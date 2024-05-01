Justin Sullivan

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) reported better than expected financial results for the first fiscal quarter on Tuesday that included a decent earnings beat and strong total payment volume growth. PayPal, however, continues to struggle with its account base. I still believe that the enormous amount of free cash flow that PayPal's payment network generates creates an asymmetric return opportunity for growth investors. With a P/E ratio of only 11X, however, I believe the risk profile remains significantly skewed to the upside after PayPal’s Q1’24 results and I see continual momentum to support the current rally!

Previous rating

I rated shares of PayPal a strong buy in February -- 3 Reasons Why I Am Loading Up The Truck Today -- due to the Fintech’s potential to expand its operating margins and because PayPal generated a ton of free cash flow. Strong total payment volume growth and improving monetization, in terms of growing transactions per active account, further provide support for a PayPal investment. Importantly, PayPal confirmed that it will return 100% of this free cash flow to shareholders this year.

Accounts, total payment volume and transaction growth

PayPal beat earnings estimates by $0.18 per-share and top line estimates by $180M. While PayPal sailed past consensus estimates, it was not a great quarter for the Fintech in terms of account growth. The Fintech reported 427M active accounts in its payments ecosystem at the end of the March quarter, showing a decline of 1% year over year. A year ago, PayPal had 433M accounts on its platform.

Weakness in accounts has been a defining theme for more than a year, however, and investors have been well aware that PayPal is facing challenges in this regard, which is likely why the Y/Y decline in customers didn't shock investors all that much on Tuesday. However, good news came from PayPal’s total payment volume, which measures the amount of dollars that flows through the payment processing platform, and which grew 14% year over year to $403.9B due to improving monetization. Total payment volume has been driven chiefly by growing adoption of PayPal's branded and unbranded check-out.

Transactions per active account also continued to rise, which I believe offsets some of the weakness we have been seeing in terms of PayPal losing accounts. Transactions per active account totaled 60 in Q1’24, showing 13% year-over-year growth.

Free cash flow value

The core value of an investment in PayPal is the network’s vast scale. In the first-quarter, PayPal generated $1.86B in adjusted free cash flow, showing 86% growth year over year. With revenues of $7.7B, this calculates to an impressive free cash flow margin of 24%. On a twelve-months basis, PayPal achieved a massive $5.4B in free cash flow -- an average of $1.4B per quarter -- which in turn calculates to a free cash flow margin of 18%. It is this free cash flow that allows PayPal to finance its aggressive stock buybacks, and investors can expect a continual return of this excess FCF in FY 2024.

PayPal Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Growth Y/Y Revenues ($M) $7,040 $7,287 $7,418 $8,026 $7,699 9% Adj. Free Cash Flow ($M) $1,000 $869 $1,911 $774 $1,856 86% FCF Margin 14% 12% 26% 10% 24% -- Click to enlarge

PayPal confirmed on Tuesday that it expects to earn $5.0B in free cash flow in FY 2024 and guided for at least a 100% free cash flow return percentage. With $5.0B or more expected in FY 2024 stock buybacks, PayPal could repurchase shares equivalent to 7% of its current market cap.

Low P/E ratio implies high safety margin

Besides strong free cash flow and momentum in total payment volume, I believe that PayPal's valuation especially is a reason to consider the digital payment processor as an investment. PayPal is currently valued at a P/E ratio of 12.7X, which is only slightly below the 3-year average P/E ratio of 26.1X. The 12.7X P/E ratio implies an 8% earnings yield, which is attractive, especially because PayPal is such a free cash flow-strong enterprise.

The down-fall of PayPal sort of happened after the pandemic, which is when the company started to report declines in its user base. In my work from February, I said that I see a fair value of $90 for PayPal. Since the payment processing company did not change its free cash flow forecast or buyback plans, $90 remains my fair value after PayPal's Q1'24 report.

Risks with PayPal

By far the biggest risk, as I see it, relates to PayPal’s account trajectory. PayPal is growing its total payment volume and transactions per account, which was good news for investors. However, active accounts are not really growing and this could point to deeper troubles at the payment processing company, especially if this trend doesn't turn around in the near future. In the longer term, I see the rise of Fintech start-ups offering alternative digital payment solutions as a key risk for PayPal's ability to defend its high FCF-margin business.

Closing thoughts

PayPal faces some long-term risks as far as the account base is concerned, and so far, the Fintech has not found a solution to stem the decline in its users. However, the core business model is highly profitable from both an earnings and a free cash flow point of view. Total payment volume growth, higher transactions per active account and success with PayPal's branded/unbranded check-out solutions were positive takeaways from the Fintech's Q1'24. The key reason why I believe PayPal could be a lucrative investment for shareholders is that management is focused on buying back shares at very low P/E ratios, and the firm confirmed its $5.0B FY 2024 stock repurchase target. The risk profile is still very much favorable, in my opinion, and PayPal has significant revaluation potential in FY 2024!