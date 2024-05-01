lillisphotography

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) released its first quarter earnings report on Monday, which revealed mixed results. Although we aren't surprised by the REIT's quarterly results, we think there's more to the situation than what meets the eye. Therefore, we decided to embark on a thorough analysis of the asset and share some of our findings on Seeking Alpha.

Let's traverse into a discussion about NETSTREIT's Q1 earnings.

What Is NETSTREIT?

NETSTREIT is a U.S.-based real estate investment trust, aka REIT. The fund is invested in retail assets across 45 states.

Despite NETSTREIT's emphasis on high-yield opportunities, the fund's portfolio exposure is primarily investment-grade. Moreover, NETSTREIT utilizes astute capital structuring and meticulous lease term agreements to enhance shareholder returns.

The following diagram hosts NETSTREIT's salient portfolio metrics.

NETSTREIT

The nitty-gritty of the REIT's asset-liability relationship and adjacent features are discussed later in the article. However, here are a few things that stand out to us at the fund's asset level.

Occupancy: 100% Occupancy communicates robust demand for NETSTREIT's properties.

100% Occupancy communicates robust demand for NETSTREIT's properties. Diversification: NETSTREIT has 88 tenants, with merely one making up more than 10% of base rent, suggesting low concentration risk.

NETSTREIT has 88 tenants, with merely one making up more than 10% of base rent, suggesting low concentration risk. Term: The REIT's long-term lease agreements allow careful asset-liability management.

Let's move into a discussion about the REIT's latest results.

NETSTREIT's Earnings Review

Headline

As previously mentioned, NETSTREIT delivered mixed first-quarter earnings. Although its funds from operations per share of 31 cents beat estimates by two cents, NETSTREIT's first-quarter revenue missed by $294,540.

This seems like a classic case of market analysts getting ahead of themselves and overestimating market-based variables. So, let's try and make better sense of the REIT's latest results to put matters into perspective.

An isolated view shows that NETSTREIT's quarterly revenue surged by 32.3% to $37.67 million, which illustrates scale and sustainable market conditions. Furthermore, NETSTREIT updated its adjusted funds-from-operations per share guidance to $1.25 and $1.28, adding substance to a lower input cost argument.

Seeking Alpha; NETSTREIT

In terms of portfolio changes, NETSTREIT made 42 investments in Q1, totaling a gross value of $129.2 million, with a weighted average implied cash yield of 7.5%. Additionally, NETSTREIT sold 12 properties, totaling $21.6 million.

Comprehensive details of NETSTREIT's latest investments will probably be made available in the next few days or weeks. However, the data looks good to us. Although a slightly subdued real estate market might have contributed, we think NETSTREIT's implied cash yields are solid.

Seeking Alpha; NETSTREIT

Despite missing its revenue target for the first time in 15 quarters (inclusive), NETSTREIT surpassed its FFO target once more in Q1. The fund's earnings momentum can play into its stock's long-term trajectory, as investors will gradually build up confidence in the REIT's ability to outperform its target. Sure, this is a simplistic observation; however, earnings momentum often leads to sustainable financial market performance.

Seeking Alpha

Our Outlook

Our NETSTREIT earnings coverage is done and dusted. Let's traverse into our fundamental outlook for NETSTREIT.

Firstly, it's worth looking at a few top-down factors.

It's worth noting that monetary tightening has once more led to lower commercial real estate prices. Structural changes in the work environment have led to lower office property demand, dragging commercial values down. However, broad-based data suggest prices are lower across the board.

IMF

The following diagram contrasts the pricing environment. It illustrates how REIT same-store net operating incomes have increased year-on-year. More specifically, retail property (assuming shopping malls represent retail) NOIs grew steadily.

Note that this data is lagged by a quarter. (S&P Global)

The abovementioned data points possibly explain why NETSTREIT captured 7.5% cash yield acquisitions in its latest quarter. The REIT's average cash yield since 2022 is 6.8%, but its latest financial results suggest that sustainable rental rates via new leases paired with diminishing property values have coalesced to formulate excellent buying opportunities.

In essence, we think NETSTREIT's new acquisitions are comprehensive opportunistic buys that could yield substantial returns.

NETSTREIT

Okay, new acquisitions are promising, but what about NETSTREIT's older assets?

Let's blend retrospective and prospective vantage points to address this question.

A look at NETSTREIT's income statement shows $3.662 billion in provisions for impairments, which can include property values and written loans. Nonetheless, we think much of this is due to property valuation risk. We anticipate valuations to remain flat as elevated mortgage rates paired with economic uncertainty remain problematic. As such, we think NETSTREIT's older assets have valuation concerns.

Seeking Alpha; NETSTREIT

The argument above argues about valuation from a market demand-side perspective. However, the following looks at matters from a book value perspective.

Most of NETSTREIT's retail portfolio consists of recession-proof assets. We think the REIT's discount stores could do well if an economic slowdown had to occur. Moreover, necessity goods/services are "throughout the cycle" businesses with the necessary latitude to raise prices throughout the economic cycle.

NETSTREIT

In our view, NOI and occupancy will be sustained by NETSTREIT's "throughout the cycle" tenants and a resilient U.S. inflation rate. This allows NETSTREIT higher implied book values (if capitalization rates are held constant) and a better new lease negotiation position.

Data by YCharts

Let's touch on NETSTREIT's capital structure to conclude this section.

The REIT's debt is 89% fixed and 11% floating, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.36%.

An isolated view suggests the vehicle's cost of debt is high, especially as NETSTREIT can only rebase about 11% of its debt when rates eventually drop. However, remember that NETSTREIT has extraordinary capitalization rates. Moreover, NETSTREIT's triple-net business model allows it to factor out property-specific operating expenses, leaving it with a safe spread between its capitalization rate and cost of debt.

NETSTREIT

Valuation & Dividends

A relative valuation shows that NETSTREIT isn't badly placed. For example, the vehicle's forward funds-from-operations ratio of 13.74x is below the sector median of 14.55x. This might not seem like much, but consider that NETSTREIT's total/capital to debt ratio of 32.67% is much lower than the sector median of 49.82%, suggesting better flow-through to its shareholders than other REITs.

Aside: Note that the ratios mentioned in this section might've changed since authoring this article.

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, NETSTREIT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share, translating into a trailing dividend yield of about 4.8%. NETSTREIT's three-year yield-on-cost of 3.91% is in line with the sector median of 3.81%.

Although we think the REIT's dividend is sufficient to add a floor to its stock price, we also think NETSTREIT's dividend yield is moderate at best.

Seeking Alpha; NETSTREIT

Risks

I discussed a few risks throughout the article. However, I wanted to outline a few more to balance the argument.

Firstly, U.S. economic growth remains uncertain, which introduces interest rates and NOI uncertainty. As such, future real estate valuations and lease terms are uncertain.

Furthermore, NETSTREIT has a $400 million credit facility to tap into. However, worsening credit conditions could constrain its revolving credit accessibility, raising solvency risk.

Lastly, NETSTREIT's 5% Monthly value-at-risk of 10.26% illustrates its riskiness versus the S&P 500. Thus, a bird's-eye view suggests the asset would add a lot of volatility to the average investor's portfolio unless it holds significant diversification benefits.

Seeking Alpha; YCharts

Final Word

Our analysis shows that NETSTREIT Corp. has solid prospects.

Macroeconomic risks loom. However, the fund's exposure to discount stores and essential goods/services provides recession-proof cash flows. Furthermore, we think NETSTREIT's recent acquisitions show tactical intelligence with safe, yet high-yield prospects.

Although we believe NETSTREIT's capital structure could be better, its triple-net model allows for operational expense pass-through, enhancing the spread between its capitalization rate and cost of debt.

Lastly, key price multiples suggest that NETSTREIT is relatively undervalued with a respectable dividend yield.

Consensus: Buy/Market Outperform