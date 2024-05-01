IDEV: Fair Valuation, No Catalyst In The Near-Term

Alistair Berg

ETF Overview

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) owns about 2,300 stocks from 14 different developed markets outside of the United States. The fund has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 index since its inception due to its low exposure to the information technology sector. Its valuation appears to be fair. However, the Federal Reserve is likely to keep its rate policy unchanged and hence no near-term catalyst is expected. Hence, we see no reason why investors need to own this fund right now.

Fund Analysis

IDEV has not completely recovered from the low reached in October 2022

The year 2023 was a good year for IDEV. In fact, the fund has climbed by 35% since the low reached in October 2022. While the performance was good, the fund has not yet returned to the high reached in the beginning of 2022. In contrast, the S&P 500 index has already recovered from the low reached in October 2022 and surpassed the previous peak reached in early 2022.

IDEV has a low exposure to fast-growing technology industry

Let us analyze IDEV's portfolio. As can be seen from the chart below, financials sector is IDEV's largest sector. It represents nearly 20% of its total portfolio. This is followed by industrials' 17.1% and consumer discretionary's 11.2%. These are growing sectors, but the problem with IDEV's portfolio of stocks is that it has a low exposure to much higher growth information technology sector. As can be seen from the table, this sector only represents 8.9% of the total portfolio. In contrast, information technology sector represents about 29.3% of the S&P 500 index. This is more than 3 times higher than IDEV's exposure.

Growth profile not attractive relative to the S&P 500 index

IDEV's low exposure to the information technology sector may be the reason why its return was not impressive since its inception in 2017. As can be seen from the chart below, the fund has delivered a price return of only 28.7% since its inception. Even by including dividends, the total return was only 56.9%. This return was inferior than the 115.5% price return and 146.7% total return of the S&P 500 index. If IDEV's exposure to information technology sector remains this low in the near future, it will be difficult to see IDEV's return improving. Hence, the chance for the S&P 500 index to continue to outperform IDEV is very high.

IDEV appears to be fairly valued

Based on our analysis so far, IDEV may not sound like a good choice than the S&P 500 index. However, to make a firm conclusion, we probably should also look at its valuation. Since IDEV has nearly 2,300 stocks in its portfolio, the quickest way is to gauge the valuation of each individual market instead of calculating the average valuation of 2,300 stocks. As we know, the fund invests in stocks in 14 developed markets. Its top market is Japan, which represents about 21.5% of the total portfolio. This is followed by United Kingdom and Canada, which represent about 13.5% and 10.5% of IDEV's portfolio respectively. In fact, its top 10 countries represent 86% of the total portfolio.

To quickly gauge IDEV's valuation, the Buffett Indicator is a good way to check the valuation of each individual stock market. What exactly is the Buffett Indicator, this indicator was introduced by investment guru Warren Buffett, who suggests using the ratio of total market capitalization to a country's GDP to evaluate whether this individual market is overvalued or undervalued. If the market capitalization to GDP ratio is in the range of 75%~90%, the valuation is fair. However, if this ratio is above 90% or below 75%, the valuation is either overvalued or undervalued. Since many countries' central banks have inflated their balance sheets significantly in the past 2 decades, this ratio needs to be modified. Instead of the market capitalization to GDP ratio, the denominator will need to be revised to GDP + Assets. This will better reflect the true valuation of the stock market in the current environment.

Below is a table that shows the market cap to (GDP + Assets) ratio of the top 10 countries in IDEV's portfolio. Based on this ratio, Japan has a ratio of 72.4%, slightly below the 75% threshold. Therefore, Japan's stock market appears to be slightly undervalued. United Kingdom is fairly valued with a ratio of 79.3%. On the other hand, Canada's equity market appears to be quite expensive with a ratio of 135.6%. The weighted average market cap to (GDP+ Assets) ratio for these 10 countries is about 86.6%. This ratio falls within the range of 75% to 90%. Therefore, IDEV's valuation appears to be fair.

Top-10 Countries Portfolio Weight (%) Market Cap/(GDP+Assets) Ratio (%) Japan 21.47 72.42 United Kingdom 13.45 79.33 Canada 10.49 135.64 France 9.76 79.95 Switzerland 7.64 116.98 Germany 7.22 37.68 Australia 6.69 86.58 Netherlands 4.08 102.92 Sweden 3.08 139.06 Italy 2.56 26.55 Total/Weighted Average 86.44 86.61 Click to enlarge

Source: Created by author, iShares, Gurufocus

Federal Reserve's rate policy can impact IDEV's fund price

International markets are often impacted by the Fed's rate policy. As the Fed increases its rate, money tends to flow back to the U.S., causing international stock markets to underperform, and vice versa. As can be seen from the chart below, IDEV's fund price has an inverse relationship to the Fed's rate policy. In 2020 and 2021, when the Fed kept its rate low, IDEV has performed quite well. On the other hand, the Fed's aggressive rate hike in 2022 caused IDEV's fund price to fall sharply.

Due to persistent inflation, we do not think the Fed will quickly reverse its rate policy for the rest of the year. This is because inflation has a self-fulfilling prophecy. Higher inflation expectations will cause consumers to stock up, and this will cause higher demand and further result in higher prices. Therefore, it will be a difficult task to tame inflation and the Fed will likely have to keep its rate elevated for a lengthy period. Otherwise, they will risk inflation coming back again. Hence, we think it will be challenging for IDEV's fund price to significantly climb from the current level in the next few months.

Investor Takeaway

As we have shown in our article, IDEV does not have a strong growth profile than the S&P 500 index. Its lack of exposure to the information technology sector is its major weakness. This means that investors should not expect to gain excess return relative to the S&P 500 index. Given that the Fed's rate policy will likely stay unchanged in the near-term, there is no catalyst to move the fund price much higher. Therefore, we think investors should wait on the sidelines.