other initiatives such as an integrated platform to encourage cross-brand synergies in automated driving for "Software", working towards a unified cell common across brands under "Battery & Charging", and a proposed joint platform for fleet management, digital and autonomous driving and mobility services like ridesharing etc. across all VWAGY brands under "Mobility Solutions". I am appreciative of VWAGY's vision to set realistic targets towards key trends that the automobile industry is definitely heading towards, putting itself in a solid position amongst its competitors for years to come as these trends eventually become key catalysts for industry success.

Conclusion

Overall, who stands to reap the most out of the next wave of EV hype will be the group that combines strong brand loyalty, highly scalable platforms and optimally reinvests in capital for enhanced cross-brand synergies across vehicle models.

EVs are the future of automobiles, and with the shift towards electrification, the industry is bound to see an explosion of growth in due time. Granted, nearly all groups such as TSLA have ambitious plans for 2025 onwards. However, VWAGY's conviction to diversify supply chains in key regions as well as developing ones, realistic yet impressive targets to create proprietary technology in the key pillars of mobility solutions through its NEW AUTO strategy, and programs for better operationalization is remarkable.

With its existing scale and strong branding, I am confident that it can eventually become a market leader of electrification at the forefront of a newly revitalized era for the automobile industry. However, this transformation will take time, and now will be an appropriate time to hold given the conflicts and volatilities the economy is facing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.