The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the top equipment rental companies in the U.S., providing construction and industrial related equipment, parts, and services in 30 states to the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and residential construction markets. As the #4 player in a business geared towards local economics with a strong presence focused in the industrially active region of the Sun Belt in the US, the company has ample scale to demonstrate pricing power in markets that primarily operate based on local market share dynamics.

The industry remains fragmented but is top-heavy, with the top four consolidating the industry and together now approaching 40% of market share. This industry structure provides scale benefits to HEES but also suggests small bolt-on acquisitions can move the needle on company financials. Here the company has a proven track record of entering new territories through tuck-in acquisition and expanding in tangential geographies organically, enjoying a post-pandemic branch CAGR of 10%.

The largest company in the space, United Rentals International, Inc. (URI), is now approaching 1,500 branches in North America, nearly 11 times HEES’ size, having pursued a successful bolt-on acquisition strategy dating back to Bradley Jacob’s original founding of the company in 1997. Since then, the rental industry has achieved more sophistication than prior cycles, as the largest players now have the size and technology to add pricing discipline to the industry.

Equally, importantly, the industry should enjoy secular growth tailwinds in the coming years. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) allocates more than $1 trillion in funding over ten years for infrastructure projects, complementing the initiatives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the CHIPS Act. In 2023, construction spending in the manufacturing sector reached $225 billion, more than doubling the previous peak in 2015. However, the combined expenditures of the IIJA and IRA represent a threefold increase in spending when adjusting for inflation, compared to the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 and the post-World War II reconstruction efforts, illustrating the magnitude of investment soon to come.

Today, HEES trades at a substantial discount to larger peers, despite a more attractive forward growth outlook and a greater margin expansion opportunity. It appears the market fails to appreciate the company’s growth prospects, but has also perhaps overlooked its somewhat recent transition to a high-margin pure play rental company after 2021 divestments of its crane distribution business.

Pre-COVID HEES traded at or near parity with peers’ 5-7x EBITDA multiple. Since the pandemic, HEES has traded at an average discount of two turns and today trades at a three-turn discount (5x EBITDA vs 8x). On a three-year view, we can envision the stock trading to $115-$140 with continued execution on its organic and tuck-in acquisition strategy and some multiple expansion towards peer levels.

