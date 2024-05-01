NETSTREIT's Q1 Earnings: Salient Features Assessed

May 01, 2024 8:27 AM ETNETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Stock
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.75K Followers

Summary

  • There is much more to NETSTREIT Corp.'s Q1 earnings than what initially meets the eye.
  • Despite asset class-based risks, the REIT's portfolio shows strong occupancy, low concentration risk, and long-term lease agreements.
  • NETSTREIT's recent acquisitions and exposure to recession-proof assets provide safe yet high-yielding prospects.
  • Key metrics suggest NETSTREIT is relatively undervalued.
  • We hereby assign a Buy rating to NETSTREIT Corp. stock.

New Retail Strip Mall with Vacancies

lillisphotography

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) released its first quarter earnings report on Monday, which revealed mixed results. Although we aren't surprised by the REIT's quarterly results, we think there's more to the situation than what meets the eye. Therefore, we decided to embark on a

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.75K Followers
Pearl Gray's Seeking Alpha articles are authored by Steve G. Booyens, CFA – Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. By following us, you'll encounter coverage of global equities, fixed-income, REITs, and various open-ended funds.Our articles on Seeking Alpha aren't financial advice. They merely set a baseline for discussion among Seeking Alpha community members.Happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NTST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NTST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News