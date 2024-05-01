jetcityimage

Overview

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is one of the leading snack companies in the world. They manufacture, market, and sell a large portfolio of snack brands such as Oreos, Sour Patch, Toblerone, Chips Ahoy, and more! I always thought it was so neat that it's a possibility to own shares and collect a dividend from the parent company of these household snack names that I've seen in stores for my entire lifetime. MDLZ presents a great opportunity here to capture a potential double digit price upside as well as collect a well-covered dividend in the meantime. From a valuation perspective, MDLZ looks attractive as it currently trades below the average P/E ratio and the dividend growth rate shows consistent double digit increases annually.

Data by YCharts

MDLZ has outpaced some of its peers in total return, including the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last two decades. While there's no way to really pinpoint whether or not this outperformance will continue to be the case over the next decade, there are some data points I'd like to highlight throughout this analysis that reinforce the company's solid growth prospects going forward. MDLZ is a great way to gain exposure to the consumer staples industry because the company operates on a global scale and has a wide array of different products as part of their total portfolio.

While the starting dividend yield is quite low at 2.4%, the growth potential is strong. Solid dividend growth stocks like MDLZ have serious bill-paying power when you have time on your side to let compounding do its thing. If you are a retired investor that needs the income from their portfolio, MDLZ isn't the best choice for you. However, if you have time on your side, then I believe that MDLZ is a great choice for dividend growth investors as their dividend has grown at a double digit rate for the last decade.

Financials - Q1 Earnings

MDLZ reported their Q1 earnings at the end of April and the results came in strong. Earnings per share was reported at $1.00, which came in higher than estimates by $0.11. MDLZ saw decreased volumes that were offset with higher pricing margins. This resulted in a net revenue of 4.2% for the quarter, despite the lowered sales volume. Even though volume decreased in US markets, MDLZ saw an increase in emerging market momentum that contributed to the overall growth in net revenues.

MDLZ Q1 Earnings

We can see that pricing margins were increased across the board. Additionally, growth of 8.9% in the Latin America helped offset the drop in net revenue from the North American market. Latin American markets also saw the largest pricing compared to other markets, likely a decision made by management since this market has the most growing potential compared to the already established Europe and North American Markets. These increased led to a total revenue for Q1 amounting to $9.3B. This represented a slight increase of 1.3% year over year, but it also beat expectations by $130M.

While this serves as a short term solution for lower volumes, I do stay concerned about the longevity of this strategy. An increase in pricing may cause consumers to shift their dollars to cheaper alternatives when possible. The latest CPI report showed up that inflation data came in higher than expected. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that consumer spending is down within the snacks category. In the meantime though, this is a great way to offset the lower volumes, which can be attributed to the unfavorable market conditions.

Data by YCharts

We can also see about free cash flow and cash from operations have increased over the last 3 years. Operating income also increased by $1,222M due to a higher operating income margin of 29.4%. Gross profit margin for the quarter was 51.1%, which was a 13.5% increase over the prior year's Q1. The outlook from here is the expectation of a 3 - 5% growth in organic net revenue. Management expects a free cash flow totaling $3.5B due to increasing pricing margins and lowering of operating costs. Maintaining this level of FCF can help boost future dividend distributions and go back into growing different product lines to fuel more growth.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share, the current dividend yield is 2.4%. When I look at a company with a low dividend yield such as MDLZ, the only way I would consider the stock to be part of my portfolio is if the dividend growth has been sufficient. Ideally, I like to see a dividend CAGR (compound annual growth rate) minimum of at least 5%. Thankfully, MDLZ meets this criteria, which means it has the power to turn into a large dividend income stream a decade from now when I need the income.

MDLZ has averaged a double digit dividend growth, making it an ideal candidate for a dividend growth portfolio. Over the last 3 year period, the dividend has increased at a CAGR of 10.51%. Even zooming out to larger time frames of 5 or 10 year periods, the dividend has increased at a CAGR of 10.6% and 11.7% respectively. This growth has been easily supported by a free cash flow per share growth rate of 18%. We can see how the dividend has grown over 200% throughout the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Mondelez's dividend growth has actually outpaced peer companies with similar product portfolios such as PepsiCo (PEP), The Hershey Company (HSY), and General Mills (GIS). While all of these competitor companies have higher starting yields, that comes with the sacrifice of a lower growth rate. If you're still in that accumulation phase of the accumulation phase of the investing journey, it usually yields better results by sticking with the company that has the highest growth rate and can safely continue paying the dividend.

Speaking of safety, MDLZ's current dividend payout ratio sits around the 50% mark. While this does sit a bit higher than MDLZ's 5 year average payout ratio, it's still a healthy rate that allows for further growth of the dividend. For reference, MDLZ's dividend payout ratio also sits closely aligned with the previously mentioned peer group.

PepsiCo (PEP): payout ratio of 65%

General Mills (GIS): payout ratio of 50%

The Hershey Company (HSY): payout ratio of 46%

The safety of the dividend is a large factor of importance as a dividend focused investor. After all, it's one of the biggest influences on whether or not we decide to invest. If the dividend gets cut after holding it for a decade, it ultimately feels like time wasted. Therefore, it's reassuring to note that MDLZ has increased their dividend for 12 consecutive years without a cut.

Valuation

Using the same dividend based data, we can calculate a dividend discount model to produce an estimated fair value for shares of MDLZ. For reference, the average Wall St. price target sits at $81.90 per share, which represents a potential upside of 14.3%. The highest price target currently sits at $89 per share and the lowest sits at $73 per share. Just to note, the lowest price target is still above the current price.

To start the dividend discount model, I first compiled all of the annual dividend payout amounts going back to 2018. Then I estimated a dividend growth of 10.5% for 2024 since that aligns with the historical average of the years prior. As we can see, this results in the dividend increasing at an average CAGR of nearly 11% since 2018. In addition, I think an estimated growth rate of 8% is both fair and conservative based on the average EBITA growth of 9.25% over the last 5 years and the average YoY revenue growth of 6% over the same period.

Author Created

With these inputs in mind, we can see that we calculated an estimated fair value at $89.50 per share. This closely aligns with the highest Wall St price target and also represents a potential upside of about 25%. When you combine this potential upside with the strong dividend growth prospects and segment growth, we are looking at a great opportunity to capture double digit returns as market conditions continue to improve for MDLZ.

Lastly, to provide some further reinforcement of the attractive valuation, MDLZ currently trades at a price to earnings ratio of 19.5x. Meanwhile, the 5 year average price to earnings ratio sits around the 23x mark. In addition, the sector median P/E ratio sits at 20x so all signs indicate the possibility of undervaluation.

Risk Profile

MDLZ remains vulnerable to shifts in consumer spending because of the sector they operate within. As a result, MDLZ's sales volume can be affected by consumers shifting where they spend their dollars. In a market where the rise of grocery prices are already weighing on consumers, we may see shoppers shift to store-branded alternatives. Data from 2023 already tells us that more shoppers are starting to prefer the store-branded items throughout most snack categories.

Retail Dive

We can see that major categories within the groceries have risen dramatically in price. For example, the salty snacks category which affects MDLZ, General Mills, PepsiCo, and other, has risen by over 25% since the prior year. Customers are flocking to store branded items because they tend to be much cheaper in price and the taste and quality is usually similar. In periods of high inflation, this shift will likely continue to gradually get bigger. Once inflation and prices do come back down, if at all, we will likely see an increase in sales volumes again for MDLZ.

Takeaway

Mondelez (MDLZ) is a great way to get exposure to the consumer staples sector because the company has a wide array of products and looks attractive from a valuation perspective. Additionally, the company has established a solid dividend growth streak and managed to achieve a double digit growth rate of the dividend. I estimate a fair share price of about $89.50 per share, which aligns with the higher end of the Wall St price target range.

The company has managed to continue growing revenues and EBITDA, despite the challenging market conditions of high inflation. They achieve this growth by continually increasing the prices on their products in all regions. This has helped offset lower volumes for the time being. I remain hopeful that sales volume will turn around once market conditions become more favorable and inflation starts to cool. While MDLZ does remain vulnerable to consumer spending shifts from this high inflation, there are no current red flags that are cause for concern. Therefore, I rate MDLZ as a Buy at the moment. I plan to revisit the volume and financials here within a year to see if conditions have improved.