The labor market suggests a recession is near

In my preview for the March labor report, I pointed out that The Cracks Are Deepening, and suggested that a recession could be near. Here is the quote:

The household survey indicates a weakening labor market, with a significant increase in unemployed people, suggesting that a recession could be near.

So, what happened in March? The March labor market report showed "an amazing strength" beating all expectations with 303K new jobs created (while 200K was expected).

In fact, here is the chart of the new jobs created over the last 12 months (from the establishment survey). What do we see? It looks like the labor market was cooling off in the summer and fall of 2023, but then sharply strengthened in December 2023 and continued strengthening in 2024 - with the March number of 303K matching the highest number for the last 12 months.

Trading Economics

So, is it unreasonable to think that these numbers are actually suggesting quite the opposite - that the labor market is actually weak, pointing to an imminent recession? Not really, if you dig under the surface.

In my March article, I pointed to the loss of Temporary jobs YoY as the leading indicator of the labor market weakness. In this article, I will add more robust evidence to support my argument that the labor market is pointing to a recession.

In fact, the Advanced Q1 GDP data shows that the economy has slowed down in Q1 2024, growing at only 1.6%, with a significant slowdown in consumption. So, something is clearly off with the headline labor market data.

So, let's go directly to the analysis.

USCIS backlog and immigration

First, it is important to recognize that the US labor force has been increasing mainly due to a spike in legal immigration. Why? The US agency responsible for granting visas USCIS had a record backlog in applications in 2022, which was sharply reduced in 2023, as explained by the USCIS:

By the end of FY 2023, the USCIS backlog decreased from 5 million applications in FY 2022 to 4.3 million applications, marking a 15 percent decrease. This progress occurred even though the agency received a record 10.9 million filings during FY 2023, compared with a more typical level of 9 million receipts in FY 2022 and FY 2021

Thus, all these legal immigrants recently joined the US labor force classified as "foreign born" civilian labor force (with over a 1M spike in February 2024 alone). Even the Fed credits the spike in legal immigration as the reason for the surprisingly resilient GDP growth in 2023, and the reason for moderating wage growth.

Foreign Born Labor Force (Trading Economics)

Spike in part-time jobs

Next, it's important to recognize that there has been a spike in part-time employment over the last 12 months. The number of people who work part-time increased by 7.1% YoY. Why is this important?

The chart below shows that the increase in part-time employment usually happens during recessions, just look at the cases of 2008, 1974, and 1982.

Trading Economics

Loss of full-time jobs

Finally, the household survey shows that the number of people with a full-time job decreased by 1% over the last 12 months. Looking at the chart below, we can observe that the loss of full-time jobs historically occurs only during the recessions. More importantly, the loss of full-time jobs seems to be a coincidental indicator, if not a lagging indicator.

Trading Economics

These are the facts, as reported by the government in the household survey. If the data is wrong, then this analysis is wrong. If the data is correct, we could be near a recession.

This time is different?

So, the data is clear, companies are reducing full-time employees, and replacing them with part-time employees - and this happens only during recessions. And yet, we are not in a recession, so this time "something really could be different".

In fact, the flood of legal immigrants in 2023 kept the consumption strong, and overall GDP resilient. Also, consider that there were possibly 4.2 million illegal immigrants that have been released into the country. So, this is what has been "different this time" - a boost in immigration.

In addition, consider that consumers still had some excess covid-based savings in 2023, which are likely now depleted, and yet, the consumption "craze" has been extended with the use of credit cards, and buy-now-pay-later schemes.

Thus, in my view, these variables have provided only a temporary boost to the economy, and delayed the inevitable recession, which is already showing up "underneath the surface".

The April labor market expectations

The consensus expectations are that the April labor market report will continue to show resilience and strength with 243K new jobs created, and a steady 3.8% unemployment rate.

Given the low level of weekly unemployment claims (still around 200K), these expectations are reasonable. However, we need to look under the surface and analyze:

Is the loss of full-time employment continuing? Given the recent announcements of mass layoffs (Tesla, for example) this trend is likely to continue - and that means we are near a recession.

Which industries are creating jobs? The employment gains have been strong in Health Care and Government, and these are not cyclical jobs. Pay attention to job creation in cyclical industries such as Manufacturing and Construction.

Trading Economics

Implications

The April labor market is expected to indicate a strong and resilient labor market. But, underneath the surface, the loss of full-time employment indicates that a recession is near.

However, if in fact we are near a recession, this is likely to be an inflationary recession, first evident as stagflation. In other words, due to the labor shortage, the labor market might not weaken significantly, but full-time employment will continue to be replaced with part-time employment.

However, this is the most dangerous situation for the stock market. Specifically, even if the economy weakens, (and it has already weakened significantly in Q1 2024) inflation is likely to stay elevated, which will prevent the Fed from cutting interest rates to boost growth.

The S&P 500 (SP500) reacted negatively to the Advanced Q1 GDP report, which showed low growth and high inflation - an obvious stagflation. Due to the mega-tech earnings report noise, the damage has been limited. However, the downtrend is already in place, initially induced by the higher interest rates due to sticky inflation (the inflation part of stagflation).

I expect that the S&P 500 downtrend is likely to continue and that we are in the early stage of a deeper recessionary bear market.

With that said, a weaker reading in the April payroll number (sub 200K) could trigger a short-term bounce - if that revives the hope of interest rate cuts. However, this would be an opportunity to sell the rally.