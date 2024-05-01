Iamgold: Industry-Leading Growth At Improving Margins

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Iamgold Corporation had another year in 2023 with industry-lagging margins, despite beating its guidance midpoint and having a much better Q4 at Westwood.
  • Unfortunately, this trend of razor-thin margins is expected to continue into Q1 despite the higher gold price, but we will see Iamgold morph into a lower-cost producer by year-end.
  • In this update, we’ll dig into Iamgold’s FY2023 results, its Q1 2024 outlook, and if the company’s industry-growth profile from its Cote Gold Project is priced into the stock after.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Alluvial Gold Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Gold Bar

Falcor

The Q1 Earnings Season began last week, and the results have been solid overall, with most producers enjoying significant margin expansion year-over-year. Unfortunately, Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) was one name that ended FY2023 with razor-thin margins, and while

Alluvial Gold Research offers in-depth research on my favorite miners ranked in order to aid in positioning in the most undervalued miners with upcoming catalysts to drive portfolio outperformance & my current portfolios, plus buy/sell alerts. The service also offers:

  • A Proprietary Sentiment Indicator for gold/silver miners not available anywhere else (updated weekly)
  • Exclusive Research on Top Ideas
  • Top Takeover Targets
  • Buy/Sell Signals GDX, SIL & Individual Miners

As highlighted, I have been able to outperform GDX consistently by a wide margin since its peak (150% return since August 2020 peak) with the help of timing models I've built and rigid stock selection.




This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.64K Followers

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

Taylor leads Alluvial Gold Research, where he shares research on precious metals stocks as well as his current portfolio.

Portfolio Returns Link vs. GDX Peak in Q3 2020: https://imgur.com/a/ksAulkT

- Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IAG
--
IMG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News