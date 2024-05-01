The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Cellebrite (CLBT)
Cellebrite is another technology company, making its results also not inevitable, but I do like their prospects The company says their “end-to-end platform helps investigative teams in both public and private sectors close cases faster, smarter, and more defensively than ever before.” As we have discussed in recent letters, Cellebrite benefits from two trends that seem unlikely to dissipate. The first is that digital evidence is continuing to grow in forms and complexity including text, photo, voicemail, video, geolocation, contacts, emails, Snapchats, Instagram, and crypto. The second trend is that law enforcement agencies are undermanned with technology-proficient employees such that third-party technology tools offer their most realistic path to collect, analyze, and handle the digital evidence. Investigators cannot just throw bodies at the growing mountain of digital evidence; they need tools.
Cellebrite sells tools to extract, analyze, and manage digital evidence, making their users more efficient and effective.
Despite this mission-critical offering, Cellebrite typically represents less than 1/10 of 1% of their customers’ budgets. Without pulling the pricing lever and not fully benefitting from the new product cycles, the company has grown ARR like a drum beat for the last four years as it transitioned their business model from perpetual licenses to SAAS. At the recent analyst day, Cellebrite demonstrated products that radically increase investigator efficiency with improved search tools and the application of artificial intelligence. That is the first time I have used the term artificial intelligence in a letter. It sounds so promotional it makes my skin crawl, but I promise you that the tools they demonstrated can dramatically improve efficiency of investigators and should be very high ROI for the customers. A competitor’s price increase created even more room for Cellebrite to raise their own. Rational customers will pay more. Prices are going up which should fuel growth which will be further enhanced by new products.
Cellebrite has an enterprise value of less than $2B. They will likely end the year with just under $400M of annual recurring revenue and last year generated almost $100M in free cash flow. Can the multiple compress? Sure. But if we wait, we own a growing, cash flowing, below market multiple, enduring secular tailwinds company entering a new product cycle which will last years, all while operating in a limited competitive landscape and selling products their customers desperately need. This is not selling water in the desert, but the customers are certainly thirsty.
Disclaimer:
This document, which is being provided on a confidential basis, shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy which may only be made at the time a qualified offeree receives a confidential private placement memorandum (“PPM”), which contains important information (including investment objective, policies, risk factors, fees, tax implications, and relevant qualifications), and only in those jurisdictions where permitted by law. In the case of any inconsistency between the descriptions or terms in this document and the PPM, the PPM shall control. These securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful until the requirements of the laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. This document is not intended for public use or distribution. While all the information prepared in this document is believed to be accurate, MVM Funds LLC (“MVM”), Greenhaven Road Capital Partners Fund GP LLC (“Partners GP”), and Greenhaven Road Special Opportunities GP LLC (“Opportunities GP”) (each a “relevant GP” and together, the “GPs”) make no express warranty as to the completeness or accuracy, nor can it accept responsibility for errors, appearing in the document.
An investment in the Fund/Partnership is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Opportunities for withdrawal/redemption and transferability of interests are restricted, so investors may not have access to capital when it is needed. There is no secondary market for the interests, and none is expected to develop. The portfolio is under the sole investment authority of the general partner/investment manager. A portion of the underlying trades executed may take place on non-U.S. exchanges. Leverage may be employed in the portfolio, which can make investment performance volatile. An investor should not make an investment unless they are prepared to lose all or a substantial portion of their investment. The fees and expenses charged in connection with this investment may be higher than the fees and expenses of other investment alternatives and may offset profits.
There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Moreover, the past performance of the investment team should not be construed as an indicator of future performance. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates in this document are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions. Other events which were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the Fund/Partnership. Any projections, outlooks or assumptions should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events which will occur.
The enclosed material is confidential and not to be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written consent of the relevant GP. The information in this material is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. Any statements of opinion constitute only current opinions of the GPs, which are subject to change and which the GPs do not undertake to update. Due to, among other things, the volatile nature of the markets, and an investment in the Fund/Partnership may only be suitable for certain investors. Parties should independently investigate any investment strategy or manager, and should consult with qualified investment, legal, and tax professionals before making any investment.
The Fund/Partnership are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, in reliance on exemption(s) thereunder. Interests in each Fund/Partnership have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state, and are being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of said Act and laws. The references to our largest positions and any positions listed in the Appendix are not based on performance. All of our positions will be available upon a reasonable request. All hyperlinks contained herein are not endorsements and we are not responsible for such links or the content therein.
