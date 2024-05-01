Falcor

The Q1 Earnings Season began last week, and the results have been solid overall, with most producers enjoying significant margin expansion year-over-year. Unfortunately, Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) was one name that ended FY2023 with razor-thin margins, and while its Cote Gold Project (~55% ownership) has poured its first gold, the company will see another high-cost Q1 and H1 on deck as the asset ramps up towards full production. In this update, we’ll dig into Iamgold’s FY2023 results, its Q1 2024 outlook (the release is expected post-market on May 9th), and if the company’s industry-growth profile from its Cote Gold Project is priced into the stock after a monster rally.

Cote Gold Project - Company Website

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted with a C$ in front of the dollar figure.

Iamgold 2023 Production, Costs & Margins

Iamgold released its FY2023 results earlier this year, reporting annual attributable production of ~465,000 ounces of gold, delivering into the high end of its annual guidance and beating its guidance midpoint. This marked the second consecutive beat for the company and a solid first year under new leadership with CEO Renaud Adams (former New Gold CEO). The progress in 2023 included the Cote Gold Project finishing 2023 at ~98% completion, acquiring Vanstar Resources (consolidating its ownership in the Nelligan Project) to improve its project pipeline after significant asset sales in 2022/2023 (Boto/Rosebel), and continuing to see strong exploration success at Gosselin which sits right next to its flagship Cote Gold Project.

Since year-end 2023, Iamgold has poured its first gold on March 31st, which was on schedule with its Q1 2023 guidance of "early 2024."

Iamgold Quarterly Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart Iamgold Annual Gold Production & AISC - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into Iamgold's results a little closer, it’s been a tough several years for the company, and 2023 wasn’t anything to write home about either. This is because production was down significantly year-over-year following the sale of its Rosebel Mine to Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) to help fund Cote Project completion, and the previous aim (*) to become a million-ounce producer with Cote Gold certainly didn’t come to fruition. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs soared year-over-year to $1,762/oz (FY2022: $1,581/oz) and were over 70% higher than FY2018 levels, wiping out the benefit from the higher gold price. And unfortunately, it’s precisely what investors don’t want to see, which is all the benefit of the higher gold price not being returned to them but being wiped out instead, highlighted by the chart below of quarterly all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins below.

As shown, AISC margins came in at just $270/oz in Q4 and $191/oz in FY2023 (~9.8%) despite the benefit of a record average realized gold price, with margins only up slightly from FY2022 levels (~9.2%).

Previous Outlook 2020/2021: (*) Iamgold aims to become a million-ounce gold producer as it executes on its growth strategy, including bringing Côté Gold, its fourth mine, online. (*)

Iamgold AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Finally, looking at the financial results, they were also quite disappointing, though not surprising given that it had one less asset in the period. This was evidenced by operating cash flow sinking to ~$159 million in FY2023 despite the higher average realized gold price ($1,953/oz vs. $1,741/oz) vs. ~$409 million in the year-ago period. And while this was largely because of higher costs at Essakane ($1,521/oz vs. $1,234/oz) and limited contribution from Rosebel, the decision to sell Rosebel was the company's decision, and it certainly put a massive dent in cash flow and free cash flow generation for the year. Meanwhile, FY2024 isn't looking much better for its legacy assets despite the strong Q4 out of Westwood, with FY2024 guidance of 460,000 ounces at $1,860/oz AISC at the mid-point (excluding ~55% interest in Cote Gold).

Iamgold Annual Operating Cash Flow, Capital Expenditures, Free Cash Flow & Forward Estimates - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Normally, these bleak results would make it very difficult to make Iamgold worth considering on a share-price correction, given its operational underperformance and declining per share metrics vs. peers. However, in this case, there is a light at the end of the tunnel - the Cote Gold Mine. For those unfamiliar, Cote Gold is a massive Tier-1 scale operation that's capable of producing ~500,000 ounces per annum in its first six at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs below $1,000/oz even factoring in inflationary pressures. And not only will this transform the company by making it a producer with the bulk of its production coming from Canada (previously ~80% Burkina Faso), but it will significantly improve its cost profile and result in a significant increase in free cash flow generation post-2024. Let's dig into the Q1 2024 and 2024 outlook below:

Q1 2024 & FY2024 Outlook

Starting with Q1 2024, Iamgold got some help from the gold price like its peers and should enjoy an average realized gold price at or above $2,030/oz in the period. Unfortunately, this is partially offset on a margin standpoint by its costs set to rise even further in 2024. This is related to similar production at Essakane, but sticky inflation pressures, higher royalty rates following the increase in royalties in Burkina Faso (7% when gold is above $2,000/oz) and the worsening security situation, which is contributing to higher costs. Iamgold stated in its AIF that

"the security situation in Burkina Faso continues to deteriorate in 2023 and early 2024 with frequent terrorist related incidents in the country" and further added that it "continues to make investments in security and supply chain infrastructure in the region and at the mine site, with the support of the government."

Meanwhile, although Westwood just came off a record December production figure (~12,400 ounces) and a strong Q4 (~28,000 ounces) and has a much better year on deck (110,000 ounces at guidance midpoint), costs are still quite elevated at this asset relative to the industry average. In fact, Westwood's AISC still came in at $2,049/oz in Q4, which significantly impacted the company's Q4 margins, and I would expect another quarter and year of elevated costs at this asset despite lower rehabilitation costs which does not benefit from economies of scale even if production will increase year-over-year. The result is that even if we assume an average realized gold price of $2,040/oz or better, AISC margins are still likely to come in below $200/oz based on AISC above $1,800/oz in Q1.

Hence, investors hoping for an immediate turnaround in Iamgold's financial results will be disappointed, as the first gold pour at Cote Gold does not mean an immediate turnaround in margins and free cash flow, and Q1 will be another tough quarter.

That being said, the 2024 outlook is expected to be better from a free cash flow standpoint, with increased cash flow generation, given that Cote is expected to produce over 250,000 ounces of gold on a 100% basis (~140,000 ounces attributable to Iamgold). This should result in a free cash outflow of $200 million or less in FY2024 (~$700 million cash outflow in FY2023) given the benefit of higher gold prices and this is an upgrade from my previous outlook which assumed free cash outflows closer to $320 million which assumed a $2,000/oz gold price for 2024.

Meanwhile, overall production this year should come in closer to 600,000 ounces (FY2023: ~465,000 ounces), translating to ~30% growth in gold production year-over-year. And looking ahead to 2025, we should see another year of hockey stick like growth as Cote Gold targets commercial production in Q3. Still, while AISC is expected to decline materially with Cote Gold with AISC likely to come in below $970/oz in its peak production years, I don't expect to see these benefits in 2024 with this year focused on ramping up this massive gold mine.

Iamgold vs. Small/Mid-Tier Producers Annual AISC & FY2024 Estimates - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

So, what's the good news?

As the chart below highlights, Iamgold should see operating cash flow and free cash flow soar in FY2025, with the potential for Iamgold to generate upwards of $240 million in free cash flow with the benefit of more relaxed capital expenditures in 2025 and significantly higher gold production (770,000+ ounces) at lower costs. At the same time as we see a significant increase in free cash flow for Iamgold, the company will be able to start paying down its significant debt load with the company currently sitting on ~$640 million in net debt and set to end the year with an even weaker balance sheet given the continued cash outflows this year ahead of full production in late H2 2024.

Finally, the company will see a significant improvement in its diversification (three mines vs. two) and production profile, helping it to attract more investors and potentially start trading at a higher multiple, similar to when Kinross (KGC) transitioned into an Americas' focused miner after shedding some of its less favorable jurisdiction assets (Russia/Ghana).

Iamgold 2024 & 2024 Cash Flow, Capex & Free Cash Flow Estimates - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

Valuation

Based on ~500 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$3.75, Iamgold trades at a market cap of ~$1.87 billion and an enterprise value of ~$2.51 billion. This leaves the company trading at a much lower market cap than 500,000+ ounce producer peers like Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF), Alamos Gold (AGI) and Eldorado Gold (EGO) which trade at an average market cap closer to ~$4.0 billion. And while Iamgold will make a run at 700,000+ ounce producer mark ahead of its peers once Cote is in commercial production, the company has three things that make it stand out negatively vs. its peers:

1. It has a relatively short mine life at its #2 asset, Essakane (90% interest), and this asset is in a delicate area of the Sahel Region in Burkina Faso with a worsening security situation.

2. It has only a ~55.5% interest in its flagship asset (60% on total 92.5% interest), Cote Gold, after transferring a 10% interest to Sumitomo, with an option to repurchase a 10% interest between now and 2027.

3. It does not have a strong pipeline like some of its 500,000+ ounce per annum peers (Alamos, Eldorado, Perseus), and its third asset, Westwood, is a relatively small and very high-cost producer.

And while this doesn't mean the stock is uninvestable, and it's certainly a far better story than it in the 2022/2023 period, I don't think investors should get their hopes up and assume Iamgold will trade at an Alamos-like multiple at over 10.0x forward cash flow once Cote comes online, especially considering that ~40% of future production is still coming from Burkina Faso.

Iamgold EV/EBITDA Multiple & Valuation/Margins vs. Peers - FinBox, TIKR

So is the recent ~250% rally off its Q3 2022 lows priced into the stock?

Using what I believe to be fair multiples of 0.95x P/NAV and 5.5x FY2025 cash flow estimates and a 65% weighting to P/NAV vs. P/CF, I see a fair value for Iamgold of US$4.20. This points to a 12% upside from current levels, suggesting the stock could make new 52-week highs if it trades back towards fair value. However, I am looking for a minimum 40% discount to fair value to justify starting new positions (especially for producers operating in Tier-3 ranked jurisdictions), and this translates to an ideal buy zone of US$2.55 or lower. Obviously, there's no guarantee that the stock pulls back to these levels, but with several other names still trading at significant discounts to P/NAV with over 80% upside to fair value, I remain focused elsewhere currently.

Summary

Iamgold had a tough year in 2023 and while 2024 will be a transformational year for the company, and it's closer to a free cash flow inflection point, we're still a few quarters away from the significant improvement in the investment thesis (improved margins, positive free cash flow generation). And while the stock will industry-leading growth from 2023 to 2025 (~465,000 ounces to 780,000+ ounces), much of this has been priced into the stock already after it's more than tripled off its 2022 lows near US$1.00 per share.

To summarize, while Iamgold Corporation is finally at the finish line and came out of this build with much less share dilution, some of this has already been priced into the stock with it sitting near 1.0x P/NAV and over 10x FY2025 EV/FCF. Hence, while I think IAG is an interesting story as it's set to see massive growth in 2025, I would be more inclined to buy the dips below US$3.00 than chase the current rally above US$3.75.