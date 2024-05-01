Daimler Truck Holding AG: Mediocre Returns Are All That Investors Should Expect

Summary

  • The commercial vehicle market is mature, and won't grow faster than Real GDP.
  • Although it is a market leader, Daimler Truck Holding AG's profitability and ROE lag behind its competitors, and it will likely continue to do so.
  • Like all commercial manufacturers, Daimler must make major investments to transition from fossil fuels to greener forms of power.
  • Daimler's strategy of entering into JVs both reduces risk and the amount of capital it must invest, but it also reduces product differentiation, and exposes it to potential price competition and lower margins in the future.
  • Given that moving goods is a core function of any economy, Daimler Truck warrants a rating of Hold, but it is not a Buy.
Freight truck on the move on motorway

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There are few, if any, words that bring German industry to mind more than the name of Daimler. Carl Friedrich Benz designed the Benz Patent Motorcar, the first practical modern automobile put into series production in 1885. The company he founded, Benz cie, was the oldest car

Marty Popoff has over 20 years of capital markets experience, as a trader, marketer and in a pinch, structurer, primarily in the fields of Government and Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Derivatives, Credit Derivatives, and Securitization. He has spoken at many conferences and taught Risk Management at the graduate level. From time to time he writes about topics that interest him. He often feels that investing in the markets takes a leap of faith.

