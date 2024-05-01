LTPZ: Long-Term TIPS For The Long Run

Hiroshi Watanabe

Long-term Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, such as those to be found in PIMCO’s 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LTPZ), are probably underpriced and make for a better component of a 60/40 portfolio than do unhedged Treasuries of similar duration such as those held in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). For these two reasons, long-term investors who are interested in hedging against high inflation and/or low long-term stock returns should consider adding LTPZ to their holdings.

This assertion is based primarily on the assumption that breakeven inflation rates, the expected rate of inflation as implied by the yield of unhedged Treasuries less the yield in TIPS of identical maturities (see “It’s Time to Consider TIPS” for a rundown on how TIPS are constructed and priced), are driven primarily by contemporary long-term inflation rates, and that this tends to lead to mispricing of long-term TIPS. Using this assumption, I have estimated historical would-be returns for long-term TIPS going back to the 1870s. That is, assuming that investors would have priced TIPS-style instruments based on their recent experience of inflation, I have projected or ‘backcasted’ ‘historical’ TIPS returns to that period, even though TIPS were not issued until 1997.

Comparing the long- and short-term returns of this backcasted TIPS index with the returns of unhedged Treasuries and equities suggests that long-term TIPS are a powerful hedge against both unexpectedly high inflation (no surprise there) and long-term bear markets in equities, even when accounting for the tendency of unhedged Treasuries to outperform both equities and TIPS in acute deflationary conditions (e.g., the Great Depression).

Moreover, setting aside the historical performance of a hypothetical TIPS index, the next two decades are likely to see substantially higher inflation than the current breakeven rates, and the probability of a long-term bear market in equities is increased due to the rich valuations to be found in the overall market, particularly the high PE ratio/low earnings yield for the S&P 500 (SPY).

This argument will be structured as follows:

A brief defense of using ex-post inflation (the contemporary rate of inflation) as the basis for estimating breakevens. An examination of the performance of the backcasted TIPS portfolio relative to unhedged government bonds and equities over short-term and long-term durations over the 1878-2023 period. An examination of the patterns of long-term inflation.

Ex-post as expectations

The following chart shows 10-year and 20-year breakeven rates (in red and blue) and the rate of year-on-year consumer inflation (in green) for the last 20 years from the Fed.

Chart A. Breakeven inflation rates are currently just under 2.5% (St Louis Fed)

Breakevens are pretty steady even when inflation is unexpectedly hot (as in the current inflation cycle) or unexpectedly cold (as in the Global Financial Crisis, or GFC, of 2008-2009). If anything, they have seemed more responsive to deflationary shocks than they have inflationary ones, particularly if a recession is involved.

In the chart below, I have taken the 10-year TIPS rate (series DFII10) and compared it to real, ex-post (i.e., backward looking) 10-year Treasury rates using both year over year inflation (as in the chart above) and a 7.5-year annually compounded rate of inflation. (I have found that 7.5-year rates of change generally have more meaning than 5- or 10-year rates of change, but those would probably both suffice in this case).

Chart B. 10-year TIPS rates tend to track with long-term ex-post real rates (St Louis Fed; author calculations)

Except for the jump in DFII10 in 2008, apparently due to acute deflationary fears during the GFC, TIPS have remained quite close to real, long-term ex-post rates over this 20-year period and much closer than they have 1-year real rates.

We also have University of Michigan consumer surveys on 1-year inflation expectations that go back to 1978. The following chart illustrates those expectations (series MICH on St Louis Fed site) in blue, as well as 20-year breakevens in red, and 1-year and 7.5-year annualized rates of inflation (in purple and green, respectively).

Chart C. Inflation expectations tend to track the current level of inflation. (St Louis Fed; author calculations)

They suggest that short-term inflation expectations are largely driven by the most recent experience of inflation. The following charts show that expectations are more strongly correlated with the contemporary rates of inflation than they are with the subsequent rates.

Chart D. Inflation expectations are more correlated with the current rate of inflation than realized inflation. (St Louis Fed; author calculations)

In economics, this notion that future expectations are largely mirror images of recent experience is called, or so I am told, the adaptive expectations hypothesis, which is often contrasted with the rational expectations hypothesis. In this article, I am assuming a highly simplified form of the former, that future expectations are identical to recent long-term experience.

Laurens Swinkels, an economist, simulated inflation-protected bond returns for 41 countries going for the 1987-2017 period, using surveys of professional forecasters. The US series is effectively for 5-year TIPS (specifically, the Barclays 1-10 year US Inflation-linked Bond Index), whereas I am trying to create a hypothetical 10-year TIPS series and then use that to make a case for LTPZ, which has a maturity of approximately 20 years.

In the chart below, I have placed the total return indices for LTPZ, Swinkels’s simulation (“TIPS5 (Swinkels)”), and a backcast assuming ex-post equals expectations (“TIPS10backcast”) on the left axis and the ratios of LTPZ and the backcast, respectively, to Swinkels’s simulation of 5-year US TIPS for the 1987-2017 period.

Chart E. Using ex-post long-term inflation as a proxy for inflation expectations yields promising results for modeling long-term TIPS returns. (Laurens Swinkels, St Louis Fed, Investing.com, author calculations.)

Over the 30-year period, the ex-post-based backcast series generally oscillates around Swinkels’s forecaster-based index, and it departs from Swinkels’s index in roughly the same way that LTPZ ‘departs’ from Swinkels’s index. LTPZ has both higher and more volatile returns, presumably because of its substantially longer duration.

The point is, it is impossible to know what market inflation expectations and breakevens would have been at any point before TIPS existed, but the radical form of the adaptive expectations hypothesis is a good place to start to get some idea of how TIPS might perform under various real-world conditions.

Historical performance of hypothetical, backcasted TIPS, 1878-2023

We will look at the absolute and relative performance of the backcasted TIPS series over various time horizons, but first, let’s get an overview.

The following chart shows total returns for the S&P Composite, long-term US Treasuries, and backcasted TIPS primarily based on Robert Shiller’s monthly data series for his book Irrational Exuberance. I have made a few adjustments to the monthly values for the pre-1913 CPI numbers and the pre-1952 Treasury yield numbers (leaving the annual levels unchanged). Primarily because we are concerned with long-term outcomes, these adjustments have virtually no impact on the results of this study.

Chart F. Since the establishment of the Fed in 1914, there is no appreciable difference in hypothetical TIPS returns and unhedged Treasuries; only in the distribution of those returns. (St Louis Fed; Robert Shiller; University of Michigan; S&P Global; author calculations)

The following chart illustrates 15-year log changes in these indices.

Chart G. Backcasted TIPS have a unique volatility profile. (St Louis Fed; Shiller; S&P Global; author calculations)

It should be fairly obvious to the naked eye that both equities and backcasted TIPS are much more volatile, over the long run, than unhedged Treasuries and that equities and backcasted TIPS tend to have inversely correlated returns over these supercyclical durations (in this instance, 15 years).

Thus, TIPS are likely to make for a better hedge against both inflation and long-term bear markets in stocks. This is despite the primary threat to TIPS, unanticipated disinflation or, even worse, deflation.

In the following tables, I have calculated the risk-adjusted return ratios for equities, unhedged Treasuries, backcasted TIPS, and two 60/40 portfolios, one for which unhedged Treasuries make up the 40% and the other for which backcasted TIPS make up the 40%. I have also calculated risk-adjusted returns for each of these portfolios using various return horizons (e.g., monthly returns, quarterly returns, 16-month returns, and 15-year returns).

The results can be summarized as follows: backcasted TIPS make for a significantly better complement to equities in a long-term 60/40 portfolio but a slightly poorer complement in a short-term 60/40 portfolio.

The following table shows adjusted returns (the average rate of monthly returns divided by the standard deviation of monthly returns) for the 1952-2023 period (since granular data prior to 1952 is less reliable).

Table 1. On a risk-adjusted basis, unhedged Treasuries outperformed hypothetical TIPS.over monthly horizons (Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; author calculations)

Backcasted TIPS are more volatile than unhedged Treasuries but have lower absolute returns. The result is substantially lower adjusted returns (0.166). Unsurprisingly, the 60/40 with unhedged Treasuries outperforms. What is surprising is that the 60/40 portfolio with backcasted TIPS substantially outperforms the pure equity portfolio by such a significant margin.

With quarterly returns, we get similar results.

Table 2. On a risk-adjusted basis, unhedged Treasuries outperformed hypothetical TIPS over quarterly horizons. (Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; author calculations)

With cyclical returns (using 16-month rates of change), things start to move more in backcasted TIPS’ favor.

Table 3. On a risk-adjusted basis, within a hypothetical 60/40 portfolio, TIPS outperformed unhedged Treasuries over cyclical horizons. (Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; author calculations)

They are still more volatile, have lower returns, and have significantly lower adjusted returns, but in the 60/40 portfolio, they outshine everything else.

Finally, 15-year returns, this time going back to 1878. The relative volatility is even higher here for backcasted TIPS, but the relative adjusted return for the 60/40 portfolio with TIPS is also substantially higher.

Table 4. On a risk-adjusted basis, within a hypothetical 60/40 portfolio, TIPS outperformed unhedged Treasuries over 15-year horizons. (Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; author calculations)

I also tried a variety of other ratios apart from 60/40, but 60/40 was optimal for the backcasted TIPS. Below 40/60, risk-adjusted returns were suboptimal with TIPS and better suited to unhedged Treasuries.

Table 5. Under some conditions, a unhedged Treasuries appear to have made a better complement to equities over 15-year horizons. (Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; author calculations)

The biggest risk, as mentioned earlier, is a sustained bout of unexpected disinflation such as occurred during the Great Depression. The backcasted TIPS index’s performance for the period of the Great Depression through World War II is presented in the following chart.

Chart H. Hypothetical TIPS outperformed equities during the acute phase of the Depression and unhedged Treasuries during the recovery. (Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; author calculations)

Backcasted TIPS fell significantly during the most extreme periods of the Depression and severely underperformed unhedged Treasuries, but they outperformed equities. As the economy and market reinflated over the coming decades, backcasted TIPS began to outperform unhedged Treasuries and without losing very much ground to equities.

Severe deflation can do significant damage to a TIPS position, but on balance, it appears that they are a better diversifier than unhedged bonds. The reason for this is most likely the relationship between long-term inflation dynamics and PE ratios.

Long-term inflation patterns

If market participants consistently assume that future inflation will look like recent long-term inflation, any change in the long-term rate of inflation will result in a change in the relative performance of backcasted TIPS against unhedged Treasuries.

Thus, as we can see in the chart below, the backtested-TIPS/Treasuries ratio (in red) is perfectly correlated with the long-term rate of inflation (in purple).

Chart I. Relative returns in hypothetical TIPS and unhedged Treasuries are correlated with the earnings yield on the stock market. (Robert Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed; author calculations)

Curiously, the long-term rate of inflation and the backtested-TIPS/Treasuries ratio are more correlated with the earnings yield for the S&P Composite (light blue) than they are bond rates (orange).

Two years ago, I wrote a four-part series, Conjunction And Disruption: Technology, War, And Asset Prices, here on Seeking Alpha outlining the relationship between the earnings yield, consumer inflation, commodity prices, patterns of technological development and diffusion, and global deaths in combat. In the final installment of that series, I summarized the history of these relationships in the following table.

Table 6. Inflation supercycles are probably tied to larger sociopolitical supercycles. ("Conjunction and Disruption: Technology, War, and Asset Prices")

Essentially, the argument can be boiled down to the notion that Kondratiev and Schumpeter were right about long, correlated waves of economic, social, and political phenomena but had been unable to spot that the creation of fiat money increased the number of revolutions in the system. Instead of long waves cresting every 60 years, they came every 30 years.

The following chart illustrates the relationships between the earnings yield, bond yields, and primary commodity inflation, declining over 20-year periods and then rising rather dramatically over 10-year periods.

Chart J. Inflationary forces and the earnings yield on the stock market appear to be subject to regular supercycles. (Robert Shiller; S&P Global; World Bank; Warren & Pearson; author calculations)

This was also identified by Keynes, although in a narrower and more roundabout way, in his formulation of “Gibson’s Paradox”, the correlation between price levels and yields, which seemed to dissolve after the establishment of the Fed. Once we treat it as a real phenomenon and not a monetary one, Gibson’s perplexing correlation between yields and prices returns.

This then yields very strong correlations between real stock returns and the ratio of corporate earnings to commodity prices, as illustrated in the r-square coefficient between real stock prices and the EPS/commodity price ratio.

Chart K. Real stock prices are highly correlated with the EPS/commodity price index ratio. (Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; World Bank; Warren & Pearson; author calculations)

This brings us to two points.

First, there is probably a fundamentally-driven reason why long-term stock returns and inflation tend to be inversely correlated. Second, it is possible that these phenomena occur in somewhat regular long waves.

If the first is true—that there is a fundamental reason for PE ratios and long-term inflation rates to be inversely correlated—then there is good reason to believe that TIPS make for a better diversifier than unhedged Treasuries, so long as market participants underprice the probability of higher long-term inflation. Moreover, if market PE ratios (such as Shiller’s CAPE ratio) have a tendency to mean-revert and PE ratios are primarily driven by stock prices (over the long term), then high valuations might be expected to be followed by long-term low returns and rising long-term inflation.

The following chart shows Shiller’s CAPE again approaching extreme levels. This likely increases the chances of TIPS outperforming equities over the next decade and a half.

Chart L. The CAPE ratio seems to be strongly correlated with relative returns in a hypothetical TIPS index versus stocks (Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; author calculations)

If the second point is true—that there is a tendency for these phenomena to occur in somewhat regular and sustained waves—then consumer inflation is likely to be higher in the 2030s than it is now and is implied in breakevens.

Table 7. Future returns for portfolios with hypothetical TIPS appear to be more positively correlated with stock market valuations than those without. (Robert Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed; author calculations)

Thus, inflation-protected instruments are likely to modestly outperform over the long run, even if a period of acute deflation were to occur at some point.

To sum up things thus far:

1. TIPS are likely a better complement than unhedged Treasuries, particularly over long-term time horizons and even after having accounted for the possibility of acute deflationary episodes.

2. The timing for a long-term allocation to TIPS seems increasingly propitious, since equity valuations are high and a period of higher inflation is probably approaching.

But, how much higher is inflation likely to be?

Inflation, 2025-2040

Current 10- and 20-year breakevens are just under 2.5%, but a simple Kondratiev-style extrapolation of previous inflation supercycles would be 4.0%-5.5%. More extreme levels would be 2.4% on the low side and 7.4% on the high side. These ranges are derived from the following chart.

The blue line is the 15-yr compound annual rate of inflation; the green line is what a naïve Kondratiev-style forecaster who believed in 30-year inflation cycles would have forecasted for inflation; the red line is the average of the 10- and 20-year breakevens from Chart A, with the latest value extended out into the future.

Chart M. If consumer inflation follows a Kondratiev-style path, then current breakevens underestimate future inflation. (St Louis Fed; author calculations)

The breakevens are market-implied projections of future inflation, but, as already demonstrated, seem to track recent inflation experience. Apart from the Great Depression, the breakevens are near the lowest end of the range of long-term inflation since the establishment of the Federal Reserve in 1914. In the early 1960s and late 2010s, they were just below 2%.

Kondratievan supercycles suggest that subsequent long-term inflation will start to arc higher in the early 2030s and peak in the late 2030s to early 2040s at somewhere above 4%.

There is reason to expect that inflation could be north of 6%, however. It is possible that there are still echoes of the original 60-year Kondratiev supercycles, for example, in the higher levels of consumer inflation in the 1910s and 1970s. (The prior Kondratiev peak was in the 1860s, the period of the American Civil War, the Prussian Wars, and Taiping Revolt in China).

Beyond these very crude extrapolations, there are no great ways of estimating potential long-term inflation rates. The correlations between government debt and spending on the one hand and consumer inflation on the other has broken down in the last century.

For example, in the Great Inflation of the 1970s, debt/GDP fell, then rose again as inflation fell.

Chart N. The link between debt levels and inflation supercycles has become increasingly tenuous (USGovernmentSpending.com; Center on Budget and Policy Priorities; MeasuringWorth.com; University of Michigan; St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

Changes in debt and spending levels were highly correlated with consumer inflation until the 1920s but have increasingly become disassociated with one another (see Charts XXX and XXX below).

Chart O. The link between changes in debt and spending and inflation supercycles has also become increasingly tenuous. (USGovernmentSpending.com; Center on Budget and Policy Priorities; MeasuringWorth.com; St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

Nor is it clear that any single component, such as welfare or defense spending, has had a larger impact than another (apart from education spending), despite the rather tight correlation between jumps in debt and spending during wartime, as illustrated in the following chart.

Chart N. The correlation between debt and spending and inflation supercycles has weakened since Fed establishment, but every major war has seen higher levels of inflation. (USGovernmentSpending.com; Center on Budget and Policy Priorities; MeasuringWorth.com; Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

The magnitude of inflation supercycles does not correlate with debt/GDP; nor does it correlate with magnitudes of political violence: World War II was much more destructive than were the 1970s (e.g., Southeast Asian wars, the Arab-Israeli Wars), but inflation was lower.

Nevertheless, there has been a steadily increasing probability of a sustained outbreak of global sociopolitical violence over the next 15 years. Typically, this involves a series of regional conflicts that coagulate, to a greater or lesser degree, into global wars. For example, in the 1860s, there were a number of extremely violent civil and regional wars that never became interconnected. In the 1940s, regional quarrels often did become interlinked (the USSR and the US thus became allies), while others (e.g., the Partition of India, the First Arab-Israeli War, the Taiwan Uprising) were primarily regional in nature.

To put things crassly, were such conflicts to rise to a ‘sufficient’ scale and intensity, this would likely put a ‘floor’ under consumer prices. This is doubly true if the US were itself to experience an extended bout of domestic political violence.

In sum, there is a greater probability of inflation overshooting current breakevens than undershooting them.

Conclusion

The two prongs of this argument have been that long-term inflation is likely to be substantially higher than the current long-term breakevens and TIPS are a better long-term diversifier than unhedged Treasuries, particularly when valuations are as high as they are now.

The notion that long-term inflation is likely to be higher than the breakeven rates is rooted primarily in the history of consumer inflation supercycles and their relationship with factors like CAPE ratios and the earnings yield, as well as supercycles in political violence.

This argument is also built on the notion that breakevens are primarily driven by the recent levels of inflation, which are a poor long-term guide to future long-term rates. The strong version of this assumption implies that TIPS would have made a better diversifier than unhedged Treasuries during each of the long-term bear markets of the last century and provide reasonable protection against a severe deflationary shock such as occurred in the Great Depression.

My guess is that inflation over the next 15 years will compound at around 6%, about 3.5 percentage points higher than the breakeven rates, but the risk of low and volatile long-term equity returns means that, even if inflation only averages 2% over that period, long-term inflation hedges like LTPZ may still provide strong relative adjusted returns within the bounds of a well-balanced portfolio.