Mid-March this year, I wrote a fairly bullish article on STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG), which is the only pure-play industrial REIT in my portfolio. Since the publication of the article, I have increased my position in STAG several times, making this REIT one of the largest allocations in my overall portfolio.

Just to quickly synthesize the previous piece and set a context for the bull case here, let me outline the three most important aspects that have motivated me going long STAG:

Favorable entry point from the share price perspective, as the Stock is down more than 10% on a YTD basis despite robust financial performance and growing cash NOI. Fortress balance sheet, where the net debt to EBITDA is below 5x and the debt maturities profile indicates the first meaningful maturities only in late 2025. Notable growth potential as the STAG has the luxury to deploy significant amounts of equity (stemming from the conservative FFO payout) into the sector, where demand is still strong and growing, but the supply of new buildings and new construction starts has largely slowed down.

All of this is even more attractive if we compare STAG's P/FFO multiple with its historical level and the sector peers. As of now, STAG trades at a P/FFO of 14.5x, which is ~25% below the 3-year average and roughly 8% below the sector average (even though STAG's consensus expectations for FFO growth are strong, and the balance sheet is less indebted than on average in the sector).

So, for me, the combination of depressed multiple, but improving cash generation that is exposed to favorable long-term sector dynamics and underpinned by a well-managed balance sheet warranted sufficient comfort to make material allocations in the stock.

However, since the issuance of my bull case, the share price has clearly suffered together with the broader REIT market. While STAG has not dropped so much as Prologis, Inc. (PLD), which during this time has circulated subpar earnings reports, the ~9% decrease in share price is indeed material.

Here, we have to understand that a lot of this has to do with the strengthening of higher for longer scenario that has imposed further downward pressure on the equity REITs across the board. It is likely that the reason why STAG had registered a slight negative alpha relative to the overall REIT market is the correlation to PLD, which due to lower-than-expected demand has injected some fears among the industrial REIT investors (that in turn has made investors more cautious against STAG as well).

With that being said, after looking at STAG's Q1 2024 earnings report, I fully believe that the upside potential is there and that the recent price decline makes the investment case even more attractive.

Let me now elaborate on the key elements that the investors have to take home from the recent earnings report.

Thesis review

All in all, STAG managed to deliver solid and improving results across the board, with all of the key metrics advancing higher.

For example, the most important item - core FFO per share - increased by 7.3% compared to the first quarter of 2023 (this was enough to beat the consensus expectations).

If we assess the situation a bit more deeper, we will notice that the key driver behind the improved FFO was the top line. So, on the top-line level, STAG produced a cash NOI of $145.5 million, which marks an increase of 9.7% compared to Q1, 2023. On a same store cash NOI basis, STAG registered a growth of 7.1%.

Let me underscore two things here:

Cash NOI growth figures, which are close to 10%, could be easily deemed as one of the strongest in the sector, sending a clear signal of the presence of a healthy underlying demand. The spread between the total cash NOI growth and the same store cash NOI figure implies that STAG's decision to stick to a rather conservative dividend payout ratio pays off. The organic CapEx proceeds, which have been accommodated by the retained FFO generation, allow now STAG to boost the top line even further, which, in turn, provides a nice tailwind for the core FFO.

In terms of the FFO prospects going forward, there are a couple of more aspects to recognize. The most critical is the operating portfolio leasing activity, which reveals very positive dynamics. Namely, as of April 29, 2024, STAG had already addressed ~81% of the 2024 lease maturities. Yet, the best thing in this context is the cash rent change, which for the new lease and renewed lease components together (on a weighted average basis) has landed at a 30.5% level. The table below captures the key data points nicely.

In my opinion, from this, we can conclude the following: The demand for STAG's properties is really significant that has rendered the process of handling expiring leases smooth and value-generating given the truly juicy levels of cash rent spreads. Plus, I think it would be fair to say that the chances of STAG facing incremental vacancy or experiencing difficulties of finding tenants for the remaining 19% of the lease expiries this year are very slim (which obviously de-risks the FFO uncertainty).

On top of this, in Q1 2024 we could notice how STAG continues to deploy its retained FFO capital towards further M&A activities. During the quarter, it acquired one building for $50.1 million at a cash capitalization rate of 6.1% and a straight-line capitalization rate of 6.8%. This should eventually contribute to a similar situation as we had it now in Q1 2024, where the total cash NOI outpaces same-store NOI without any negative impact on the balance sheet end.

The bottom line

While since the publication of my article on STAG in mid-March the stock has dropped in a similar fashion as the broader REIT market, the underlying fundamentals of STAG have actually improved. In other words, the share price is lower, but the Q1 2024 FFO and cash NOI results have come in stronger, sending clear signs of a robust performance going forward.

Based on these new data points and a further depressed share price, I have turned more bullish on STAG Industrial, Inc. and will continue to add it to my portfolio.