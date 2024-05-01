Peter Cade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States and internationally.

We have started covering the company back in July 2022, with an initial "hold" rating, which we have reiterated in August 2023.

Rating history (Author)

In both cases, we have liked the business of the firm overall, however, we have claimed that based on our dividend discount model and a set of traditional price multiples, the firm is fairly valued, and therefore we have seen limited upside potential or a low probability of outperforming the broader market.

The aim of our article today is to provide an updated view on the firm's valuation. Once again, we will be using the same two approaches as before, a dividend discount model and a set of price multiples. We will be highlighting how and why our main input parameters have changed or have remained unchanged compared to our past evaluation. We will conclude our article by highlighting the key elements of the firm's latest quarterly results, which have been published just recently.

Let us kick off our writing by reassessing the firm's valuation.

Valuation

Dividend discount model

In our previous writing, we have determined a range of fair values for ADM's stock. The primary input parameters to our model, a required rate of return of 9% (equivalent to the firm's estimated weighted average cost of capital - WACC) and a dividend growth rate of 3.4% resulted in a fair value of $35 per share for our low case scenario. On the other hand, our high case, using the same required rate of return but a more aggressive dividend growth rate in the near term - 10.4% and also a more aggressive growth rate in perpetuity - 5.8% resulted in a fair value of $75 per share.

Back then, both of these scenarios have indicated overvaluation.

So, let us see now, how these input parameters need to be adjusted today.

First of all, the firm's latest estimated cost of capital has gone down by 75 bps to 8.25%. This alone is likely to increase the fair value of the stock as the required rate of return is now somewhat lower, driven by the lower cost of equity.

WACC (finbox.com)

Second, we will slightly modify our dividend growth assumptions. We will still be using a two stage model, with a higher growth in the near term and with a slower growth in perpetuity.

Dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

Based on these figures, we will assume that in the next five years, the firm will grow its dividend equivalent to the TTM growth rate of 12.5%, and in perpetuity, it will slow the growth to 2.5%, which is a number normally used to describe the overall growth of the broader economy.

These input parameters give us a fair value of $56 per share. This value is very close to the current share price of $58.

Results (Author)

While the growth rate in the near term may appear high, we believe that based on the company's dividend safety metrics, at this point it appears viable that they keep increasing their dividends at this rate. Also bear in mind, that this estimation does not account for the positive impact of the share repurchases on the share price and it is important to note that ADM has also been using significant funds to repurchase its own shares.

Dividend safety (Seeking Alpha)

Based on this updated estimation, we believe that the shares are currently fairly valued, however, we would like to see a margin of safety of at least 10%, before we would consider buying the shares.

Price multiples

When looking at a set of multiples, which compare ADM's current metrics with those of the sector median and the company's own historic averages, the picture looks slightly better. ADM is selling at a significant discount compared to both the sector median and its own historic valuation, which definitely makes it attractive from a valuation point of view.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

So the question now is, which approach to put more emphasis on? Is it selling currently at a discount because there is something wrong with the business? Is it a value trap? Or is there something that the market has not realized and priced in yet? In order to try to answer all these questions, we will summarize the key points from the firm's latest quarterly report.

Quarterly results highlights

1.) The company's revenue for the quarter came in below expectations and has declined by as much as 9.2% year over year.

2.) Not just the revenue has declined, but the top-line weakness has cascaded down all the way to the bottom-line. Also important to highlight that the weakness has not been driven by one single segment, but most segments have been showing double-digit declines.

Segment results (ADM) Results (ADM )

Most of the deterioration in the adjusted EPS can be explained by the contracting margin, due to pricing, which has been partially offset by the improvement in volumes and costs.

We believe that these results are relatively poor and can have a significant impact on our valuation looking forward. If the firm does not manage to get back on a growth trajectory, our assumption of a relatively high dividend growth rate in the near term may not be valid anymore, making it difficult to even justify the current share price. In our opinion, this could well be a solid reason why the firm appears to be selling at a discount currently compared to its own historic valuation.

3.) On the other, the firm has reiterated its outlook for the whole year, expecting and adjusted EPS of $5.25 to $6.25 for the full year. This is, however, still significantly lower than the previous year's EPS. Therefore, the firm likely expects the weakness to continue throughout the whole year.

EPS (Seeking Alpha)

4.) Commitment to return value to its shareholders has been impressive. The firm has not just increased its dividend, but has more than tripled the amount it has deployed to buy back shares, reaching as much as $1.3 billion, which is significant, considering the current market cap of roughly $30 billion. Once again, we would like to highlight that the impact of the share repurchases are not directly reflected in our dividend discount model. This is definitely an important piece of information for dividend and dividend growth investors.

Cash flow (ADM)

Conclusion

Our updated valuation based on a two stage dividend discount model results in a fair value of $56 per share, close to the current share price of $58. We believe, however, that a higher margin of safety - of at least 10% - would be required before we would consider upgrading the stock to a buy, despite the apparent undervaluation based on a set of traditional price multiples.

The firm's quarterly results have not impressed us. Margins have contracted, revenue has fallen, EPS significantly declined.

The firm's commitment of returning value to its shareholders continues to impress though. The dividend has increased significantly, and also the firm has more than tripled the amount used for share buybacks.

For these reasons, we maintain our hold rating.