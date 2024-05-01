Алексей Кравчук/iStock via Getty Images

More Than Just Mega Projects

Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) delivered another record quarter in Q1 2024. Electrical Americas was the standout segment, growing sales 17% from a year ago. Operating margin in this segment expanded 6.3 percentage points, from 22.9% to 29.2%. As a result, operating profit for Electrical Americas was up a stunning 50% from last year. For the overall company, the result was 8% sales growth, 3.4 percentage points of margin growth to 23.1%, and adjusted EPS growth of 28% to $2.40 from $1.88 last year. Looking forward, Eaton raised EPS guidance for 2024 to $10.20 - $10.60, 14% growth from 2023 and 2.5% above initial 2024 guidance.

In my review last quarter, I focused on Eaton's benefits from the growth in "Mega Projects", construction projects with $1 billion or more total spending. Since last quarter, the total value of these projects in North America surpassed the $1 trillion level, more than half supported by US federal government initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act.

While Eaton continues to grow sales and margins, I downgraded the company to Hold last quarter due to valuation concerns. This was premature, as Eaton returned another 18% since then, outpacing its peers.

Data by YCharts

As we see from Eaton's discussion of Q1 earnings, smaller projects below the mega project category are also contributing to new business opportunities for the company. Non-residential construction starts below the $1 billion project level have grown 15.9% per year since 2021. Key end markets contributing to this growth include utilities, manufacturing, and data centers. These markets are three of the 4 biggest end markets for Eaton, making up 37% of the company's sales.

Eaton Corp.

The utilities end market makes up 11% of Eaton's total sales. Electric power utilities and renewables are current beneficiaries of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act. Water and Wastewater also are getting help from the IIJA to upgrade their facilities.

The industrial facilities end market makes up 12% of Eaton's sales. The secular trend toward reshoring manufacturing in the US is contributing to the current demand, but so is the desire to become greener and more productive, which can drive upgrades to existing facilities. Demand within this market is expected to grow 7.2% per year between 2023 and 2026. Eaton is a provider of a wide range of electrical system components that can be found within a typical factory.

Eaton Corp.

Some of the fastest growth, however, is within the data center market, which makes up 14% of Eaton's sales. Since only 6 months ago, Eaton has upgraded the forecast for demand growth from data centers to 25% per year (2022-25) from 16% previously. Artificial intelligence is expected to be a massive power hog. Power required per rack is expected to increase from 10-14 kW before AI to 40-60 kW with the power-hungry GPU chips needed for AI.

As you can see from these growth drivers, Electrical Americas is the biggest beneficiary of Eaton's segments. Electrical Global is more of a low-single digit grower as other regions such as Europe have slower growth economies and less public support for manufacturing and infrastructure. Aerospace has a respectable growth rate, driven mostly by growth and efficiency upgrades in the commercial sector. The Vehicle segment continues to have flat sales. The eMobility segment has strong sales growth but low margins due to startup costs for new customer programs.

Eaton Corp.

With so much of Eaton's growth concentrated in one segment, we should be careful about how far we extrapolate the latest growth trends. Also, the amazing 6.3% margin expansion in Electrical Americas is not something we should count on going forward. Management noted that margins may actually come down a little as the company works to expand capacity to meet all this new demand. While Eaton share price has continued to increase since last quarter and earnings growth is strong for an industrial company, the valuation normalized for earnings growth is even richer than it was last quarter.

Earnings Model Update

The main update to the earnings model for 2024 is therefore the sales growth and margin improvement within Electrical Americas. Along with a slightly higher share count due to buybacks being done at higher prices, these are the only changes impacting non-GAAP EPS. I also updated acquisition amortization and other acquisition related charges, but these only impact GAAP results.

The results for 2024 show EPS of $10.32, near the midpoint of company guidance. Eaton also guided to free cash flow of $3.4 billion this year, 95% of net income. With $2 billion in planned buybacks, $1.5 billion of dividend payouts, and $1 billion of debt due this year, I project Eaton drawing about $1.1 billion in cash. This is available within the existing cash and short-term investment balance, which is high relative to history.

For 2025, I raised the Electrical Americas sales growth estimate to 11% but left the other segments the same as the last version. For 2025 segment margins, I am using the same margins as those implied for the rest of 2024, as calculated from the Q1 actual and FY guidance for 2024. This takes non-GAAP EPS to $11.38 for 2025, 10.3% growth compared to 2024. With 95% FCF conversion, I estimate FCF of $3.8 billion in 2025. This would cover $1.6 billion in dividends as $1.02 per share quarterly, an 8.5% increase from current levels. It would also cover debt repayment of $0.7 billion and $1.5 billion of share buybacks.

Author Spreadsheet

Valuation

At $320, Eaton is valued at 31x 2024 earnings. This is not only expensive, but noticeably higher than the 26.2x 2024 earnings that I calculated in February. Eaton has the highest valuation of the peer group by far. This is despite the fact that Eaton's 2024-2025 EPS growth rate of 10.3% is below the average growth rate of its peers.

Eaton's PEG ratio (based on 2024 earnings and 2024-25 growth) has therefore expanded relative to its peers. PEG ratio is a way to normalize the P/E valuation for the stock's growth rate. The PEG ratio for Eaton is now 3.0, compared to its peers in the range of 1.8 to 2.2. The elevated PEG ratio suggests Eaton is expensive, even considering its strong growth.

Author Spreadsheet

Conclusion

Eaton continues to beat estimates, posting sales growth and margin expansion almost every quarter. This is thanks to its exposure to growth trends in electrification, infrastructure investment, reshoring of manufacturing, and growth of data centers. While there is room for these trends to continue, Eaton is richly valued, even factoring in the higher growth. Also, this growth is largely confined to the Electrical Americas segment, while growth remains slow in other segments like Electrical Global and Vehicle. Further, costs to expand and meet the current high demand could pressure margins even in Electrical Americas.

While I have recognized in previous articles that Eaton is now a growth stock and deserves a premium valuation, there is still a point where it is too expensive. Eaton's PEG ratio now stands at 3.0, making the stock susceptible to any negative surprises or general market pullbacks. I continue to own Eaton for the long term, but I can't advise new shareholders to enter here. While I was early to rate the stock a Hold, I am maintaining that rating due to high valuation.