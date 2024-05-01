jetcityimage

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has seen one of the biggest rallies over the last couple of years due to excitement surrounding the growth potential for weight loss drugs. The biopharma is now generating solid growth with the ramp up of GLI-1s in full force. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock as the rally continues to price in future sales gains for years into the future.

Big Q1

Despite all the hype surrounding the quarterly results, Eli Lilly just missed sales targets by $160 million. The weight loss company reported the following Q1 '24 results:

The biopharma reported sales grew 26% over Q1 '23, but the stock is up nearly 100% in the last year. Sales growth actually came primarily from Mounjaro, a diabetes treatment, then Zepbound for weight loss.

Mounjaro and Zepbound sales combined to jump to $2.3 billion from only $0.6 billion last year. Trulicity sales dipped $0.5 billion to offset some of the benefits due to incretin medicines facing unprecedented backorders.

These numbers should again highlight to investors that Eli Lilly is a massive biopharma with annual sales already topping $35 billion, on the path to $40+ billion this year. No matter the booming potential for weight loss drugs estimated at $100 billion at the end of the decade by JPMorgan, the biopharma has to grow on top of a massive drug sales base, limiting the overall growth potential.

Reality

Eli Lily reported a strong Q1'24 with EPS growing 59% YoY to reach $2.58. The company guided up for the year to reach an EPS of $13.50 to $14.00, up $1.30 per share from the prior estimates after just a small $0.09 beat in Q1.

The biopharma has guided to strong sales growth for the year reaching over $42 billion. Both sister drugs, Monjuro and Zepbound, are only now ramping up sales, with demand far outstripping supply.

On the Q1'24 earnings call, CFO Anat Ashkenazi highlighted the most significant production increases for the sister drugs will occur in 2H'24 as follows:

And each week, hundreds of thousands of people fill scripts from Mounjaro and Zepbound yet we understand the frustration from those facing prescription delays or uncertainties yet in their medicine. While we are working tirelessly to ramp supply and expect meaningful increases in shipment volumes in the second half of the year, demand continues to outstrip even increased supply. We remain on track to meet expectations we set earlier this year. The production of salable doses of incretin medicine in the second half of 2024 will be at least 1.5 times the salable doses in the second half of 2023. In the short to midterm, we expect sales growth to primarily be a function of the quantities we can produce and ship.

Sales were already set to soar sequentially this year from the $8.8 billion reported in Q1 to a record of $11.8 billion in Q4. Though, Eli Lilly traditionally has seasonally stronger numbers in the 2H of the year. The company should now see Q4 sales jump far above the $12 billion range.

The problem is that the stock already trades at 55x the high-end EPS targets for 2024. The market has priced in years of growth, with the stock trading at over 40x the $18 EPS target for 2025.

Eli Lilly was already needing massive growth, including the EPS doubling by 2026 to hit a nearly $24 EPS target. The stock trades at 30x the 2026 EPS target, suggesting a lot of growth is price into the current stock price.

One really has to wonder how much weight loss drug growth will exist beyond 2026. In addition, the big question is the risks of GLP-1 drugs running into hiccups on drug reimbursement or side effects limiting the use over time, while smooth sailing appears already priced into the stock valuation.

A prime example is that Eli Lilly has kept up with the returns of Nvidia (NVDA) over the last 3-year period. Nvidia is dominating the world in AI GPU chip sales with current quarterly growth in the 200% range, while Eli Lilly is part of a group chasing weight loss drug sales with growth in the 26% range this year. However, the LLY stock gain has reached 328% over the period, whereas Nvidia stock is up only slightly higher at 464%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is Eli Lilly and Company has a very promising business in diabetes and weight loss, yet the stock has already priced in years of strong growth. The stock could very well be on a path to a $1 trillion valuation over time, but Eli Lilly would have to trade at nearly 45x current 2026 EPS targets to reach this stock valuation anytime soon, and weight loss sales aren't guaranteed to materialize as forecast with so much competition.