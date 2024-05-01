Why I'm Steering Clear Of REIT ETFs

Martin Barraud

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

This year, for the first time ever, total assets in passive US funds like ETFs and indexed mutual funds surpassed those in actively managed funds.

In most cases, this makes sense.

After all, passive funds have lower average fees while typically beating their actively managed peers in total returns. What's not to like?

In most cases, then, it is smarter to opt for the low-cost ETF rather than the higher-cost actively managed fund, whether in the form of a mutual fund, private wealth management, or paid service.

But as with many other things in life, there are exceptions.

Publicly traded real estate stocks are one of them. Real estate investment trusts ("REITs") are the most passively owned part of the stock market, and yet they are also the only sector of the market in which actively managed funds outperform passive funds.

That's why we refuse to invest in passive real estate ETFs like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) or the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE). While these ETFs both succeed in giving investors broad-based exposure to publicly traded real estate at low fees of 0.12% and 0.09%, respectively, they fail to beat the majority of active real estate fund managers.

That's why we recommend that REIT investors stick to self-researched stock-picking and/or skilled managers who know their way around this space.

You may think we are just blowing smoke and talking our book. We welcome your skepticism. Let's dive into the data.

Why Real Estate Indexes Are The Easiest Sector of the Market To Beat

According to recent research put out by Morningstar, the overwhelming majority of actively managed funds do not beat their benchmarks -- or passive index equivalents. The only sector of the market where active managers beat passive indexes over the last ten years was real estate.

Over the decade through 2023, 51% of actively managed real estate funds survived and beat their average passive peer, making it the only category group whose 10-year success ratio exceeded 50%.

Morningstar

Over a 5-year period, which included the COVID-19 crash and brief recession, nearly 3/4ths of actively managed real estate funds have outperformed.

Perhaps the most striking example of this is the Baron Real Estate Fund (BREFX) and Baron Real Estate Income Fund's (BRIFX) wide outperformance over Vanguard's passive real estate ETF since the beginning of 2018.

Data by YCharts

Baron Funds are among the best in the biz, but you can find plenty of other active funds that beat VNQ over that time period.

When we say "easy" in the section title, we don't mean just anyone can do it. Rather, we mean that skilled active managers with solid proficiencies in both equities and commercial real estate have a bigger edge than active managers in other sectors of the market.

As Morningstar put it, "In less-transparent markets, portfolio managers may have an edge in expertise."

Consider a few points.

First, note that real estate features the highest passive ownership of any market sector at 26.6% compared to the overall market average of 18.6%.

ETF

There is a simple reason for this.

Most experts in commercial real estate work in the industry and invest the bulk of their capital into directly owned real estate or private real estate funds/partnerships.

The standard personality type of the direct real estate investor is someone who wants to control the asset, the financing, and the lease negotiations. Most of these people who understand CRE the best have no interest in REITs, where none of the outcomes are under their control.

Thus, the typical REIT investor is someone who wants some real estate exposure as part of their diversified portfolio but personally has no expertise in real estate. Sensibly, they usually opt for passive real estate funds like VNQ or XLRE.

The group of people who both know how to analyze a stock and understand how commercial real estate works is relatively small, making this niche of the market less efficient and increasing the potential for outperformance by skilled active managers.

Notice also that the next highest passively owned sector of the market is utilities, which is also an above-average-yielding sector that attracts income-seeking investors. Here, again, the average investor has no competitive edge or ability to outperform the sector by stock-picking. Neither can most active managers do it.

Second, consider that the real estate sector is treated like a bond proxy more than any other sector of the market. In other words, REITs collectively trade like corporate bonds. When rates rise, REIT prices fall. When rates fall, REIT prices rise.

Notice how, since the beginning of 2022 when interest rates began to rise, the real estate sector's price movements have been the mirror opposite of the movements of the 10-year Treasury rate.

Data by YCharts

The correlation between bond and REIT prices is extremely strong.

The market basically treats the REIT space as a whole like an alternative income vehicle. Bonds, being the safer source of income, are preferable when rates are relatively high or rising. Thus, when interest rates are low or falling, funds flow out of bonds and into REITs. But when interest rates are high and/or rising, as they are today, funds flow out of REITs and into bonds.

That is why active fund manager positioning is currently so heavily overweight bonds and underweight REITs.

BofA Global Research

So, REIT stocks trade a lot like bonds on a price basis. But on a fundamental basis, REIT performance varies widely during both rising and falling interest rate environments.

The sector as a whole acts very much like a bond proxy, largely because investors can so easily shift their money around between passive real estate ETFs and bond ETFs. But individual REITs within the real estate sector can and do outperform the sector average.

That is another reason why most active managers beat the passive real estate indexes.

Third, it should go without saying that not all real estate or commercial real estate is the same or performs the same.

There are as many sectors of commercial real estate as there are sectors of the stock market.

Multifamily, office, industrial, retail, self-storage, net lease, healthcare, gaming, telecom infrastructure, manufactured housing, hotels, data centers... the list goes on.

Each of these sectors of CRE has their own fundamentals. Even within sectors, there are significant variations.

For example, Equity Residential (EQR) and Camden Property Trust (CPT) are both multifamily REITs, but their portfolios have very different geographical footprints. EQR's mainly high-end, Class A, mid- and high-rise apartment buildings are mostly located in gateway cities of coastal states, while CPT's portfolio is mostly low-rise, Class B apartments concentrated in Sunbelt states.

While generally correlated in stock price, the performances of each REIT have varied significantly over the last 5 years, and therefore their returns have likewise varied.

Data by YCharts

Not all real estate is the same, even within CRE sectors!

Active real estate fund managers avoid the sectors and individual REITs that are unlikely to perform well, while concentrating on the sectors and REITs with the best track records and return prospects.

For example, active real estate fund managers are heavily overweight residential, healthcare, and data center REITs while being heavily underweight office, self-storage, timber, and hotel REITs.

NAREIT

It makes sense why active managers would be underweight office REITs right now. Even heavily discounted, it is hard to make a fundamental bull case for office REITs right now, given the continued stress in that sector.

Also consider hotel REITs, which have actually performed quite well over the last few years as consumers splurged in "revenge spending" coming out of the pandemic. Why are active managers underweight hotels, then?

Because hotels are highly cyclical, and hotel REITs almost always cut their dividends entirely for years during and after recessions. This heavily weighs down their total returns over long periods of time.

Consider Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), the largest hotel REIT at about a $16.5 billion enterprise value. Since the middle of the 2000s, the REIT has significantly trailed the broader real estate index.

Data by YCharts

Hotels' vicious boom-bust cycle is not very conducive to strong long-term returns.

On the other hand, active real estate managers are heavily overweight residential in spite of near-term supply headwinds. Why?

They know, as we do, that the long-term US housing shortage remains, despite the high amount of apartments being completed right now in the short term. Thus, residential REITs are likely to outperform in the future, just as they have over the last few decades.

BSR REIT

When you buy a passive real estate ETF like VNQ or XLRE, you take the bad with the good. You get both hotels and apartments, both downtown office buildings and AI-fueled data centers.

In short, then, the third reason that active managers outperform in the real estate sector is that they know where to double down and what to avoid.

Bottom Line

In most cases, we think it is a good idea for most investors and retirement savers to rely on low-cost, passive index ETFs to guard and grow their wealth.

Publicly traded real estate stocks are the exception.

Active managers have a better track record than passive ETFs in this space. Specialized knowledge, inefficient market pricing, and the ability to dramatically alter the weightings of the various real estate sectors play major roles in active managers' outperformance.

So, while we are highly bullish on REITs and actively invest in this sector ourselves, we would never touch a passive REIT ETF. Given the above data, we think investors should do the same.