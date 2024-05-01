onurdongel

Introduction

The Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is a fund that holds master limited partnerships ("MLPs") engaged in supplying energy infrastructure and earn most of their revenue through midstream activities.

For those new to the energy world, "midstream activities" means transportation, more or less. This is a wide net used to catch the companies responsible for moving oil and gas around the planet while excluding those who primarily engage in extraction and last-mile distributions (e.g. Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), etc.).

As geopolitical tensions rise across the planet and traditional sources of foreign oil have dried up or become harder to access, US midstream companies stand in the perfect spot to benefit and take advantage of these trends.

Data by YCharts

Overview

AMLP holds 15-20 companies, with its largest holdings in Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), Energy Transfer LP (ET), Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), and MPLX LP (MPLX), all over 12% of the fund each.

Figure 1 (Seeking Alpha)

These companies span multiple sectors, most notably petroleum and natural gas pipelines (33% and 24% respectively), and the gathering + processing subsector, which stands at 24%.

Figure 2 (ALPS Advisors)

The fund pays a heavy dividend, a staple of midstream companies, which has been climbing in the last few years. Its yield has kept itself above 7% for most of that time as well.

Data by YCharts

Oil Prices

Since midstream companies are tied to oil, it makes sense that we should see a clear correlation between the returns of these companies and the return of US oil.

Using the United States Oil Fund (USO) as a stand-in for US oil prices, we see a clear relationship. See the chartreuse line below. The two funds have a correlation of 0.917, which means they have a very strong correlation, and we should expect them to move together.

Data by YCharts

There are three major political reasons why oil prices should stay elevated for the foreseeable future, meaning that we should expect to see the companies engaged in midstream activities, a la AMLP's holdings, to also stay elevated.

Global Politics

First and foremost, we need to talk about middle eastern oil. A little over 20% of the world's oil comes out of the Middle East (with half of that coming out of Saudi Arabia), and another 10% comes from Russia.

Figure 3 (US EIA)

Embargoed Russian Gas

The US has had an embargo on Russian oil since March 2022. See the lavender line below to see how US gasoline has changed since then.

Data by YCharts

In a press conference back in 2022, the Biden administration explained:

Today, President Biden signed an executive order to ban the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal to the United States. [...] Our ban blocks any new purchases of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal, and winds downs the deliveries of existing purchases that have already been contracted for. It also bans new U.S. investment in Russia’s energy sector, which will ensure that American companies and American investors are not underwriting Putin’s efforts to expand energy production inside of Russia. And finally, Americans will be prohibited from participating in foreign investments that flow into Russia’s energy sector.

This ban is unlikely to be lifted until the Russo-Ukraine War has concluded, but that end is nowhere in sight, with fighting still ongoing more than two years later. This will continue to serve as a positive catalyst for US oil and gas so long as the war is ongoing, and there is no end in sight currently.

Iranian Meddling in the Strait of Hormuz

With American-Iranian tensions at a recent high over Iran's military back-and-forth with Israel, the Straits of Hormuz have become a large strategic liability. This strait is shallow in a lot of areas and difficult to navigate. In a larger-scale war with Iran, they could shut down this pathway, which almost all of the Kuwaiti, Bahraini, and Emirati oil travels through. This would not be very difficult for Iran, even with their limited navy compared to the US and its allies, and would cause major disruptions in the global oil supply.

Figure 4 (University of Texas)

The Saudi and Emirati governments have made plans to circumvent this issue, with pipelines behind built to go around the Strait of Hormuz. Until these are complete and operational enough to allow the full bypass of the strait, it is still a massive liability for western oil imports.

A blocking of the strait would be a massive catalyst for US-derived oil and gas revenues, as they would need to pick up the slack from the stoppage of tankers out of Kuwait and the other gulf monarchies.

Figure 5 (US State Department)

Terrorism in the Red Sea

The Iranian-backed Shia Islamist militia in Yemen, the Houthis (or officially "Ansar Allah"), have been terrorizing container and tanker ships in the Red Sea, off the Yemeni coast, since October 2023 when Israeli forces entered Gaza.

The map below shows contested territory, with the Houthis controlling the green areas and the government and its allies controlling the red, orange, and yellow territories.

Figure 6 (Ali Zifan)

The official Houthi stance is that they are targeting ships with relationships to Israel, but their attacks have been mostly random, with tankers in particular being targeted. This has caused some shipping companies to avoid this area entirely. This shift in trade routes has put a pause on many oil and gas imports that were expected to come sooner due to the Suez Canal at the top of the Red Sea. Because these ships now have to sail around Africa, this has caused the price of oil to stay elevated.

Below is a map showing the Houthi attacks since October 2023. The yellow dots are civilian targets, the green are military, and the blue are unidentified. It is unclear how long these attacks will go on for, and how long it will take after they are done for ships to feel safe enough to re-enter the region, and until then, the extra cost of going around this area will be present in global oil and gas prices.

Figure 7 (ACLED)

US Production

At home, the US is undergoing a shift to clean energy. During this transition, we are seeing mixed results. Oil production is higher than ever, with supply having to rise to meet the demand caused by these political shifts.

Figure 8 (US EIA)

We have also seen an increase in the amount of natural gas extracted, almost doubling over the last ten years.

US EIA (Figure 9)

Meanwhile, we have seen a reduction in the amount of power generated by hydroelectricity, also a pain spot where oil and natural gas fill the gaps.

Figure 10 (US EIA)

Add to this that we had our first decline in wind generated power in over 20 years, and you're looking at a US that is failing to meet its clean energy objectives and needs to fill those gaps with oil and gas.

Figure 11 (US EIA)

Midstream Companies Stand to Gain

All of these are positive catalysts for additional business that midstream companies can take on. They are already benefitting from the rising prices of oil, but will also benefit from increased tensions around the world. These tensions have led to a reliance on US oil and production, now making the US the world's largest extractor of oil. All of this oil and gas has to go somewhere, and midstream companies are the ones who are taking that task on.

Tracking revenues of the top three holdings in AMLP over the last ten years, there is a clear change in the chart during 2022. The "new lows" formed in 2023 are showing the strength these companies possess in the current geopolitical paradigm.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The major political risk I see is if OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) decides to ramp up their production and flood the market with oil. OPEC is capable of producing far more oil than they are currently, with calls from their members to actively reduce production to keep prices up.

Data by YCharts

A ramping up of this production could tank the oil market, making it less valuable for US midstream companies. This would require a major change in OPEC policy, but just as Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz isn't out of the question, neither is this.

The US has been weaning itself off of OPEC oil for the past few years, correlating with the rise of domestic oil production. A shift in this trend would be very detrimental to the bottom lines of midstream companies based here in the US, like all of those held by AMLP.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The Alerian MLP Fund, LP ETF is a fund that holds midstream oil and gas companies, primarily engaged in the transport and trafficking of oil and gas across the US and the world. These companies stand to benefit from several factors playing out right now:

Western embargos on Russian oil and gas exports

Rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

Terror attacks on shipping in the Red Sea

Increased US production of oil and gas

Decreased US production of clean energies

For these reasons, I am bullish on the midstream segment and believe AMLP is one of the best funds to capitalize on these trends with.

