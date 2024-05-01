VisualCommunications/E+ via Getty Images

I invest primarily in tech stocks for the majority of my equity portfolio outside of market-based indices and rarely go outside of my usual swim lane, but amid market volatility and interest rate uncertainty this year I've found myself wanting to allocate at least a small slice of my portfolio toward beaten-down yield stocks. Few opportunities, in my view, have been as appealing as Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN).

Year to date, Vail is down nearly 10%, while the stock market has risen by roughly the same amount. Its low correlation with the broader market makes it quite appealing to me. Vail is down for two reasons this year, both of which are beyond its control and not a reflection of its operations: firstly, persistently high interest rates/fading hopes of a quicker Fed rate cut, which increases the competition for Vail's dividend, and secondly, poor weather conditions that has cut the number of resort opening days for Vail and reduced visitation on a y/y basis. Vail can't control the weather any more than it can control rates: but management has made smart moves in increasing prices, focusing on ancillary business, and still driving earnings growth in spite of top-line pressure.

Data by YCharts

The bull case for Vail

Vail, for investors who are relatively unfamiliar with the name, is one of the largest global operators of ski resorts. Its main source of revenue is from selling season passes and single lift tickets, though the company also operates a thriving lodging segment as well as food and beverage across its ski resorts and hotels.

Some of Vail's iconic ski resorts include Whistler Blackcomb in Canada, Park City in Utah, Stowe in Vermont, and Heavenly in California's Lake Tahoe. Though primarily a North American company, the company also operates a number of resorts in Australia and Switzerland.

Vail cornerstone properties (Vail.com)

I'm initiating coverage on Vail with a bullish rating and recently doubled down on my Vail position given the sharp dip over the past two weeks (on very little incremental news). In short, the core reasons I'm long on Vail are:

Rich 4.6% dividend yield. Vail has had a consistent history of paying out dividends for more than a decade, pausing only during COVID-19 when visitation was limited. It recently boosted its dividend by 8%, and at current share prices offers a ~4.5% yield that is more than well covered by its cash flow.

Vail has had a consistent history of paying out dividends for more than a decade, pausing only during COVID-19 when visitation was limited. It recently boosted its dividend by 8%, and at current share prices offers a ~4.5% yield that is more than well covered by its cash flow. Growth potential. The company has a number of both secular and company-specific tailwinds. On a broader scale, just like golf, skiing has attracted more and more enthusiasts since the pandemic, as more people demonstrate interest in activities previously considered the bastion of the affluent. The company is also benefiting from growth in spending on travel and experiences, which is lifting up its lodging segment in particular.

The company has a number of both secular and company-specific tailwinds. On a broader scale, just like golf, skiing has attracted more and more enthusiasts since the pandemic, as more people demonstrate interest in activities previously considered the bastion of the affluent. The company is also benefiting from growth in spending on travel and experiences, which is lifting up its lodging segment in particular. Pricing power. Vail has lifted prices on everything from season passes to food (a recent trip to a Vail resort cost me $14 for a simple hot dog), and yet people keep coming. When conditions normalize and visitation returns to normal, elevated prices will remain: a potent source of top-lien growth for the company going forward.

Vail just released a mid-ski season update in April that noted that visitation and conditions improved in March and April versus the beginning of the year. The next major catalyst for the stock will be its fiscal Q3 (April quarter-end) earnings release, due out in June. I'd recommend buying well before then on this current dip.

Dividend yield

Vail recently boosted its quarterly dividend to $2.22 per share (or $8.88 annualized), representing a 4.6% yield at today's share prices just north of $192. With 38.05 million fully diluted shares outstanding as of the most recent quarter, this represents an annual dividend burden of $338 million.

In FY23, meanwhile, the company generated $823 million of adjusted EBITDA and $639.6 million of operating cash flow, or $324.7 million after taking out $314.9 million of capex. On a trailing twelve-month basis accounting for the first two quarters of FY24 (through the January quarter end), OCF was $605.3 million and FCF was $366.6 million, as capex has been lower than this in FY23.

This means, against TTM free cash flow, Vail has 92% FCF coverage of its dividend.

Nearing 100%, this ratio looks like it's on the edge. However, I view a number of opportunities for the company to lower its FCF coverage ratio:

Profitable, scalable growth that comes from both normalization of weather conditions plus company initiatives. Season pass price increases, a bigger marketing push behind pre-season sales, and more concentrated efforts on picking up greater wallet share through gear services will be accretive to profits.

Season pass price increases, a bigger marketing push behind pre-season sales, and more concentrated efforts on picking up greater wallet share through gear services will be accretive to profits. Capex will be lower in FY24 than in FY23. The company is guiding to $189-194 million of capex spending in FY24 (roughly flat to $192 million in FY22), versus $315 million in FY23. The company's capex investments this year focus on replacing ski lifts with faster, more modern lifts to improve throughput.

A growing pre-committed revenue base; improvement in visitation results in April; ancillary revenue opportunities all spark hopes for growth

As an investor that focuses a lot of recurring-revenue software businesses, I also appreciate the fact that Vail has effectively transitioned to a predominantly pre-committed revenue base that is almost on a recurring revenue basis (if not for the fact that season pass revenue is primarily collected upfront, though Vail will recognize the revenue ratably over the ski season similar to how software subscriptions are accounted for).

Vail season pass revenue (Vail FY24 investor presentation)

As seen above, the company has dramatically grown season pass sales each and every year, reaching a forecast of $944 million in the current FY24, up 9% y/y. Season passes represent roughly one-third (32%) of the company's consensus revenue target of $2.93 billion for the year, and the lion's share of all lift ticket sales.

As shown in the chart below: season pass visitors are now 75% of total visitation across the Vail resorts:

Vail visitation mix (Vail FY24 investor presentation)

And each and every year since FY22, the company has raised its pricing for season passes. Epic Passes for the upcoming ski season are starting at $982, up 8% y/y. Note that the company reset season pass pricing in FY22 to drive a slew of new customer sign-ups (that year, season pass revenue grew 22% y/y). Meanwhile, versus the pre-COVID era, total Epic Pass holders now number at 2.4 million, up 95% since FY20.

Vail season pass pricing (Vail FY24 investor presentation)

It's not just an increase in prices; however, that is pivotal to Vail's growth going forward. The company has a number of additional tertiary revenue opportunities that it's focusing on.

The first is the Epic Day Pass. Like the season pass, Day Passes are sold in advance and offer savings over at-window lift tickets, and are sold in packages of between 1-7 days to be used on days of the holder's choice. Like season passes, Day Passes also offer 20% savings on food, lessons, and gear. Day Passes are a significant upsell and retention strategy for irregular skiers, as Vail notes that return rates of Day Pass holders are 10x that of a typical single lift ticket customer.

The second is My Epic Gear. Think of this as a secondary season pass for ski and snowboard equipment: for a $50 annual membership, members can access $55/day pricing for daily gear rentals (considering single-day gear costs can tally well over $100, this membership makes up for itself after only two uses):

Vail gear membership (myepicgear.com)

The company is trying to wean its resort visitors off of gear ownership, which is inconvenient to transport and carry to the resort, and comes with cleaning and depreciation considerations. The program was piloted with strong guest feedback in FY24, to be launched more broadly in FY25.

One last note: the company announced in mid-April that conditions and visitations improved relative to the earlier period of the year:

As expected, results in March and April improved compared to the season-to-date period through March 3, 2024, with March and April visitation across our western North American resorts exceeding prior year record levels supported by the improved conditions. Pass product visitation returned as expected to normal historical guest behavior for the spring. However, lift ticket visitation did not return to normal historical guest behavior, primarily at Whistler Blackcomb, which was down significantly relative to the prior year period. As noted in the March earnings release, the challenging early season conditions at Whistler Blackcomb and our Tahoe resorts persisted through early March. When conditions improved, visitation at our Tahoe resorts responded as expected, however visitation at Whistler Blackcomb remained below expectations."

Weaker Whistler Blackcomb results, however, are causing Vail to note that it will likely end the year at the low end of its $849-$885 million Resort Adjusted EBITDA for the year: we note, however, that even the low end represents growth over $835 million in FY23 despite weaker visitation.

Risks and key takeaways

As previously mentioned, the core risks to Vail are macro conditions that it can't control: interest rates (since it drives competition for its dividend, heavily impacting Vail's sentiment and valuation) and weather. Beyond these two risks, both of which have already plagued Vail this year, competition is another item to highlight. We do note, however, that Vail is significantly larger than its most prominent American counterpart, Alterra Mountain Resorts, the purveyor of Ikon passes and owner of 17 resorts (versus Vail's 40).

Consensus is expecting Vail to generate $9.65 in pro forma EPS in FY25 (the year for Vail ending in July 2025), representing 25% EPS growth on the back of 7% y/y revenue growth. Even this year's $7.70 pro forma EPS expectations represent 14% y/y earnings growth despite ~flattish revenue and weaker resort traffic. Against FY25 estimates, Vail trades at 19.8x FY25 P/E - which I think is an attractive multiple for 20%+ expected EPS growth next year, alongside a near-5% dividend and a slew of top-line growth opportunities (weather normalization, 8% increase in season pass pricing, broader launch of My Epic Gear for ancillary revenue).

Buy the dip with confidence.