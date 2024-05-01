Pitney Bowes: Radical Change Needed As We Approach Q1 Earnings Results

May 01, 2024 3:14 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Stock
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.76K Followers

Summary

  • Pitney Bowes' stock has remained flat since our last analysis in February 2023.
  • The company's 50-week moving average has started to turn up, indicating potential change.
  • To unlock capital, Pitney Bowes could consider selling its Global E-commerce business and suspending the dividend.
Pitney Bowes facility at International Blvd, Cincinnati, OH, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro

We last wrote about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in February of 2023 when we rated the freight & logistics company a 'Hold'. In hindsight (as confirmed by PBI's technicals below), the 'Hold' rating was the right call as shares are basically 'flat' since our commentary over fourteen

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.76K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News