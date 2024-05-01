Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 3:32 AM ETInari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.17K Followers

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Hsu - Vice President, Investor Relations
Drew Hykes - Chief Executive Officer
Mitch Hill - Chief Financial Officer
Tom Tu - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Piazzola - Bank of America
Marie Thibault - BTIG
Kallum Titchmarsh - Morgan Stanley
William Plovanic - Canaccord
Chris Pasquale - Nephron Research
David Rescott - Baird
Michael Sarcone - Jefferies
Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler
Richard Newitter - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Inari Medical Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. At the end of the company's prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available on the company's website for replay shortly.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to John Hsu, VP Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Hsu

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Inari's conference call to discuss our first quarter 2024 financial performance.

Joining me on today's call are Drew Hykes, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mitch Hill, Chief Financial Officer. This call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements related to Inari's estimated full year 2024 revenue, operating loss or profitability expectations, and the expected operating performance and potential strategic benefits of LimFlow. These statements are based on Inari's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or

Recommended For You

About NARI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NARI

Trending Analysis

Trending News