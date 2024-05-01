gguy44

The month of April ended on a sour note with stocks cascading into yesterday's close over concerns about what Chairman Powell may say today during his press conference that follows the Fed interest-rate decision. We know there will be no changes in monetary policy, but the fear is that he will suggest short-term rates need to stay "higher for longer" to affirm that the disinflationary trend is still on track. It did not help matters that the Employment Cost Index (ECI) for the first quarter came in stronger than expected, but that was in line with most of the other disinflationary speedbumps we saw during the first quarter, which have not ended the downtrend that started nearly two years ago. Instead, I contend that the first quarter was a seasonal anomaly, which I think Powell will affirm in his remarks today. Therefore, I would not "sell in May and go away."

Finviz

This old Wall Street adage may sound enticing, given the 4.2% decline in the S&P 500 over the past month, but it does not have a very strong track record. It is based on the idea that many investors take the summer months off for travel and leisure, which leaves the market susceptible to selling pressure and a period of underperformance, but the S&P 500 has had a positive return in better than 75% of the summer periods over the past 40 years.

Edward Jones

Furthermore, when the first four months of the year posted a gain over the past 40 years, the S&P 500 finished the year higher 90% of the time. I like those odds, and they fit nicely with my fundamental outlook for a soft landing and continuation of the bull market into 2025.

April's decline for the S&P 500 ends a five-month winning streak, but it also rhymes with the playbook from 1985-1986, which legendary and highly respected technical analyst Wayne Whaley recently brought to our attention. We have been following that playbook with amazing accuracy over the past 15 months, and if we stick to the script, selling in May is a big mistake.

waynewhaley.com

It does portend a lot of volatility over the summer months, but I would expect that as the economy tries to navigate a soft landing with a balancing act of economic strength and weakness. It is also highly probable that we see a change in sector leadership, which would make it more difficult for the major market indexes to advance significantly higher, given the influence the Magnificent 7 still have today.