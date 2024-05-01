Ake Ngiamsanguan/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Taking into account Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) mixed signs such as FY2023 good financial results, Zoryve sales and label expansions, share price volatility, and revenue reliance on a single drug, I rate Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock as a “Hold” at this moment in time.

Overview

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, in the commercial stage, focused on the development of therapies for dermatological diseases.

The company has received two FDA approvals for Zoryve (Roflumilast) cream and foam, and it is expecting a third FDA approval in H22024 for another label expansion of Zoryve. Arcutis reported net sales in Q42023 of $13.5 million and guided towards a potential 10X patient opportunity for Zoryve. Despite the good momentum of Roflumilast, in my opinion, it might be risky to hedge all your bets around one single drug.

Indeed, ARQT has already been forced to file an action against Padagis Pharmaceuticals due to IP infringement, in order to defend Zoryve from generic formulations. Some may argue that it is a good strategy to focus efforts on reaching the maximum potential of Zoryve, in order to optimise resources and control cash burn. However, I think the newly appointed CFO will have a challenge on hand, in order to balance their cash burn while securing the future of the company beyond Zoryve.

ARQT is trading at $8.78 and a market cap of $1.01 billion at the moment of writing, a share price increase of 156% year to date. Interestingly, during the last month, the stock has been observing a share price decline of -9.3%. However, the formation of multiple hammer patterns in the candlestick trading chart, the exponential moving average and the moving average convergence/divergence (see image below) suggest a potential trend reversal, from bearish to bullish.

ARQT’s Year to date candlestick price chart, showing the exponential moving average and the moving average convergence/divergence (TradingView)

Zoryve (Roflumilast)

Mechanism of action

Roflumilast, which is the active molecule in Zoryve, is a phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor. The phosphodiesterase 4 is an enzyme that facilitates the breakdown of cAMP, thus activating the cellular receptors that govern the genetic expression of inflammatory cytokines such as IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2, IL-12, and IL-23. Thus, Zoryve formulations (cream and foam) reduce the production of inflammatory cytokines locally by blocking the activation of PDE4. Hence, improving the lesions and symptoms associated with plaque psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis and atopic dermatitis (this application is pending FDA approval).

Formulations and FDA approvals

Zoryve 0.3% Roflumilast topical cream received the first FDA approval for the treatment of plaque psoriasis on people of 12 years of age and older. Later in Q32023, ARQT received a second FDA approval of label expansion for Zoryve cream, allowing the usage of the cream on children of 6 years of age and older. Moreover, late 2023 ARQT announced they have received a third FDA approval associated with a new formulation of Roflumilast, Zoryve foam, for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis on people of 9 years of age and older. In addition, the company is expecting FDA to decide on the new drug application related to a fourth formulation of Roflumilast cream (0.15%) for the treatment of atopic dermatitis on people of 6 years of age and older, by July 7th, 2024.

Sales and future commercial potential

The company has been commercializing Zoryve cream for psoriasis since August 2022. Zoryve’s sales started very slow, but it seems like the company has started to see the fruits of their commercialization strategy. In the company’s latest earnings call and Q42023 10K reported Q42023 Zoryve cream’s net sales of $13.5 million, and 165,000 written prescriptions between launch day and February 16th, 2024. The management attributed Zoryve’s commercial success in 2023 to:

We believe this growth is due to our ability to drive prescriber awareness and use, patient engagement and positive experience with Zoryve cream, and our efforts to establish broad, high-quality access for Zoryve cream. For example, we established access through three large pharmacy benefit managers in the United States within 12 months of launch. We estimate that more than 10,700 unique prescribers have prescribed Zoryve cream since launch. We estimate that approximately one third of our prescriptions are currently refill prescriptions, and we experienced significant growth in refill prescriptions in the second half of 2023 following our early commercialization efforts and patient engagement. Market research points to an increasing preference among dermatologists to prescribe Zoryve cream as a topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, and transitions from topical corticosteroids have been the largest source of new prescriptions for Zoryve cream since launch. With respect to commercial payers, we have engaged multiple key insurers and estimate that insurance coverage for Zoryve cream is available to approximately 132 million commercially covered lives in the United States. We anticipate that we will be able to obtain Medicare and Medicaid coverage for Zoryve as early as 2024.

In my opinion, the company has done well with their multiple campaigns promoting awareness about plaque psoriasis. On the other hand, I believe the topical application and non-steroid formulation of Zoryve, together with its long-term results on the treatment of the symptoms associated with plaque psoriasis, have facilitated gaining adoption from both patients and prescribers. More importantly, securing insurance coverage for Zoryve cream definitely will facilitate the adoption of the treatment. Despite the increasing rates of total prescriptions, Zoryve’s sales are far behind drugs such as Amgen's (AMGN) Otezla (Apremilast, PDE4 inhibitor pill for plaque psoriasis), which is generating around $2 billion per annum on sales. Thus, I am sceptical about Arcutis’ capacity to reach Zoryve’s full sales potential (see image below).

Zoryve’s patient potential (Arcutis Biotherapeutics earnings presentation)

Arcutis’ Zoryve topical foam for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis, its second commercial product, was launched in the U.S. early this year. The worldwide prevalence of seborrheic dermatitis has been estimated around 5%, affecting all ethnic groups. In terms of age, the condition can occur at any time in life, but it is more often during the first three months of life and in people in their forties. Drugs.com reported Zoryve cream and foam to cost around $913 per 60g, for cash buyers. Arcutis expects the foam formulation to outperform sales when compared against the cream formulation, which is somewhat realistic given that they will build on the commercial paths already established by their psoriasis campaign. In my opinion, the foam formulation has the potential to gain more adoption, given its applicability on the scalp, which is one of the most frequent locations affected by seborrheic dermatitis. On the flip side, the infant market will be very limited, as the FDA approval only contemplates the use of the treatment on people 9 years of age and older.

Similarly, the prospects of atopic dermatitis will be mostly centred on the adult market, as the potential FDA approval will target people of 6 years of age and older. In this sense, in October 2018, it was estimated that the number of adults affected by this condition was around 16.5 million, in the U.S. alone. Thus, if approved, this new formulation might be able to further boost Arcutis’s sales revenue.

Considering all those factors, I think Arcutis' strategy to “milk” the commercial potential of Zoryve is a good strategy in the short term. The company is currently attempting to boost its product revenue while also reducing debt and operating expenses, thus putting Zoryve as priority makes total sense now. However, in the long term, it is a source of concern given the lack of diversification and poor pipeline.

Patent infringement

Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals, in partnership with Sol-Gel (SLGL), filed an ANDA to the FDA seeking the approval of their 0.3% Roflumilast cream (Zoryve’s generic). If approved, it would allow Padagis to obtain a 180 days generic market exclusivity. In the press release, SLGL has estimated Zoryve will reach up to $500 million in revenue by 2030, which I believe is a realistic figure.

Unsurprisingly, as a consequence of Padagis/Sol-Gel ANDA filing, Arcutis initiated a patent infringement legal complaint against Padagis, which triggered a 30 months pause of Padagis’ ANDA evaluation. I believe Arcutis is likely to win the complaint given the status of its IPs. Nonetheless, I think it is also concerning given Arcutis revenue reliance on the Zoryve’s franchise, as well as the amount of time and cash resources that might be needed to defend the franchise.

Pipeline beyond Zoryve

After the non-significant results obtained in the clinical trial associated with ARQ-252, for the treatment of vitiligo and chronic hand eczema, the company paused the research programs.

Hence, Arcutis’ active pipeline beyond Roflumilast is actually very short, with only two product candidates. The first one is ARQ-255, a JAK1 inhibitor, for the treatment of alopecia areata. The second one is ARQ-234, aimed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

ARQ-255 is a reformulation of ARQ-252 (active molecule Ivarmacitinib), aimed to reach deep into the hair follicle, after topical application. The product is currently being assessed in a Phase 1 clinical trial, but a very slow enrollment, accounting with only 2 subjects as reported by the Arcutis in their press release last February. Hence, even if the product has been very successful in the treatment of alopecia areata, it seems to me that this product is far from a commercial state.

The second product is ARQ-234, which is a CD200 receptor (CD200R) agonist targeting atopic dermatitis. The product candidate reduces inflammation by binding to CD200R and inhibiting its activation. The product was acquired, in 2022, by Arcutis through the acquisition of Ducentis BioTherapeutics Ltd, and it is still undergoing pre-clinical trials. I presume, this research program won’t be a priority for the time being given that Arcutis is very certain of their chances to receive FDA approval for Roflumilast 0.15% for the same indication, but if successful, it might be a future alternative to Zoryve.

Therefore, in my opinion, the company’s current pipeline beyond Zoryve is lacking commercial potential. It is true that their main product seems to be finally taking off, with multiple label expansions and commercial potential targeting more applications. The focus on Zoryve may alleviate the cash burn and generate sale revenue, but eventually, they will need to expand the pipeline beyond Roflumilast, via acquisitions or research and development, in order to secure the future of the company.

Financial updates

In general terms, Arcutis reported good figures for the FY2023 and Q42023, showing increasing product revenues, increasing cash & cash equivalents, relatively stable debt and reduced operating expenses when comparing 2023 vs 2022 (see table below).

ARQT’s 2023 financial summary (Data collected by the author from ARQT’s FY2023 earnings report)

Diving into the numbers, the company is clearly centring its resources on optimising/reducing the operating expenses while increasing their product revenue, with a view of becoming profitable. For instance, Arcutis reported a significant year-on-year reduction of $71.86 million in its R&D expenses, which they attributed to the completion of clinical trials associated with Zoryve cream and foam. In terms of cash runway, taking together the figures of cash & cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash the company has $272.8 million ($138 million lower than 2022), which the management has described as sufficient to enable the necessary investment on commercial initiatives of their products.

In terms of sales revenue, the launch of Zoryve cream helped to boost Arcutis total revenues from $3.7 million in 2022 to $59.6 million in 2023. Moreover, the adoption and prescription trends, together with further label expansions, the launch of Zoryve foam and potential new FDA approvals later this year, make me believe Arcutis will deliver good news in terms of sale revenues in the upcoming Q12024 and in FY2024.

Taking into account that 2024 seems to be the year for unleashing the revenue potential of Zoryve, I think the new CFO David Topper is receiving the company in good shape. However, in my opinion, Mr Topper and Mr Watanabe (Arcutis’ CEO) will need to look ahead, in order to secure the future of the company beyond Zoryve, in addition to reducing operating expenses where possible.

Valuation

ARQT became a public company in January 2020, since then, the company has underperformed the SP500. So, for example if someone invested $10000 on ARQT at the IPO date, their balance today would be $3,523 vs $14,638 if they invested the same amount on the SP500. Despite the disappointing returns, and considering all the events occurred in the last four years, which included a global pandemic and global financial instability, I would say that ARQT did fairly well at keeping a float in this difficult times, while funding several clinical trials that brought two (potentially three) products to market.

ARQT vs SP500 backtest (Portfoliovisualizer.com)

The market, on the other hand, was not impressed with the launch of Zoryve, as the company’s shares observed a steep decline around 96% between August 2022 to the all-time low ($1.76 per share) in Q42023. However, the last two quarters the company has shared encouraging sales trends, which has been reflected in a share price increase of 325% since December 2023 to today. Currently, the shares are experiencing a down cycle, falling nearly -10% in the last month. Interestingly, when analyzing the current market sentiment (see candlestick chart, shared in the overview section), I noted the formation of multiple hammer patterns, which together with the exponential moving average and the moving average convergence/divergence trends suggest that a bullish trend reversal might be in place.

Thus, in my opinion, taking together the market sentiment and the increasing sales revenue trend, ARQT is likely to enjoy good momentum in terms of share price in 2024. Nonetheless, their future beyond Zoryve is uncertain at this point. Therefore, I estimate ARQT’s long-term growth will be lower than its short-term.

Then, in order to calculate the base case scenario of my intrinsic value for ARQT, I estimated an average 5-year growth of 25%, considering the company will be able to capitalize the full potential of Zoryve in that period of time. However, in the following 5 years the growth may decline to low single digits (5%), given the lack of products in the pipeline and potential impact of biosimilars on Zoryve’s sales. Thus, the target share price for the base case scenario, with a discount rate of 20%, resulted in $17.33 or 97% undervalued at the current price ($8.78 per share).

In the bullish case, I estimated an average 5-year growth of 40% considering that ARQT achieves the full revenue potential of Zoryve. However, I maintained the 5% growth for the following 5-years. Therefore, my bullish target share price is $28.70 or 227% undervalued.

In the bearish case, I estimated a poor performance of 15% 5-year growth, given the early attack of biosimilars to Zoryve, while maintaining a 5% growth for the following 5-years. Hence, the bearish target price resulted in $8.81 or 0.34% undervalued.

Finally, my intrinsic value for ARQT is $17.90, which rates the company as 104% undervalued (see image below).

ARQT’s intrinsic value (Author’s estimates, 1 year price chart by Seeking Alpha)

Risks

Throughout this article, I have been highlighting that my main concern about ARQT is its reliance on a single drug. In my opinion, despite the longevity of the Zoryve’s IP (until 2037), the company will only be able to capitalize large revenues from the drug for a short-term, given the appearance of biosimilars and generics. Indeed, as commented in a previous section, Padagis has already filed an ANDA requesting approval for its Zoryve generic.

Thus, the company will need to expand its pipeline sooner rather than later, in order to maintain profitability. Then, there will be two options, one they will need to increase the R&D expenses and/or acquire a new product candidate from another company. In either case, they will need to invest part of their revenues on building a pipeline beyond Zoryve. Thus, in my opinion, long-term investors should consider that even if the current momentum looks favorable to Arcutis, the long-term picture might be very different.

Conclusion

In summary, given the forecasted Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ revenue growth, the company is still trading at a discount. My intrinsic value estimates the company is undervalued by 104%, while the technical analysis of the market momentum suggests a trend reversal from bearish to bullish might be in place. Despite the good momentum in revenues and market sentiment, the company lacks pipeline potential beyond Zoryve, which suggests the company is likely to perform poorly in the long term.

Hence, in my opinion, long-term investors considering opening a new position in ARQT should “Hold”, until having a better picture of the future beyond Zoryve. Likewise, investors that already own ARQT, may consider to “Hold” in the short term and consider harvesting their gains when their positions achieve their target price, as the long-term profitability of the company is uncertain at this moment in time.