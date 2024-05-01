Daniel Grizelj

Air Products and Chemicals Overview

It's time to discuss a fascinating stock in the chemical industry.

On February 6, 2024, I wrote an article titled "Opportunity Knocks: Why The Air Products And Chemicals Stock Implosion May Be A Gift." Since then, shares have returned 9%, beating the 1.3% return of the S&P 500 by a significant margin.

Unfortunately, when zooming out, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is still lagging the S&P 500.

Over the past ten years, APD shares have returned 178%, lagging the S&P 500 (SP500) by roughly 41 points. This is mainly due to APD's lackluster performance since the pandemic.

While APD maintains a fantastic dividend track record of more than 40 consecutive years, it has entered rough waters, due to two major reasons:

The chemical industry is prone to cyclical setbacks.

Like many peers, the company is aggressively investing in future growth, including secular growth trends like hydrogen and liquified natural gas ("LNG").

For example, earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that chemical firms are becoming more dangerous for creditors, highlighting poor demand and material inflation - on top of an unfavorable interest rate environment.

Sagging demand and high raw material prices have been ravaging the profits of chemical companies in the last year. Customers cut stocks of chemical products to preserve working capital as interest rates rose, taking a toll on sales. Even as that trend comes to an end, it's left firms with the weakest balance sheets struggling to see through the crisis.

It also did not help that many companies took on aggressive M&A projects, which are now putting pressure on balance sheets.

The good news is that APD is different, as we'll discuss in this article. It has a healthy balance sheet, a solid expansion strategy, a focus on shareholder distributions, and a valuation suggesting a lot of room for upside.

Moreover, the company just reported its 2Q24 earnings, which add so much food for thought.

So, let's get right to it!

Strength Amid Weakness

Based on data collected earlier this year, the American Chemistry Council found that chemical manufacturers are less upbeat about their future. In fact, sentiment has declined for four straight quarters. The good news is that they are also seeing strength on the horizon. I added emphasis to the quote below.

Chemical manufacturers continue to assess economic conditions in the U.S. and globally as having deteriorated. The Q4 ESI readings were -17.0 for the state of economic conditions in the U.S. and -42.6 for economic conditions globally. Chemical manufacturers expect economic conditions to improve over the short term. Chemical manufacturers continue to report facing weakening demand from their major customer markets. The ESI reading on chemical manufacturers’ assessment of customer demand has been negative every quarter this year. Looking ahead six months, chemical manufacturers are anticipating improvement.

The overview below summarizes the data, which shows that as bad as current assessments may be, the outlook is extremely rosy.

This brings me to APD, which did relatively well.

In the second quarter of its 2024 fiscal year, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.85, exceeding previous guidance and indicating a 4% growth rate compared to the prior-year quarter.

This performance was attributed to strong results in the Americas and Europe, as well as effective management of current business operations and growth projects.

As we can see in the overview below, the company highlighted its two-pillar strategy, which is based on using its massive existing business to fund growth in emerging sectors like hydrogen. This sets APD apart from many "startups" that require billions in external funding to get expensive renewable energy projects off the ground.

Moreover, during its earnings call, the company emphasized its focus on cost reduction and pricing improvement in light of the current inflationary environment, which I briefly highlighted in the introduction of this article.

With that in mind, digging a bit deeper, the company noted that EPS growth was provided by strong on-site activities due to higher demand for hydrogen and the contribution of new assets.

Despite a 2% decline in volumes, margins remain strong, supported by favorable pricing and lower power costs in most regions.

Especially lower natural gas prices in Europe and North America allowed it to improve EBITDA margins. As we can see above, adjusted EBITDA margins are above 40% again.

Using the chart below, we see that margins have recovered steadily after a slump that took roughly two years. Moreover, it shows the company's ability to improve margins when tailwinds align, as it grew adjusted EBITDA margins from 25.1% in 2Q14 to almost 43% before energy inflation started to bite in 2021.

Going back to its 2Q24 performance, the company saw outperforming growth in its biggest market, the Americas.

In this segment, EBITDA increased by 15%, driven by higher price, volume, and equity affiliates' income.

Asia saw flat EBITDA, as pricing was able to offset lower volumes. Europe witnessed a decline in sales (6% lower volumes!) but grew EBITDA due to cost reductions and higher margins.

Especially the decline in Europe is worth noting, as it's a region with major problems, including energy shortages, demand weakness, and elevated geopolitical uncertainty.

APD Stock - Favorable Guidance & Shareholder Distributions

Despite industry challenges, the company maintained its full-year earnings guidance of $12.20 to $12.50 per share, while (obviously) keeping an eye on economic developments, including China's economic growth trajectory.

This EPS range indicates at least 6% year-over-year growth.

Even better, 2024 guidance indicates yet another year of uninterrupted annual EPS growth since 2014. During this period, the company has grown its earnings per share by 11% per year!

The company also stuck to its capital expenditures ("CapEx") target range of $5.0-$5.5 billion, which is important, as indications of higher-than-expected costs in an uncertain economic environment are usually what scares investors.

This year's CapEx estimate marks a new multi-year, as the company has a projected future investment capacity of $30.8 billion through 2033. The majority of this will be funded with internal cash flow and growth coming from these projects.

The company, which currently has $19.3 billion in projects, is looking to maintain its healthy balance sheet with an A credit rating. Analysts agree. While the company is expected to increase net debt from roughly $9 million in 2019 to $15.7 billion in 2026, the net leverage ratio is not expected to exceed 2.6x.

This bodes well for its dividend.

After hiking its dividend by 1.1% on January 25, it currently pays $1.77 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 3.0%.

Although dividend growth has come down from its five-year CAGR of 9.5%, this is obviously the result of the company managing both accelerating capital investments and shareholder distributions.

Since 2014, the company has hiked its dividend by 9% per year, making the 2024 hike the smallest hike of this period.

Essentially, the company is only hiking to maintain its Dividend Aristocrat status, as it has hiked its dividend for more than 40 consecutive years.

I'm perfectly fine with that, as investments in future growth are much more important than elevated short-term dividend growth.

Even better, on a long-term basis, APD is very upbeat about its business.

A High-Growth Decade & Valuation

A key part of the company's long-term vision is its commitment to delivering earnings per share growth of at least 10% annually over the next 10 years.

This bodes well for future returns. Bear in mind that since October 2003, APD shares have returned 9.8% per year.

Going forward, returns could be higher.

Currently, APD trades at a blended P/E ratio of 19.8x, which is exactly in line with its 20-year average. On top of this, using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect EPS growth to improve to 10% in both 2025 and 2026 after 7% potential growth in 2024. This aligns with the company's own long-term vision.

Assuming no changes in its valuation, its 3.0% yield, and EPS growth expectations, the stock has an implied annual return of more than 12%.

While this is purely theoretical and prone to adjustments - especially in this economic environment - I remain upbeat about the future of APD.

Although dividend growth is unlikely to pick up meaningfully in the years ahead, I believe the company's growth projects will pay off handsomely, allowing it to maintain elevated shareholder returns for many years to come.

Takeaway

In the midst of industry challenges, Air Products and Chemicals stand out with a resilient strategy and robust performance.

Despite headwinds, the company's focus on shareholder value, cost management, and strategic investments positions it for long-term success - it's also what allowed it to report great 2Q24 numbers.

With a solid balance sheet, consistent dividend track record, and optimistic outlook, APD remains a compelling investment opportunity, offering both stability and growth potential.

