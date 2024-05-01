Greenhaven Road Capital - Alta Equipment Group: A Razor/Razorblade Model Free Cash Flow Generator

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.92K Followers

Summary

  • Alta Equipment Group is a heavy equipment sales and maintenance company with geographic monopolies in certain markets.
  • The company's end markets are less cyclical than they appear, with a focus on infrastructure and warehouses supported by government spending and e-commerce trends.
  • Alta generates more cash than it appears, with acquisitions and rental rates contributing to its cash-generation potential.

Mining off highway dump truck for material hauling. The truck payload in various capacities

Web Hakimi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Alta Group (NYSE:ALTG)

An investment thesis should fit into a paragraph, or in this case a sentence. For Alta Group, there is this nice sentence: This business is (1) less

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.92K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About ALTG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALTG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALTG
--
ALTG.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News